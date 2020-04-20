New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445328/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on oligonucleotide therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and the need for personalized medicines for neurodegenerative disorders.
The oligonucleotide therapeutics market analysis includes segments as application, technology, and geographic landscape.
The oligonucleotide therapeutics market is segmented as below:
By Application
Neurological disorders
Cancer
Others
By Technology
Antisense/RNAi oligonucleotides
Others
By Geographic Landscapes
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
This study identifies the increased availability of approved drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the oligonucleotide therapeutics market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our oligonucleotide therapeutics market covers the following areas:
Oligonucleotide therapeutics market sizing
Oligonucleotide therapeutics market forecast
Oligonucleotide therapeutics market industry analysis
