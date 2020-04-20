HOHENBRUNN, Germany, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ectacom GmbH , Business Development distributor and RangeForce , provider of a scalable, interactive, on-demand cyber-training platform , have announced a strategic partnership to introduce and establish the RangeForce platform in the DACH and Eastern European regions.



RangeForce believes in the power of leveling up SOC and cybersecurity staff by providing advanced cyber defense training, along with the capability to accurately and quantitatively assess and improve the real skill levels of team members. RangeForce’s extensive library of on-demand modules is an affordable and easy way for organisations to give their teams access to continuous, hands-on, real-world cybersecurity simulation training, thereby improving overall operational cyber-resilience and eliminating potential vulnerabilities.

As well as being a cost-effective way to maximize the range of cybersecurity knowledge, the RangeForce platform also provides:

Benchmarking and reporting of performance and real skills levels of technical staff.

Over 135 separate training modules that mimic real breach scenarios, allowing employees to stay up to date with the latest threats and vulnerabilities.

The ability to set up comprehensive red team – blue team exercises in minutes.

in minutes. Recognition of the most talented IT and security staff, as well as identification of the best qualified new hires.

Said Tome Spasov, Managing Partner of ectacom GmbH: “Nowadays, it is evident that companies must upgrade the skill levels of their cyber security teams, without increasing costs or having to engage additional resources to do so. We have recognized the trend of such investments during the recent global developments, and, in the current climate, it is even more crucial for companies to be able to detect and respond to threats reliably. We are delighted to endorse RangeForce in our portfolio and provide our customers the opportunity to incorporate real-life situational training that provides the experience of defending against a real cyber-attack.”

RangeForce Director of EMEA, Rupert Collier: “We are extremely excited to be working with ectacom GmbH as our specialist distributor in the DACH and Eastern European markets. They have a very extensive base of well-established, security focussed partners and customers, for whom RangeForce is an ideal solution. RangeForce helps to plug a massive gap in the market, with recent reports highlighting over 4 million unfilled openings for cybersecurity roles worldwide, and almost 300,000 of these in Europe alone. Continuous Professional Development is crucial, especially in these difficult times, and our “Cyber Range in the Cloud” is already proving to be of great interest to some of the largest companies in the region. Upskilling and cross-skilling technical employees has never been more important. We look forward to extending our market presence into DACH and beyond with the help of the experienced and talented team at ectacom.”

About ectacom GmbH- Business Development Distributor

We see ourselves on the one hand as business developers for visionary technologies, and on the other hand as sourcing experts and technology enablers for our partners. We offer our partners access to current market and technology developments at any time and support them in opening up new markets with high-margin business potential.

Our success as a Business Development Distributor is based, among other things, on many years of experience in the development of new markets and the creation of specialized trade structures. Dedicated Know-How experts, Pre-sales and Post-sales services, Support and Training services complete our technical business development profile.

Our vision is to be "a trend-setting cooperation expert for the establishing of CyberSecurity, Identity Management and CyberSecurity services as a component of the value chain". In addition to this, we intend to support our partners to help companies of all sizes and industries to protect themselves against known and new threats in the long term, to increase the efficiency of their infrastructure and optimize processes while maintaining compliance.

Find out more about ectacom GmbH here.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry's only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com.

To learn more about RangeForce download one of our whitepapers or request a demo.