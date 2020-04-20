Tucson, AZ, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona announces the recent promotion of Claudia Oberthier, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to vice president of management operations.

Ms. Oberthier has more than 12 years of industry experience and has been a valued Associa team member since 2008, having begun her Associa career as an on-site community manager for the Chicagoland branch. She has since served in a variety of capacities, including portfolio community manager, education coordinator, and most recently as a regional director. As the new vice president of operations for Associa Arizona, Ms. Oberthier will focus on operational efficiencies, business development, client retention, employee training and education, and project service areas.

“With her extensive industry background and her unwavering commitment to Associa over the last 12 years, we know Claudia will be a tremendous asset to our team,” stated Eli Crenshaw, Associa Arizona president. “Associa Arizona is thrilled to welcome her to the team, and we are excited to see how her leadership will guide our management operations.”

Ms. Oberthier has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation, Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation, and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation through the Community Associations Institute (CAI). She also obtained her law degree from Western University in Timisoara, Romania.

