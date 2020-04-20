Ignitis grupė, UAB, company code 301844044, registered office at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company). The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes –XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The audit of the Company’s financial statements for the year 2019 is performed by UAB Ernst & Young Baltic (hereinafter - Auditor) and currently is in process. It is agreed with Auditor that the Auditor's report of 2019 financial statements of the Company will be presented on 22th April, 2020. Due to this, the Company will publish the audited financial statements for 2019 and the annual report verified by the Auditor on 22th April, 2020.

Therefore, the Company provides an updated investor calendar for 2020:

Reporting date Reporting information 31/01/2020 Preliminary financial results for 12 months of 2019 (published) 28/02/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 12 months of 2019 (published) 28/02/2020 Preliminary financial results for 1 month of 2020 (published) 31/03/2020 Preliminary financial results for 2 months of 2020 22/04/2020 Annual audited financial statements for 2019 and annual report for 2019 verified by auditors 30/04/2020 Preliminary financial results for 3 months of 2020 29/05/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 3 months of 2020 29/05/2020 Preliminary financial results for 4 months of 2020 30/06/2020 Preliminary financial results for 5 months of 2020 31/07/2020 Preliminary financial results for 6 months of 2020 31/08/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 6 months of 2020 31/08/2020 Preliminary financial results for 7 months of 2020 30/09/2020 Preliminary financial results for 8 months of 2020 30/10/2020 Preliminary financial results for 9 months of 2020 13/11/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 9 months of 2020 30/11/2020 Preliminary financial results for 10 months of 2020 30/12/2020 Preliminary financial results for 11 months of 2020

More information: Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations of Ignitis Group, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt