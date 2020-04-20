HOUSTON, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its employees, stockholders and community, Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) (the “Company”) announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed from an in-person meeting in Houston, Texas to a virtual meeting format only. In addition, the date and time of the meeting have been changed to Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2 p.m., Central Time.



As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting previously distributed, registered stockholders as of the close of business on March 13, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the annual meeting. To access the virtual meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HWCC2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card or notice you previously received. Stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

The Company encourages stockholders—whether or not they plan to attend the virtual annual meeting—to vote and submit proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the changes in date, time and location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the annual meeting.

With 44 years of experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S. market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.





