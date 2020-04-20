WILMINGTON, Del., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank today announced its ATM network is expanding from 473 ATMs to 560 to serve Customers across Greater Philadelphia and Delaware, significantly increasing coverage in Philadelphia and South Jersey.



The more than 560 ATMs are located across Greater Philadelphia and Delaware, including WSFS’ 91 banking offices and at various locations including Walgreens, retail centers, and many other convenient locations. As retailers open after the passing of the current pandemic, WSFS will continue to expand to more than 600 ATMs.

“Having quick, safe, and easy access to their WSFS accounts is important for our Customers, and we are pleased to increase our coverage during this unprecedented time,” said Dominic C. Canuso, CFO of WSFS Bank and Executive Leader of Cash Connect. “Our new ATMs are located across our footprint at places our Customers frequent every day, making it even easier to access their money and WSFS services. For decades we have been committed to providing our Customers with the preeminent ATM delivery channel in our marketplace, and this expansion demonstrates that continued commitment.”

During these challenging times, WSFS encourages Customers to access its digital channels for their everyday banking needs. In addition to its expanded ATM network, including cardless ATMs at banking offices and 76 Walgreens locations, Customers can use myWSFS, a secure mobile application that allows Customers to communicate with a WSFS banker via text, initiate transactions, ask questions, resolve issues and more. Customers who are interested can download this new application from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. WSFS is one of the first banks in the country to offer this innovative technology platform that provides the convenience of digital banking with a human touch.

For 24/7 access and availability, Customers can access online banking and the WSFS mobile app to view transactions, check balances, deposit checks and more. Customers can also send and receive person-to-person payments via Zelle® in the mobile app. For more information, please visit wsfsbank.com.

About Cash Connect

Cash Connect is a leading national provider of ATM and Smart Safe Cash Logistics. Since 1998, it's provided cash management services to financial institutions and independent ATM deployers, and its commitment to innovation helps its clients stay at the forefront of change. A division of WSFS Bank, Cash Connect supports over 32,000 devices in all 50 states. Visit cashconnect.com for more information.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of December 31, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates 118 offices, 93 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (55), Delaware (45), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com .