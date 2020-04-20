SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, including 750,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriter’s exercise in full of its option to purchase additional shares. Gross proceeds from the offering at a public offering price of $6.25 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $36 million.

Citigroup acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer McNealey

ir@Calithera.com

650-870-1071