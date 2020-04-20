TORONTO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: “FM”) announces that, due to the ongoing health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, it will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual-only format, at the same time and on the same date as planned, being May 7, 2020 at 09:30 a.m. (EDT).
In response to the recent public health measures enacted by the federal and provincial governments, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of its employees, shareholders, communities and other stakeholders, the decision has been made to hold the Meeting as a virtual-only meeting. The Company will not hold an in-person meeting as previously communicated in the Notice of Meeting dated March 11, 2020 that was sent to shareholders and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Instead, the Meeting will be hosted in a virtual-only format that will be conducted via live audio webcast. This format will provide shareholders with an equal opportunity to participate at the meeting and engage with management as well as other shareholders and stakeholders, regardless of their geographic location. In order to access the webcast meeting platform, participants will need an Internet-connected device, such as a laptop, computer, tablet or cellphone. Shareholders will no longer be able to attend the Meeting in person.
Shareholders can access the Meeting by logging in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/286180665. For additional details on how to register proxyholders and login to attend and vote at the Meeting, please refer to the instructions provided below under “Virtual Meeting Instructions”.
Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders (being shareholders who hold their voting shares through a broker, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, but will not be able to vote or submit questions at the Meeting. If you are a non-registered (beneficial) shareholder and wish to attend the Meeting and exercise your rights, you should carefully follow the instructions set out on your voting information form and in the management information circular dated March 11, 2020 relating to the Meeting (the “Circular”), in order to appoint and register yourself as proxy.
In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, shareholders are strongly encouraged to provide voting instructions in advance by completing the proxy form or voting instruction form that were sent to shareholders and filed on SEDAR on March 30, 2020. Detailed instructions on how to complete and return a proxy or voting instruction form by mail, fax or e-mail are provided starting on page 3 of the Circular. To be effective, the completed proxy form or voting instruction form must be deposited with our transfer agent and registrar, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (“Computershare”), at any time prior to 09:30 a.m. (EDT) on May 5, 2020. Additionally, shareholders may provide voting instructions in advance by voting online or using the toll-free telephone number set out on the proxy form or voting instruction form. Shareholders who have any questions should contact the Company’s strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, The Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free within North America) or 416-304-0211 (calls outside North America) or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.
Virtual Meeting Instructions
General
The Circular was delivered to shareholders by notice and access and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company’s website at https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx.
The timing and process for voting by proxy remains as described in the Circular, and shareholders may still vote by submitting their proxy form or voting information form as described in the forms and the Circular. The Circular, proxy form and voting information form will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual-only meeting format.
Before the Meeting
You should complete the following steps (as applicable) before the date of the Meeting:
Attending the Meeting
To attend the Meeting, complete the following steps on the day of the Meeting:
It is your responsibility to ensure internet connectivity for the duration of the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. You should allow ample time to login to the Meeting online before it begins, and we recommend that you login at least one hour before the Meeting starts.
Voting at the Meeting
You have two ways to vote your shares at the Meeting:
The change to a virtual-only format will not impact the ability to vote in advance of the Meeting, and the Company encourages shareholders to vote prior to the Meeting.
Guests (including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves or another person as proxyholder) can login to the Meeting and listen to the live audio webcast, but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting.
Further Information
For additional instruction regarding the virtual meeting platform and the navigation thereof, please consult the “AGM Guide for Virtual Meeting” available at https://s24.q4cdn.com/617706469/files/doc_downloads/2019-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-materials/03/AGM-Guide-for-Virtual-Meeting.pdf.
North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President
Tel: +44 7802 721663 Fax: +44 140 327 3494
E-Mail: info@fqml.com
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
