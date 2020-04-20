CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank and Park Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2020 first quarter earnings release and conference call:
About First Midwest
First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $19 billion of assets and an additional $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank, Park Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin and across the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.
CONTACTS:
|Investors
|Media
|Patrick S. Barrett
|Maurissa Kanter
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
|708.831.7231
|708.831.7345
|pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com
|maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES
FMBI Color Logo_7-21-2015.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: