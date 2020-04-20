TORONTO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital”, “Flow” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Zych as an independent director.



"On behalf of Flow Capital, I would like to welcome Mike to the Board of Directors. Mike brings over 25 years of executive experience in the banking and financial services industry and is actively engaged with the Canadian start-up ecosystem as a successful advisor and angel investor. His strong financial background, lending experience, management expertise, and venture ecosystem relationships will be an asset to the next phase of the Company’s growth," commented Vernon Lobo, Executive Chairman.

Michael is the former Global Head of Fixed Income, Global Banking, and Markets for Scotiabank, where he had overall responsibility for the strategy and execution of the fixed income business. His oversight included trading, sales, and origination of fixed income products globally as well as credit and interest rate derivatives. He built, led, and managed teams in eleven countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. He was a member of both the Global Banking and Markets’ Strategy Committee and Human Investment Committee. He retired from Scotiabank in 2015 and has since been actively engaged with the start-up community. Michael holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from McMaster University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Toronto. He is a member in good standing with the CFA institute.

Concurrently, another existing director, Paul DeLuca, is stepping down from the Board of Directors of the Company.

“I would like to thank Paul for the guidance and counsel he provided to Flow over many years and across a series of key transactions. We wish him every success in the future,” said Vernon Lobo, Executive Chairman.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

