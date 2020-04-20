SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In light of the public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including federal, state, and local restrictions on in-person gatherings, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a “virtual-only” format. The previously announced date and time of the meeting, May 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, has not changed.



The meeting will be accessible to shareholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORLY2020 using the 16-digit control number on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials. O’Reilly has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that shareholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting if they held shares as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date designated by the Board for the Annual Meeting, or if they hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee. To learn more about accessing and participating in the virtual meeting, please refer to O’Reilly’s Notice of Change of Location filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2020.