CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (“Coke Consolidated” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COKE) announced today that it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) virtually by means of live webcast due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of the Company’s stockholders, employees and other meeting participants.



The Annual Meeting, which was previously announced in Coke Consolidated’s Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2020, will continue to be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, but notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format by remote communication only.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020 are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/COKE2020. To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously sent. Stockholders holding shares in the name of a broker, bank, trustee or other nominee will need to contact their broker, bank, trustee or other nominee for assistance with their 16-digit control number.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If a stockholder has already voted or submitted a proxy, no additional action is required.

The format of the Annual Meeting will ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would have at an in-person meeting, using online tools. Stockholders participating in the Annual Meeting will be able to vote their shares electronically and submit questions during the event using the directions on the meeting website that day.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coke Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For 118 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell, and deliver beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors to 66 million consumers in territories spanning 14 states and the District of Columbia.



Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coke Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "COKE."

Media Contact:

Kimberly Kuo

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs,

Communications and Communities

704-557-4584

Investor Contact:

Scott Anthony

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

704-557-4633