Basanite is collaborating with the University to develop a scope of test data for its BasaFlex™ BFRP composite rebar to be used by specifying agencies and engineers as a sustainable solution to solve the high costs and problems associated with corrosion from traditional steel reinforcement.

The testing itself covers an extensive range of mechanical procedures designed by ASTM, to identify a product’s performance attributes. In the accompanying photo, BasaFlex™ (#5 sized bar) is being set up for Tensile Testing according to ASTM D7205. This is a critical performance characteristic in that concrete is good under compressive loads, but not under tension. With the specific tensile strength of BasaFlex™ being stronger than steel, the concrete and the BFRP reinforcement actually work in concert to create a better concrete matrix than with traditional steel or wire reinforcement methods.

BasaFlex™ is an enhanced basalt rebar, engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with typical steel reinforcement – thus saving both time and money over the life-cycle of a concrete structure. Basanite is working to position itself as the recognized leader in the engineered composite rebar market for the concrete industry.

