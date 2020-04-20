Marel hf. (the "Company") has entered into agreements with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. to act as liquidity providers on Euronext Amsterdam.

The purpose of the agreements is to facilitate trading in the Company’s shares on Euronext Amsterdam.

In accordance with Euronext Amsterdam’s rules the liquidity providers shall be permanently present during the trading session and 15 minutes before the opening session. The liquidity providers act in full independence from each other and the Company and for their own account and risk.

The liquidity providers are required to provide quotes, bids as well as asks, for a minimum aggregate order value of 5,000 EUR each.

The maximum bid/ask spread is 3% as of the agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux. According to the agreement with ABN AMRO Bank the maximum bid/ask spread is 3% if the Company’s share price exceeds EUR 4.00 and a maximum of EUR 0.12 per share in case the Company’s share price is lower than or equal to EUR 4.00.

The agreements will come into effect on 22 April 2020, they are valid for one year and can be terminated with written notices with immediate effect for ABN AMRO Bank and in one month for Kepler Cheuvreux.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Our united team of 6,300 employees in over 30 countries delivered around EUR 1.3 billion in revenues in 2019. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.