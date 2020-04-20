In week 16, Marel hf. purchased 523,750 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 313,763,000. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 14.4.2020 10:47 2.500 589 1.472.500 14.4.2020 11:10 7.000 593 4.151.000 14.4.2020 14:36 1.500 593 889.500 15.4.2020 10:29 150.000 598 89.700.000 15.4.2020 11:10 2.500 593 1.482.500 15.4.2020 11:44 20.000 603 12.060.000 15.4.2020 14:24 20.000 599 11.980.000 15.4.2020 15:24 1.562 598 934.076 16.4.2020 11:14 50.000 598 29.900.000 16.4.2020 13:00 20.000 600 12.000.000 16.4.2020 13:05 20.000 600 12.000.000 17.4.2020 11:05 10.000 600 6.000.000 17.4.2020 11:26 238 598 142.324 17.4.2020 11:55 7.270 598 4.347.460 17.4.2020 12:33 270 598 161.460 17.4.2020 14:20 1.910 598 1.142.180 17.4.2020 14:34 10.000 600 6.000.000 17.4.2020 14:36 100.000 600 60.000.000 17.4.2020 15:01 50.000 600 30.000.000 17.4.2020 15:02 49.000 600 29.400.000 Total 523,750 313,763,000

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 16,206,502 own shares prior to the notified transactions and holds 16,730,252 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 2.17% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 5,956,438 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.77% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 3,121,331,850.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

