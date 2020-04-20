MADISON, Wis., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its first quarter 2020 earnings release for Thursday, May 7th, after market close. A conference call to review the first quarter results is scheduled for Friday, May 8th at 9:00 a.m. CT.



Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors . The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Chairman, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.

A replay of the call will be available through May 15, 2020, at (888) 203-1112 (United States & Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international). Callers should reference passcode 4175543 and pin 9578. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors .

