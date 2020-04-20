Danderyd April 20, 2020

Copperstone will hold its Annual General Meeting in Stockholm on May 20, 4 PM CET. Nominations for the Board of Directors, represented by 34% of the votes of Copperstone, include Jörgen Olsson, Jane Lundgren Ericsson and Erik Israelsson.

Jörgen Olsson (Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Luleå University) has an extensive track record in building company culture, financing and profitable growth, e g as Chairman and CEO of Hoist Finance growing to 1,700 employees. Number of shares in Copperstone: 10.000.000 (through JOHECO).

Jane Lundgren Ericsson (Master of Laws from Stockholm University and Master of Laws from University of London) has more than 20 years of experience from the financial and capital markets, and from leading positions within Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK), e g as a former Head of SEK’s customer and lending operations and a Member of the Executive Management. Jane is a Member of the Board of Directors in SBAB Bank since 2013 and a Member of the Board of Directors in Visma Finance AB since 2019. Number of shares in Copperstone: 0.

Erik Israelsson (MSc Engineering Physics from Chalmers university of technology, Gothenburg) has experience from various rolls in software and system development for vehicle connectivity and autonomous driving, currently at Zenuity. Previously project leader, product owner and technical expert at Volvo Cars, pioneering new technical solutions in collaboration with other private parties, public authorities and academia in an international context. Number of shares in Copperstone: 2.000.000.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at Convendum May 20 at 4pm, Regeringsgatan 30, Stockholm.

“New Copperstone is once again shifting gears, this time in particular towards the execution of the re-opening of the Viscaria copper mine. I am convinced that the nominees will contribute significantly to our development plans also in Arvidsjaur, and that Copperstone in a few years’ time will become Scandinavia’s next significant base- and precious metal producer”, comments Michael Mattsson.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on NASDAQ First North Growh Market (Stockholm). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also has interests in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

