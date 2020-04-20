New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rigid Endoscopes Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090652/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing volume of endoscopic procedures coupled with increase in target population, technology boom, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, growing volume of endoscopic procedures coupled with increase in target population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The rigid endoscopes market analysis includes segments as product, applications, end-user, and geographic landscapes.
The rigid endoscopes market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Straight-rigid endoscopes
• Semi-rigid endoscopes
By Application
• Laparoscopy
• Arthroscopy
• Gynaecology endoscopy
• ENT endoscopy
• Urology endoscopy
• Neurology endoscopy
• Others
By End-user
• Hospitals
• ASCs and clinics
• Others
By Geographic Landscape
• Asia
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
This study identifies the upgradation of endoscopy technology as one of the prime reasons driving the rigid endoscopes market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of single-use rigid endoscopes, and growing popularity of endoscopic procedures in ASCs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

• Rigid endoscopes market sizing
• Rigid endoscopes market forecast
• Rigid endoscopes market industry analysis

