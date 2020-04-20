BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by an increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases reflecting the impact of the adverse economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic on estimated lifetime losses under the new Current Expected Credit Loss standard (“CECL”), Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.



As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, management calculates core net income, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2019. Core net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $14.2 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share. A reconciliation of core net income and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“As we all navigate the current challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, BMT remains focused on the safety of our people and providing our customers uninterrupted service. We are committed to assisting our small business community through our active participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and our employees are working tirelessly to process applications and fund loans under the program,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “The banking industry, under the new loan loss reserve guidelines, must take a forward-looking approach to the economy as a predictor of future loan losses. BMT’s historical loan losses have been very strong compared to our peers and credit quality did not materially deteriorate in the first quarter, however under this new guidance we must look out several years and reserve for potential losses now. This environment of uncertainly is expected to persist throughout 2020 and new economic data could indicate increases or reductions in our loan loss reserves. That said, the fundamentals of the Bank were strong as we entered this unprecedented time. Setting aside the provision for credit losses, we performed well in the first quarter and this speaks to our solid foundation supported by a diversified earnings profile, a strong capital base designed to withstand a stressed environment and robust sources of liquidity. This foundation coupled with our amazing team of professionals leave us well positioned to face any challenges and volatility from the economic environment,” Mr. Leto concluded.

On April 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

A net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, was primarily the result of a $30.1 million increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases, as calculated under the CECL framework, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors impacting net income included a $348 thousand increase in net interest income and decreases of $5.0 million and $7.2 million in noninterest income and income tax expense, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.



Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.3 million, an increase of $348 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of $344 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $949 thousand as compared to $1.1 million for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $35.5 million, an increase of $478 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $1.1 million and $102 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $311 thousand and $274 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $1.0 million over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $54.7 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $102 thousand over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 51 basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $19.0 million in average short-term borrowings as compared to the linked quarter.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $428 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 16 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases, driven by the current interest rate environment, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $139.8 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $274 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities decreased $51.1 million over the linked quarter and experienced a six basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.36% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.26% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



Noninterest income of $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $5.0 million decrease over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $3.1 million, $1.6 million, and $504 thousand in capital markets revenue, other operating income, and fees for wealth management services, respectively. The decrease in capital markets revenue was primarily due to higher volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the current quarter. The $1.6 million decrease in other operating income was primarily due to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020 due to market fluctuations affecting the Corporation's executive and director supplemental retirement plan assets. The decrease in fees for wealth management services was primarily related to the impact of the decline in the market value of wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage (“wealth assets”) resulting from the volatility in the markets seen in the first quarter of 2020.



Noninterest expense of $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was relatively unchanged, decreasing $12 thousand, as compared to the linked quarter. Decreases of $1.7 million, $386 thousand, $198 thousand, and $191 thousand in salaries and wages, professional fees, advertising expense, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively, were partially offset by increases of $1.5 million, $815 thousand, and $218 thousand in other operating expense, employee benefits and impairment of mortgage servicing rights, respectively. Included in other operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a $3.0 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily driven by the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Corporation's adoption of CECL.



The provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $32.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which was calculated under CECL, effective January 1, 2020, increased $30.1 million as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.1 million as compared to $400 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net charge-offs was primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in charge-offs on leases during the three months ended March 31, 2020, and a $1.1 million recovery on a commercial real estate loan during the three months ended December 31, 2019.



The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 20.94% as compared to 20.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019

A net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was primarily the result of a $28.6 million increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases, as calculated under the CECL framework, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors impacting net income included decreases of $1.3 million, $953 thousand, $3.3 million, and $5.7 million in net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, and income tax expense, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.



Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.4 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $949 thousand as compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $35.5 million, a decrease of $141 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $973 thousand and $325 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $564 thousand and $490 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $2.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 62 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases, driven by the current interest rate environment, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $260.6 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to same period in 2019.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $325 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Average available for sale investment securities decreased by $32.3 million and experienced an 11 basis point tax-equivalent yield increase as compared to the same period in 2019.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $460 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $179.5 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $490 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Average short-term borrowings decreased $17.1 million coupled with a 113 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.75% for the same period in 2019. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% and 3.54% for three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume changes of interest-bearing assets and liabilities as discussed in the above bullet points. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



Noninterest income of $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $953 thousand decrease over the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $2.3 million, $148 thousand, and $139 thousand in other operating income, loan servicing and other fees, and insurance commissions, respectively, partially offset by increases of $776 thousand, $463 thousand, $172 thousand, and $142 thousand in fees for wealth management services, net gain on sale of loans, net gain on sale of other real estate owned, and capital markets revenue, respectively. The $2.3 million decrease in other operating income was primarily due to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to a $732 thousand gain on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2019, due to market fluctuations affecting the Corporation's executive and director supplemental retirement plan assets.



Noninterest expense of $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $3.3 million decrease over the same period in 2019. Contributing to the decrease were decreases of $3.9 million, $666 thousand, $293 thousand, and $237 thousand in salaries and wages, employee benefits, Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in other operating expense. The decreases in salaries and wages and employee benefits was largely driven by the $4.5 million one-time expense from the voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program recorded in the first quarter of 2019. Included in other operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a $3.0 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, an increase of $3.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019, primarily driven by the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Corporation’s adoption of CECL.



The provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $32.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which was calculated under CECL, effective January 1, 2020, increased $28.6 million as compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.1 million as compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.



The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 20.94% as compared to 20.57% for the first quarter of 2019.

Financial Condition – March 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019

Total assets as of March 31, 2020 were $4.92 billion, a decrease of $340.2 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the $489.5 million decrease in available for sale investment securities discussed in the bullet point below, partially offset by the $77.9 million increase in portfolio loans and leases discussed in the bullet point below and $87.1 million increase in other assets driven by an $86.0 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps.



Available for sale investment securities as of March 31, 2020 totaled $516.5 million, a decrease of $489.5 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing, in January 2020, of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2019.



Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.77 billion as of March 31, 2020 increased by $77.9 million from December 31, 2019, an increase of 2.1%. Increases of $59.1 million, $18.9 million, and $17.2 million in commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans (non-owner occupied), respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $15.0 million and $11.3 million in home equity lines of credit and consumer loans, respectively. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.



The ACL on loans and leases was $22.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL and recognized an increase in the ACL on loans and leases of approximately $3.2 million, as a cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, with a corresponding decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings. The ACL on loans and leases was $54.1 million as of March 31, 2019, an increase of $31.5 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2020 as compared to our initial adoption of CECL.



Deposits of $3.78 billion as of March 31, 2020 decreased $63.3 million from December 31, 2019. A decrease of $194.8 million in interest-bearing demand accounts was partially offset by increases of $29.7 million, $27.5 million, $27.3 million, $24.2 million, and $21.0 million in noninterest bearing deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, wholesale time deposits, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, respectively.



Borrowings of $329.9 million as of March 31, 2020, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures decreased $336.1 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to a decrease of $331.2 million in short-term borrowings.



Wealth assets totaled $15.59 billion as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of $954.3 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease in wealth assets was primarily the result of the volatility in the markets experienced in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by additions through new business during the quarter. As of March 31, 2020, wealth assets consisted of $9.59 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $20.7 million from December 31, 2019, and $6.00 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, a decrease of $975.0 million from December 31, 2019.



The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of March 31, 2020, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation's planned election of the five-year transition provision.

OTHER MATTERS

Given the uncertainty and potential volatility of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations in 2020, the Corporation is withdrawing the 2020 targets and financial outlook that were issued, and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, on February 12, 2020.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Summary Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 69,239 $ 42,328 $ 86,158 $ 49,643 $ 29,449 Investment securities 537,592 1,027,182 625,452 606,844 578,629 Loans held for sale 2,785 4,249 5,767 6,333 2,884 Portfolio loans and leases 3,767,166 3,689,313 3,540,747 3,534,665 3,523,514 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases (54,070 ) (22,602 ) (20,777 ) (21,182 ) (20,616 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 202,225 203,143 204,096 205,050 206,006 Total assets 4,923,033 5,263,259 4,828,641 4,736,565 4,631,993 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,850,986 2,944,072 2,794,079 2,691,502 2,755,307 Deposits - non-interest-bearing 927,922 898,173 904,409 940,911 882,310 Short-term borrowings 162,045 493,219 203,471 207,828 124,214 Long-term FHLB advances 47,303 52,269 44,735 47,941 55,407 Subordinated notes 98,750 98,705 98,660 98,616 98,571 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,798 21,753 21,709 21,665 21,622 Total liabilities 4,329,854 4,651,032 4,227,706 4,146,410 4,056,886 Total shareholders' equity 593,179 612,227 600,935 590,155 575,107 Average Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 50,330 $ 66,060 $ 48,597 $ 37,843 $ 32,742 Investment securities 542,876 593,289 622,336 587,518 569,915 Loans held for sale 2,319 4,160 4,375 3,353 1,214 Portfolio loans and leases 3,736,067 3,594,449 3,528,548 3,520,866 3,476,525 Total interest-earning assets 4,331,592 4,257,958 4,203,856 4,149,580 4,080,396 Goodwill and intangible assets 202,760 203,663 204,637 205,593 206,716 Total assets 4,844,918 4,775,407 4,760,074 4,651,625 4,545,129 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,853,712 2,799,050 2,776,226 2,794,854 2,674,194 Short-term borrowings 140,585 121,612 169,985 68,529 157,652 Long-term FHLB advances 47,335 53,443 45,698 52,397 55,385 Subordinated notes 98,725 98,681 98,634 98,587 98,542 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,768 21,726 21,680 21,637 21,595 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,162,125 3,094,512 3,112,223 3,036,004 3,007,368 Total liabilities 4,229,908 4,168,899 4,164,763 4,070,160 3,973,043 Total shareholders' equity 615,010 606,508 595,311 581,465 572,086 Income Statement Net interest income $ 36,333 $ 35,985 $ 37,398 $ 36,611 $ 37,647 Provision for loan and lease losses 32,335 2,225 919 1,627 3,736 Noninterest income 18,300 23,255 19,455 20,221 19,253 Noninterest expense 36,418 36,430 35,173 35,188 39,724 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,957 ) 4,202 4,402 4,239 2,764 Net (loss) income (11,163 ) 16,383 16,359 15,778 10,676 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – (1 ) (1 ) (7 ) (1 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (11,163 ) 16,384 16,360 15,785 10,677 Basic earnings per share (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.53 Diluted earnings per share (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.53 Net (loss) income (core) (1) (11,163 ) 16,384 16,360 15,785 14,230 Basic earnings per share (core) (1) (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.71 Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.70 Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.25 Profitability Indicators Return on average assets (0.93 )% 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.95 % Return on average equity (7.30 )% 10.72 % 10.90 % 10.89 % 7.57 % Return on tangible equity(1) (10.17 )% 16.85 % 17.35 % 17.62 % 12.65 % Return on tangible equity (core)(1) (10.17 )% 16.85 % 17.35 % 17.62 % 16.59 % Return on average assets (core)(1) (0.93 )% 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.27 % Return on average equity (core)(1) (7.30 )% 10.72 % 10.90 % 10.89 % 10.09 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.38 % 3.36 % 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.75 % Efficiency ratio(1) 64.98 % 59.89 % 60.19 % 60.23 % 60.26 % Share Data Closing share price $ 28.38 $ 41.24 $ 36.51 $ 37.32 $ 36.13 Book value per common share $ 29.78 $ 30.42 $ 29.86 $ 29.31 $ 28.52 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.66 $ 20.36 $ 19.75 $ 19.16 $ 18.34 Price / book value 95.30 % 135.57 % 122.27 % 127.33 % 126.68 % Price / tangible book value 144.35 % 202.55 % 184.86 % 194.78 % 197.00 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,053,159 20,213,008 20,208,630 20,244,409 20,271,661 Shares outstanding, end of period 19,921,524 20,126,296 20,124,193 20,131,854 20,167,729 Wealth Management Information: Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 15,593,732 $ 16,548,060 $ 15,609,786 $ 14,815,298 $ 14,736,512 Fees for wealth management services $ 11,168 $ 11,672 $ 10,826 $ 11,510 $ 10,392 Capital Ratios(3) Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC") Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA") 11.12 % 11.47 % 12.17 % 11.83 % 11.30 % Total capital to RWA 12.35 % 12.09 % 12.75 % 12.42 % 11.87 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.12 % 9.37 % 9.75 % 9.61 % 9.48 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.98 % 8.58 % 9.75 % 9.58 % 9.34 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 11.12 % 11.47 % 12.17 % 11.83 % 11.30 % Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC") Tier I capital to RWA 10.82 % 11.42 % 11.33 % 11.12 % 10.72 % Total capital to RWA 14.64 % 14.69 % 14.61 % 14.44 % 14.00 % Tier I leverage ratio 8.88 % 9.33 % 9.07 % 9.04 % 8.99 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.30 % 8.10 % 8.60 % 8.51 % 8.35 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 10.27 % 10.86 % 10.75 % 10.54 % 10.14 % Asset Quality Indicators Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 4,073 $ 400 $ 1,324 $ 1,061 $ 2,546 Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 7,557 $ 10,648 $ 14,119 $ 12,179 $ 19,283 Other real estate owned ("OREO") – – 72 155 84 Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 7,557 $ 10,648 $ 14,191 $ 12,334 $ 19,367 Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 3,380 $ 6,314 $ 4,940 $ 8,224 $ 8,489 Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 19,930 7,196 5,273 9,466 6,432 Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due – – – – – Total delinquent loans and leases $ 23,310 $ 13,510 $ 10,213 $ 17,690 $ 14,921 Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.62 % 0.37 % 0.29 % 0.50 % 0.42 % Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.53 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.27 % 0.18 % NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.44 % 0.04 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.30 % NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.34 % 0.55 % NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.35 % 0.55 % NPAs / total assets 0.15 % 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.26 % 0.42 % ACL / NPLs 715.50 % 212.27 % 147.16 % 173.92 % 106.91 % ACL / portfolio loans 1.44 % 0.61 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.59 % ACL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 1.47 % 0.68 % 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.68 % (Total ACL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 1.68 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 1.00 % 1.03 % Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 3,248 $ 3,018 $ 5,755 $ 4,190 $ 4,057 TDRs in compliance with modified terms 4,852 5,071 5,069 5,141 5,149 Total TDRs $ 8,100 $ 8,089 $ 10,824 $ 9,331 $ 9,206 (1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. (2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement. (3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,803 $ 11,603 $ 8,582 $ 13,742 $ 13,656 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 69,239 42,328 86,158 49,643 29,449 Cash and cash equivalents 87,042 53,931 94,740 63,385 43,105 Investment securities, available for sale 516,466 1,005,984 604,181 588,119 559,983 Investment securities, held to maturity 13,369 12,577 12,947 10,209 10,457 Investment securities, trading 7,757 8,621 8,324 8,516 8,189 Loans held for sale 2,785 4,249 5,767 6,333 2,884 Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,424,601 3,320,816 3,137,769 3,088,849 3,032,270 Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 342,565 368,497 402,978 445,816 491,244 Total portfolio loans and leases 3,767,166 3,689,313 3,540,747 3,534,665 3,523,514 Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases (50,365 ) (22,526 ) (20,675 ) (21,076 ) (20,519 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases (3,705 ) (76 ) (102 ) (106 ) (97 ) Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (54,070 ) (22,602 ) (20,777 ) (21,182 ) (20,616 ) Net portfolio loans and leases 3,713,096 3,666,711 3,519,970 3,513,483 3,502,898 Premises and equipment 63,144 64,965 66,439 68,092 67,279 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,157 40,961 42,200 43,116 43,985 Accrued interest receivable 12,017 12,482 12,746 13,312 13,123 Mortgage servicing rights 4,115 4,450 4,580 4,744 4,910 Bank owned life insurance 59,399 59,079 58,749 58,437 58,138 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 11,928 23,744 16,148 14,677 10,526 Goodwill 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 Intangible assets 18,213 19,131 20,084 21,038 21,994 Other investments 16,786 16,683 16,683 16,517 16,526 Other assets 172,747 85,679 161,071 122,575 83,984 Total assets $ 4,923,033 $ 5,263,259 $ 4,828,641 $ 4,736,565 $ 4,631,993 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 927,922 $ 898,173 $ 904,409 $ 940,911 $ 882,310 Interest-bearing 2,850,986 2,944,072 2,794,079 2,691,502 2,755,307 Total deposits 3,778,908 3,842,245 3,698,488 3,632,413 3,637,617 Short-term borrowings 162,045 493,219 203,471 207,828 124,214 Long-term FHLB advances 47,303 52,269 44,735 47,941 55,407 Subordinated notes 98,750 98,705 98,660 98,616 98,571 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,798 21,753 21,709 21,665 21,622 Operating lease liabilities 44,482 45,258 46,506 47,393 48,224 Accrued interest payable 7,230 6,248 9,015 8,244 8,674 Other liabilities 169,338 91,335 105,122 82,310 62,557 Total liabilities 4,329,854 4,651,032 4,227,706 4,146,410 4,056,886 Shareholders' equity Common stock 24,655 24,650 24,646 24,583 24,577 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 379,495 378,606 377,806 376,652 375,655 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (88,540 ) (81,174 ) (81,089 ) (78,583 ) (76,974 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 8,869 2,187 2,698 1,700 (3,278 ) Retained earnings 269,395 288,653 277,568 266,496 255,813 Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity 593,874 612,922 601,629 590,848 575,793 Noncontrolling interest (695 ) (695 ) (694 ) (693 ) (686 ) Total shareholders' equity 593,179 612,227 600,935 590,155 575,107 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,923,033 $ 5,263,259 $ 4,828,641 $ 4,736,565 $ 4,631,993





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Portfolio Loans and Leases(1) as of March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied $ 1,354,416 $ 1,337,167 $ 1,238,881 $ 1,217,763 $ 1,222,670 Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied 530,667 527,607 499,202 514,013 511,090 Home equity lines of credit 209,278 224,262 227,682 231,697 228,902 Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens 710,495 706,690 702,588 704,605 703,241 Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens 35,583 36,843 37,240 39,063 41,254 Construction 221,116 202,198 195,161 195,269 202,717 Total real estate loans 3,061,555 3,034,767 2,900,754 2,902,410 2,909,874 Commercial & Industrial 491,298 432,227 426,084 419,936 408,596 Consumer 45,951 57,241 50,760 49,453 48,682 Leases 168,362 165,078 163,149 162,866 156,362 Total non-real estate loans and leases 705,611 654,546 639,993 632,255 613,640 Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,767,166 $ 3,689,313 $ 3,540,747 $ 3,534,665 $ 3,523,514 Nonperforming Loans and Leases(1) as of March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied $ 181 $ 199 $ 3,055 $ 3,147 $ 3,396 Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied 2,543 4,159 4,535 2,470 1,158 Home equity lines of credit 758 636 693 470 7,049 Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens 1,080 2,447 2,693 3,102 5,667 Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens 79 83 84 72 400 Total nonperforming real estate loans 4,641 7,524 11,060 9,261 17,670 Commercial & Industrial 2,692 2,180 1,991 2,056 620 Consumer 52 61 75 60 80 Leases 172 883 993 802 913 Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 2,916 3,124 3,059 2,918 1,613 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 7,557 $ 10,648 $ 14,119 $ 12,179 $ 19,283 Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries)(1) for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied $ (2 ) $ (1,067 ) $ (7 ) $ (4 ) $ 1,512 Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied – 190 680 – – Home equity lines of credit 114 33 (22 ) 128 102 Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens 727 378 (7 ) 339 328 Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens – – – 52 – Construction (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Total net charge-offs of real estate loans 838 (467 ) 643 514 1,941 Commercial & Industrial 612 57 (15 ) (17 ) 189 Consumer 261 227 187 119 102 Leases 2,362 583 509 445 314 Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases 3,235 867 681 547 605 Total net charge-offs $ 4,073 $ 400 $ 1,324 $ 1,061 $ 2,546 (1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 U.S. Treasury securities $ 101 $ 500,101 $ 101 $ 101 $ 100 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 106,679 102,020 172,753 192,799 186,746 State & political subdivisions - tax-free 4,562 5,379 6,327 6,700 8,468 State & political subdivisions - taxable – – – 170 170 Mortgage-backed securities 374,775 366,002 388,891 348,975 322,913 Collateralized mortgage obligations 29,699 31,832 35,459 38,724 40,486 Other debt securities 650 650 650 650 1,100 Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 516,466 $ 1,005,984 $ 604,181 $ 588,119 $ 559,983 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 U.S. Treasury securities $ 1 $ 35 $ 1 $ 1 $ – Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 1,036 (159 ) 188 275 (1,334 ) State & political subdivisions - tax-free 10 13 8 8 (5 ) Mortgage-backed securities 11,554 5,025 4,605 3,364 (696 ) Collateralized mortgage obligations 778 36 180 89 (510 ) Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale $ 13,379 $ 4,950 $ 4,982 $ 3,737 $ (2,545 ) Deposits March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 750,127 $ 944,915 $ 778,809 $ 745,134 $ 664,683 Money market 1,133,952 1,106,478 983,170 966,596 961,348 Savings 247,799 220,450 248,539 263,830 265,613 Retail time deposits 406,828 405,123 467,346 502,745 531,522 Wholesale non-maturity deposits 198,888 177,865 274,121 100,047 47,744 Wholesale time deposits 113,392 89,241 42,094 113,150 284,397 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,850,986 2,944,072 2,794,079 2,691,502 2,755,307 Noninterest-bearing deposits 927,922 898,173 904,409 940,911 882,310 Total deposits $ 3,778,908 $ 3,842,245 $ 3,698,488 $ 3,632,413 $ 3,637,617







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Income Statements (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 42,795 $ 43,220 $ 45,527 $ 44,783 $ 44,837 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 111 195 143 73 132 Interest on investment securities 3,201 3,545 3,903 3,532 3,499 Total interest income 46,107 46,960 49,573 48,388 48,468 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 7,637 8,674 9,510 9,655 8,097 Interest on short-term borrowings 453 555 937 357 943 Interest on FHLB advances 244 279 243 269 278 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 295 323 340 352 358 Interest on subordinated notes 1,145 1,144 1,145 1,144 1,145 Total interest expense 9,774 10,975 12,175 11,777 10,821 Net interest income 36,333 35,985 37,398 36,611 37,647 Provision for credit losses ("PCL") on loans and leases 32,335 2,225 919 1,627 3,736 Net interest income after PCL on loans and leases 3,998 33,760 36,479 34,984 33,911 Noninterest income: Fees for wealth management services 11,168 11,672 10,826 11,510 10,392 Insurance commissions 1,533 1,666 1,842 1,697 1,672 Capital markets revenue 2,361 5,455 2,113 1,489 2,219 Service charges on deposits 846 858 856 852 808 Loan servicing and other fees 461 489 555 553 609 Net gain on sale of loans 782 597 674 752 319 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned 148 (48 ) (12 ) – (24 ) Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 444 432 346 316 411 Other operating income 557 2,134 2,255 3,052 2,847 Total noninterest income 18,300 23,255 19,455 20,221 19,253 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 16,989 18,667 17,765 17,038 20,901 Employee benefits 3,500 2,685 3,288 3,317 4,166 Occupancy and bank premises 3,015 3,206 3,008 3,125 3,252 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,431 2,401 2,335 2,568 2,389 Advertising 401 599 587 504 415 Amortization of intangible assets 918 953 954 956 938 Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") 231 13 (19 ) 10 17 Professional fees 1,368 1,754 1,044 1,316 1,320 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 116 42 514 513 409 Data processing 1,394 1,517 1,377 1,303 1,320 Other operating expenses 6,055 4,593 4,320 4,538 4,597 Total noninterest expense 36,418 36,430 35,173 35,188 39,724 (Loss) income before income taxes (14,120 ) 20,585 20,761 20,017 13,440 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,957 ) 4,202 4,402 4,239 2,764 Net (loss) income $ (11,163 ) $ 16,383 $ 16,359 $ 15,778 $ 10,676 Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest – (1 ) (1 ) (7 ) (1 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ (11,163 ) $ 16,384 $ 16,360 $ 15,785 $ 10,677 Per share data: Weighted average shares outstanding 20,053,159 20,124,553 20,132,117 20,144,651 20,168,498 Dilutive common shares – 88,455 76,513 99,758 103,163 Weighted average diluted shares 20,053,159 20,213,008 20,208,630 20,244,409 20,271,661 Basic earnings per common share $ (0.56 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.56 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.53 Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Effective tax rate 20.94 % 20.41 % 21.20 % 21.18 % 20.57 %





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with other banks $ 50,330 $ 111 0.89 % $ 66,060 $ 195 1.17 % $ 48,597 $ 143 1.17 % $ 37,843 $ 73 0.77 % $ 32,742 $ 132 1.64 % Investment securities - available for sale: Taxable 516,244 3,065 2.39 % 566,359 3,334 2.34 % 594,975 3,765 2.51 % 560,999 3,400 2.43 % 543,687 3,363 2.51 % Tax-exempt 4,909 28 2.29 % 5,844 33 2.24 % 6,594 36 2.17 % 7,530 43 2.29 % 9,795 55 2.28 % Total investment securities - available for sale 521,153 3,093 2.39 % 572,203 3,367 2.33 % 601,569 3,801 2.51 % 568,529 3,443 2.43 % 553,482 3,418 2.50 % Investment securities - held to maturity 13,195 87 2.65 % 12,756 84 2.61 % 12,360 80 2.57 % 10,417 71 2.73 % 8,804 67 3.09 % Investment securities - trading 8,528 25 1.18 % 8,330 99 4.72 % 8,407 27 1.27 % 8,572 24 1.12 % 7,629 22 1.17 % Loans and leases * 3,738,386 42,898 4.62 % 3,598,609 43,326 4.78 % 3,532,923 45,642 5.13 % 3,524,219 44,903 5.11 % 3,477,739 44,958 5.24 % Total interest-earning assets 4,331,592 46,214 4.29 % 4,257,958 47,071 4.39 % 4,203,856 49,693 4.69 % 4,149,580 48,514 4.69 % 4,080,396 48,597 4.83 % Cash and due from banks 12,479 9,829 12,890 13,725 14,414 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (25,786 ) (21,124 ) (21,438 ) (20,844 ) (19,887 ) Other assets 526,633 528,744 564,766 509,164 470,206 Total assets $ 4,844,918 $ 4,775,407 $ 4,760,074 $ 4,651,625 $ 4,545,129 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Savings, NOW and market rate deposits $ 2,197,279 $ 4,981 0.91 % $ 2,149,623 $ 5,659 1.04 % $ 1,996,181 $ 5,445 1.08 % $ 1,928,755 $ 5,040 1.05 % $ 1,798,103 $ 3,764 0.85 % Wholesale deposits 253,322 977 1.55 % 214,229 1,024 1.90 % 299,309 1,729 2.29 % 345,782 2,143 2.49 % 342,696 2,012 2.38 % Retail time deposits 403,111 1,679 1.68 % 435,198 1,991 1.82 % 480,736 2,336 1.93 % 520,317 2,472 1.91 % 533,395 2,321 1.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,853,712 7,637 1.08 % 2,799,050 8,674 1.23 % 2,776,226 9,510 1.36 % 2,794,854 9,655 1.39 % 2,674,194 8,097 1.23 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 140,585 453 1.30 % 121,612 555 1.81 % 169,985 937 2.19 % 68,529 357 2.09 % 157,652 943 2.43 % Long-term FHLB advances 47,335 244 2.07 % 53,443 279 2.07 % 45,698 243 2.11 % 52,397 269 2.06 % 55,385 278 2.04 % Subordinated notes 98,725 1,145 4.66 % 98,681 1,144 4.60 % 98,634 1,145 4.61 % 98,587 1,144 4.65 % 98,542 1,145 4.71 % Jr. subordinated debt 21,768 295 5.45 % 21,726 323 5.90 % 21,680 340 6.22 % 21,637 352 6.53 % 21,595 358 6.72 % Total borrowings 308,413 2,137 2.79 % 295,462 2,301 3.09 % 335,997 2,665 3.15 % 241,150 2,122 3.53 % 333,174 2,724 3.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,162,125 9,774 1.24 % 3,094,512 10,975 1.41 % 3,112,223 12,175 1.55 % 3,036,004 11,777 1.56 % 3,007,368 10,821 1.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 894,264 915,128 903,314 909,945 871,726 Other liabilities 173,519 159,259 149,226 124,211 93,949 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,067,783 1,074,387 1,052,540 1,034,156 965,675 Total liabilities 4,229,908 4,168,899 4,164,763 4,070,160 3,973,043 Shareholders' equity 615,010 606,508 595,311 581,465 572,086 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,844,918 $ 4,775,407 $ 4,760,074 $ 4,651,625 $ 4,545,129 Net interest spread 3.05 % 2.98 % 3.14 % 3.13 % 3.37 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.38 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin $ 36,440 3.38 % $ 36,096 3.36 % $ 37,518 3.54 % $ 36,737 3.55 % $ 37,776 3.75 % Tax-equivalent adjustment $ 107 0.01 % $ 111 0.01 % $ 120 0.01 % $ 126 0.01 % $ 129 0.01 % Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks

Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate I Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Loans and leases Income $ 910 0.10 % $ 1,027 0.11 % $ 1,501 0.17 % $ 1,193 0.14 % $ 1,997 0.23 % Retail time deposits Expense $ (118 ) (0.12 )% $ (134 ) (0.12 )% $ (151 ) (0.12 )% $ (171 ) (0.13 )% $ (222 ) (0.17 )% Long-term FHLB advances Expense $ 34 0.29 % $ 34 0.25 % $ 34 0.30 % $ 34 0.26 % $ 33 0.24 % Jr. subordinated debt Expense $ 45 0.83 % $ 44 0.80 % $ 44 0.81 % $ 43 0.80 % $ 42 0.79 % Net interest income from fair value marks $ 949 $ 1,083 $ 1,574 $ 1,287 $ 2,144 Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.21 % * Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.









Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core): Net (loss) income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ (11,163 ) $ 16,384 $ 16,360 $ 15,785 $ 10,677 Add: Tax-effected non-core noninterest expense items: Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses – – – – 3,553 Net (loss) income (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ (11,163 ) $ 16,384 $ 16,360 $ 15,785 $ 14,230 Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core): Weighted average common shares outstanding 20,053,159 20,124,553 20,132,117 20,144,651 20,168,498 Dilutive common shares – 88,455 76,513 99,758 103,163 Weighted average diluted shares 20,053,159 20,213,008 20,208,630 20,244,409 20,271,661 Basic earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ (0.56 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ (0.56 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.70 Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity: Net (loss) income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ (11,163 ) $ 16,384 $ 16,360 $ 15,785 $ 10,677 Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets 725 753 754 755 741 Net tangible income (numerator) $ (10,438 ) $ 17,137 $ 17,114 $ 16,540 $ 11,418 Average shareholders' equity $ 615,010 $ 606,508 $ 595,311 $ 581,465 $ 572,086 Less: Average Noncontrolling interest 695 694 693 688 685 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (202,760 ) (203,663 ) (204,637 ) (205,593 ) (206,716 ) Net average tangible equity (denominator) $ 412,945 $ 403,539 $ 391,367 $ 376,560 $ 366,055 Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP measure) (10.17 )% 16.85 % 17.35 % 17.62 % 12.65 % Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (core): Net (loss) income (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ (11,163 ) $ 16,384 $ 16,360 $ 15,785 $ 14,230 Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets 725 753 754 755 741 Net tangible (loss) income (core) (numerator) $ (10,438 ) $ 17,137 $ 17,114 $ 16,540 $ 14,971 Average shareholders' equity $ 615,010 $ 606,508 $ 595,311 $ 581,465 $ 572,086 Less: Average Noncontrolling interest 695 694 693 688 685 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (202,760 ) (203,663 ) (204,637 ) (205,593 ) (206,716 ) Net average tangible equity (denominator) $ 412,945 $ 403,539 $ 391,367 $ 376,560 $ 366,055 Return on tangible equity (core) (a non-GAAP measure) (10.17 )% 16.85 % 17.35 % 17.62 % 16.59 % Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMBC): Total shareholders' equity $ 593,179 $ 612,227 $ 600,935 $ 590,155 $ 575,107 Less: Noncontrolling interest 695 695 694 693 686 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (202,225 ) (203,143 ) (204,096 ) (205,050 ) (206,006 ) Net tangible equity (numerator) $ 391,649 $ 409,779 $ 397,533 $ 385,798 $ 369,787 Total assets $ 4,923,033 $ 5,263,259 $ 4,828,641 $ 4,736,565 $ 4,631,993 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (202,225 ) (203,143 ) (204,096 ) (205,050 ) (206,006 ) Tangible assets (denominator) $ 4,720,808 $ 5,060,116 $ 4,624,545 $ 4,531,515 $ 4,425,987 Tangible equity ratio (BMBC)(1) 8.30 % 8.10 % 8.60 % 8.51 % 8.35 % Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMTC): Total shareholders' equity $ 624,959 $ 624,030 $ 641,565 $ 625,464 $ 605,985 Less: Noncontrolling interest 695 695 694 693 686 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (201,979 ) (190,694 ) (191,572 ) (192,450 ) (193,329 ) Net tangible equity (numerator) $ 423,675 $ 434,031 $ 450,687 $ 433,707 $ 413,342 Total assets $ 4,919,004 $ 5,247,649 $ 4,813,704 $ 4,721,394 $ 4,616,724 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (201,979 ) (190,694 ) (191,572 ) (192,450 ) (193,329 ) Tangible assets (denominator) $ 4,717,025 $ 5,056,955 $ 4,622,132 $ 4,528,944 $ 4,423,395 Tangible equity ratio (BMTC)(1) 8.98 % 8.58 % 9.75 % 9.58 % 9.34 % Calculation of Return on Average Assets (core) Return on average assets (GAAP) (0.93 )% 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.95 % Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income – % – % – % – % 0.32 % Return on average assets (core) (0.93 )% 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.27 % Calculation of Return on Average Equity (core) Return on average equity (GAAP) (7.30 )% 10.72 % 10.90 % 10.89 % 7.57 % Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 2.52 % Return on average equity (core) (7.30 )% 10.72 % 10.90 % 10.89 % 10.09 % Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting: Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.38 % 3.36 % 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.75 % Effect of fair value marks 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.21 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting 3.29 % 3.26 % 3.39 % 3.43 % 3.54 % (1)Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting: Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 36,440 $ 36,096 $ 37,518 $ 36,737 $ 37,776 Effect of fair value marks 949 1,083 1,574 1,287 2,144 Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting $ 35,491 $ 35,013 $ 35,944 $ 35,450 $ 35,632 Calculation of Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 36,418 $ 36,430 $ 35,173 $ 35,188 $ 39,724 Less: certain noninterest expense items*: Amortization of intangibles (918 ) (953 ) (954 ) (956 ) (938 ) Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses – – – – (4,498 ) Noninterest expense (adjusted) (numerator) $ 35,500 $ 35,477 $ 34,219 $ 34,232 $ 34,288 Noninterest income (core) $ 18,300 $ 23,255 $ 19,455 $ 20,221 $ 19,253 Net interest income 36,333 35,985 37,398 36,611 37,647 Noninterest income (core) and net interest income (denominator) $ 54,633 $ 59,240 $ 56,853 $ 56,832 $ 56,900 Efficiency ratio 64.98 % 59.89 % 60.19 % 60.23 % 60.26 % Supplemental Loan and ACL on Loans and Leases Information Used to Calculate Non-GAAP Measures Total ACL on loans and leases $ 54,070 $ 22,602 $ 20,777 $ 21,182 $ 20,616 Less: ACL on acquired loans and leases 3,705 76 102 106 97 ACL on originated loans and leases $ 50,365 $ 22,526 $ 20,675 $ 21,076 $ 20,519 Total ACL on loans and leases $ 54,070 $ 22,602 $ 20,777 $ 21,182 $ 20,616 Loan mark on acquired loans and leases 9,478 10,905 11,948 14,174 15,841 Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark $ 63,548 $ 33,507 $ 32,725 $ 35,356 $ 36,457 Total Portfolio loans and leases $ 3,767,166 $ 3,689,313 $ 3,540,747 $ 3,534,665 $ 3,523,514 Less: Originated loans and leases 3,424,601 3,320,816 3,137,769 3,088,849 3,032,270 Net acquired loans $ 342,565 $ 368,497 $ 402,978 $ 445,816 $ 491,244 Add: Loan mark on acquired loans 9,478 10,905 11,948 14,174 15,841 Gross acquired loans (excludes loan mark) $ 352,043 $ 379,402 $ 414,926 $ 459,990 $ 507,085 Originated loans and leases 3,424,601 3,320,816 3,137,769 3,088,849 3,032,270 Total Gross portfolio loans and leases $ 3,776,644 $ 3,700,218 $ 3,552,695 $ 3,548,839 $ 3,539,355 * In calculating the Corporation's efficiency ratio, which is used by Management to identify the cost of generating each dollar of core revenue, certain non-core income and expense items as well as the amortization of intangible assets, are excluded.



