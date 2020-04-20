BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by an increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases reflecting the impact of the adverse economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic on estimated lifetime losses under the new Current Expected Credit Loss standard (“CECL”), Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, management calculates core net income, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2019. Core net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $14.2 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share. A reconciliation of core net income and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
“As we all navigate the current challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, BMT remains focused on the safety of our people and providing our customers uninterrupted service. We are committed to assisting our small business community through our active participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and our employees are working tirelessly to process applications and fund loans under the program,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “The banking industry, under the new loan loss reserve guidelines, must take a forward-looking approach to the economy as a predictor of future loan losses. BMT’s historical loan losses have been very strong compared to our peers and credit quality did not materially deteriorate in the first quarter, however under this new guidance we must look out several years and reserve for potential losses now. This environment of uncertainly is expected to persist throughout 2020 and new economic data could indicate increases or reductions in our loan loss reserves. That said, the fundamentals of the Bank were strong as we entered this unprecedented time. Setting aside the provision for credit losses, we performed well in the first quarter and this speaks to our solid foundation supported by a diversified earnings profile, a strong capital base designed to withstand a stressed environment and robust sources of liquidity. This foundation coupled with our amazing team of professionals leave us well positioned to face any challenges and volatility from the economic environment,” Mr. Leto concluded.
On April 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020.
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE
Results of Operations – First Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019
Results of Operations – First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019
Financial Condition – March 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019
OTHER MATTERS
Given the uncertainty and potential volatility of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations in 2020, the Corporation is withdrawing the 2020 targets and financial outlook that were issued, and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, on February 12, 2020.
|Summary Financial Information (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|$
|69,239
|$
|42,328
|$
|86,158
|$
|49,643
|$
|29,449
|Investment securities
|537,592
|1,027,182
|625,452
|606,844
|578,629
|Loans held for sale
|2,785
|4,249
|5,767
|6,333
|2,884
|Portfolio loans and leases
|3,767,166
|3,689,313
|3,540,747
|3,534,665
|3,523,514
|Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases
|(54,070
|)
|(22,602
|)
|(20,777
|)
|(21,182
|)
|(20,616
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|202,225
|203,143
|204,096
|205,050
|206,006
|Total assets
|4,923,033
|5,263,259
|4,828,641
|4,736,565
|4,631,993
|Deposits - interest-bearing
|2,850,986
|2,944,072
|2,794,079
|2,691,502
|2,755,307
|Deposits - non-interest-bearing
|927,922
|898,173
|904,409
|940,911
|882,310
|Short-term borrowings
|162,045
|493,219
|203,471
|207,828
|124,214
|Long-term FHLB advances
|47,303
|52,269
|44,735
|47,941
|55,407
|Subordinated notes
|98,750
|98,705
|98,660
|98,616
|98,571
|Jr. subordinated debentures
|21,798
|21,753
|21,709
|21,665
|21,622
|Total liabilities
|4,329,854
|4,651,032
|4,227,706
|4,146,410
|4,056,886
|Total shareholders' equity
|593,179
|612,227
|600,935
|590,155
|575,107
|Average Balance Sheet (selected items)
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|$
|50,330
|$
|66,060
|$
|48,597
|$
|37,843
|$
|32,742
|Investment securities
|542,876
|593,289
|622,336
|587,518
|569,915
|Loans held for sale
|2,319
|4,160
|4,375
|3,353
|1,214
|Portfolio loans and leases
|3,736,067
|3,594,449
|3,528,548
|3,520,866
|3,476,525
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,331,592
|4,257,958
|4,203,856
|4,149,580
|4,080,396
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|202,760
|203,663
|204,637
|205,593
|206,716
|Total assets
|4,844,918
|4,775,407
|4,760,074
|4,651,625
|4,545,129
|Deposits - interest-bearing
|2,853,712
|2,799,050
|2,776,226
|2,794,854
|2,674,194
|Short-term borrowings
|140,585
|121,612
|169,985
|68,529
|157,652
|Long-term FHLB advances
|47,335
|53,443
|45,698
|52,397
|55,385
|Subordinated notes
|98,725
|98,681
|98,634
|98,587
|98,542
|Jr. subordinated debentures
|21,768
|21,726
|21,680
|21,637
|21,595
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,162,125
|3,094,512
|3,112,223
|3,036,004
|3,007,368
|Total liabilities
|4,229,908
|4,168,899
|4,164,763
|4,070,160
|3,973,043
|Total shareholders' equity
|615,010
|606,508
|595,311
|581,465
|572,086
|Income Statement
|Net interest income
|$
|36,333
|$
|35,985
|$
|37,398
|$
|36,611
|$
|37,647
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|32,335
|2,225
|919
|1,627
|3,736
|Noninterest income
|18,300
|23,255
|19,455
|20,221
|19,253
|Noninterest expense
|36,418
|36,430
|35,173
|35,188
|39,724
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(2,957
|)
|4,202
|4,402
|4,239
|2,764
|Net (loss) income
|(11,163
|)
|16,383
|16,359
|15,778
|10,676
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|–
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|(11,163
|)
|16,384
|16,360
|15,785
|10,677
|Basic earnings per share
|(0.56
|)
|0.81
|0.81
|0.78
|0.53
|Diluted earnings per share
|(0.56
|)
|0.81
|0.81
|0.78
|0.53
|Net (loss) income (core) (1)
|(11,163
|)
|16,384
|16,360
|15,785
|14,230
|Basic earnings per share (core) (1)
|(0.56
|)
|0.81
|0.81
|0.78
|0.71
|Diluted earnings per share (core) (1)
|(0.56
|)
|0.81
|0.81
|0.78
|0.70
|Dividends paid or accrued per share
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.25
|0.25
|Profitability Indicators
|Return on average assets
|(0.93
|)%
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|0.95
|%
|Return on average equity
|(7.30
|)%
|10.72
|%
|10.90
|%
|10.89
|%
|7.57
|%
|Return on tangible equity(1)
|(10.17
|)%
|16.85
|%
|17.35
|%
|17.62
|%
|12.65
|%
|Return on tangible equity (core)(1)
|(10.17
|)%
|16.85
|%
|17.35
|%
|17.62
|%
|16.59
|%
|Return on average assets (core)(1)
|(0.93
|)%
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.27
|%
|Return on average equity (core)(1)
|(7.30
|)%
|10.72
|%
|10.90
|%
|10.89
|%
|10.09
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|3.38
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.75
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|64.98
|%
|59.89
|%
|60.19
|%
|60.23
|%
|60.26
|%
|Share Data
|Closing share price
|$
|28.38
|$
|41.24
|$
|36.51
|$
|37.32
|$
|36.13
|Book value per common share
|$
|29.78
|$
|30.42
|$
|29.86
|$
|29.31
|$
|28.52
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|19.66
|$
|20.36
|$
|19.75
|$
|19.16
|$
|18.34
|Price / book value
|95.30
|%
|135.57
|%
|122.27
|%
|127.33
|%
|126.68
|%
|Price / tangible book value
|144.35
|%
|202.55
|%
|184.86
|%
|194.78
|%
|197.00
|%
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|20,053,159
|20,213,008
|20,208,630
|20,244,409
|20,271,661
|Shares outstanding, end of period
|19,921,524
|20,126,296
|20,124,193
|20,131,854
|20,167,729
|Wealth Management Information:
|Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2)
|$
|15,593,732
|$
|16,548,060
|$
|15,609,786
|$
|14,815,298
|$
|14,736,512
|Fees for wealth management services
|$
|11,168
|$
|11,672
|$
|10,826
|$
|11,510
|$
|10,392
|Capital Ratios(3)
|Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")
|Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA")
|11.12
|%
|11.47
|%
|12.17
|%
|11.83
|%
|11.30
|%
|Total capital to RWA
|12.35
|%
|12.09
|%
|12.75
|%
|12.42
|%
|11.87
|%
|Tier I leverage ratio
|9.12
|%
|9.37
|%
|9.75
|%
|9.61
|%
|9.48
|%
|Tangible equity ratio (1)
|8.98
|%
|8.58
|%
|9.75
|%
|9.58
|%
|9.34
|%
|Common equity Tier I capital to RWA
|11.12
|%
|11.47
|%
|12.17
|%
|11.83
|%
|11.30
|%
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")
|Tier I capital to RWA
|10.82
|%
|11.42
|%
|11.33
|%
|11.12
|%
|10.72
|%
|Total capital to RWA
|14.64
|%
|14.69
|%
|14.61
|%
|14.44
|%
|14.00
|%
|Tier I leverage ratio
|8.88
|%
|9.33
|%
|9.07
|%
|9.04
|%
|8.99
|%
|Tangible equity ratio (1)
|8.30
|%
|8.10
|%
|8.60
|%
|8.51
|%
|8.35
|%
|Common equity Tier I capital to RWA
|10.27
|%
|10.86
|%
|10.75
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.14
|%
|Asset Quality Indicators
|Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s)
|$
|4,073
|$
|400
|$
|1,324
|$
|1,061
|$
|2,546
|Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s)
|$
|7,557
|$
|10,648
|$
|14,119
|$
|12,179
|$
|19,283
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|–
|–
|72
|155
|84
|Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s)
|$
|7,557
|$
|10,648
|$
|14,191
|$
|12,334
|$
|19,367
|Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due
|$
|3,380
|$
|6,314
|$
|4,940
|$
|8,224
|$
|8,489
|Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due
|19,930
|7,196
|5,273
|9,466
|6,432
|Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Total delinquent loans and leases
|$
|23,310
|$
|13,510
|$
|10,213
|$
|17,690
|$
|14,921
|Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases
|0.62
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.42
|%
|Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
|0.53
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.18
|%
|NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized)
|0.44
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.30
|%
|NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases
|0.20
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.55
|%
|NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO
|0.20
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.55
|%
|NPAs / total assets
|0.15
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.42
|%
|ACL / NPLs
|715.50
|%
|212.27
|%
|147.16
|%
|173.92
|%
|106.91
|%
|ACL / portfolio loans
|1.44
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.59
|%
|ACL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1)
|1.47
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.68
|%
|(Total ACL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1)
|1.68
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.03
|%
|Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs
|$
|3,248
|$
|3,018
|$
|5,755
|$
|4,190
|$
|4,057
|TDRs in compliance with modified terms
|4,852
|5,071
|5,069
|5,141
|5,149
|Total TDRs
|$
|8,100
|$
|8,089
|$
|10,824
|$
|9,331
|$
|9,206
|(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
|(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.
|(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|17,803
|$
|11,603
|$
|8,582
|$
|13,742
|$
|13,656
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|69,239
|42,328
|86,158
|49,643
|29,449
|Cash and cash equivalents
|87,042
|53,931
|94,740
|63,385
|43,105
|Investment securities, available for sale
|516,466
|1,005,984
|604,181
|588,119
|559,983
|Investment securities, held to maturity
|13,369
|12,577
|12,947
|10,209
|10,457
|Investment securities, trading
|7,757
|8,621
|8,324
|8,516
|8,189
|Loans held for sale
|2,785
|4,249
|5,767
|6,333
|2,884
|Portfolio loans and leases, originated
|3,424,601
|3,320,816
|3,137,769
|3,088,849
|3,032,270
|Portfolio loans and leases, acquired
|342,565
|368,497
|402,978
|445,816
|491,244
|Total portfolio loans and leases
|3,767,166
|3,689,313
|3,540,747
|3,534,665
|3,523,514
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases
|(50,365
|)
|(22,526
|)
|(20,675
|)
|(21,076
|)
|(20,519
|)
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases
|(3,705
|)
|(76
|)
|(102
|)
|(106
|)
|(97
|)
|Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|(54,070
|)
|(22,602
|)
|(20,777
|)
|(21,182
|)
|(20,616
|)
|Net portfolio loans and leases
|3,713,096
|3,666,711
|3,519,970
|3,513,483
|3,502,898
|Premises and equipment
|63,144
|64,965
|66,439
|68,092
|67,279
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|40,157
|40,961
|42,200
|43,116
|43,985
|Accrued interest receivable
|12,017
|12,482
|12,746
|13,312
|13,123
|Mortgage servicing rights
|4,115
|4,450
|4,580
|4,744
|4,910
|Bank owned life insurance
|59,399
|59,079
|58,749
|58,437
|58,138
|Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
|11,928
|23,744
|16,148
|14,677
|10,526
|Goodwill
|184,012
|184,012
|184,012
|184,012
|184,012
|Intangible assets
|18,213
|19,131
|20,084
|21,038
|21,994
|Other investments
|16,786
|16,683
|16,683
|16,517
|16,526
|Other assets
|172,747
|85,679
|161,071
|122,575
|83,984
|Total assets
|$
|4,923,033
|$
|5,263,259
|$
|4,828,641
|$
|4,736,565
|$
|4,631,993
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|927,922
|$
|898,173
|$
|904,409
|$
|940,911
|$
|882,310
|Interest-bearing
|2,850,986
|2,944,072
|2,794,079
|2,691,502
|2,755,307
|Total deposits
|3,778,908
|3,842,245
|3,698,488
|3,632,413
|3,637,617
|Short-term borrowings
|162,045
|493,219
|203,471
|207,828
|124,214
|Long-term FHLB advances
|47,303
|52,269
|44,735
|47,941
|55,407
|Subordinated notes
|98,750
|98,705
|98,660
|98,616
|98,571
|Jr. subordinated debentures
|21,798
|21,753
|21,709
|21,665
|21,622
|Operating lease liabilities
|44,482
|45,258
|46,506
|47,393
|48,224
|Accrued interest payable
|7,230
|6,248
|9,015
|8,244
|8,674
|Other liabilities
|169,338
|91,335
|105,122
|82,310
|62,557
|Total liabilities
|4,329,854
|4,651,032
|4,227,706
|4,146,410
|4,056,886
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock
|24,655
|24,650
|24,646
|24,583
|24,577
|Paid-in capital in excess of par value
|379,495
|378,606
|377,806
|376,652
|375,655
|Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost
|(88,540
|)
|(81,174
|)
|(81,089
|)
|(78,583
|)
|(76,974
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|8,869
|2,187
|2,698
|1,700
|(3,278
|)
|Retained earnings
|269,395
|288,653
|277,568
|266,496
|255,813
|Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity
|593,874
|612,922
|601,629
|590,848
|575,793
|Noncontrolling interest
|(695
|)
|(695
|)
|(694
|)
|(693
|)
|(686
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|593,179
|612,227
|600,935
|590,155
|575,107
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,923,033
|$
|5,263,259
|$
|4,828,641
|$
|4,736,565
|$
|4,631,993
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Portfolio Loans and Leases(1) as of
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied
|$
|1,354,416
|$
|1,337,167
|$
|1,238,881
|$
|1,217,763
|$
|1,222,670
|Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied
|530,667
|527,607
|499,202
|514,013
|511,090
|Home equity lines of credit
|209,278
|224,262
|227,682
|231,697
|228,902
|Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens
|710,495
|706,690
|702,588
|704,605
|703,241
|Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens
|35,583
|36,843
|37,240
|39,063
|41,254
|Construction
|221,116
|202,198
|195,161
|195,269
|202,717
|Total real estate loans
|3,061,555
|3,034,767
|2,900,754
|2,902,410
|2,909,874
|Commercial & Industrial
|491,298
|432,227
|426,084
|419,936
|408,596
|Consumer
|45,951
|57,241
|50,760
|49,453
|48,682
|Leases
|168,362
|165,078
|163,149
|162,866
|156,362
|Total non-real estate loans and leases
|705,611
|654,546
|639,993
|632,255
|613,640
|Total portfolio loans and leases
|$
|3,767,166
|$
|3,689,313
|$
|3,540,747
|$
|3,534,665
|$
|3,523,514
|Nonperforming Loans and Leases(1) as of
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied
|$
|181
|$
|199
|$
|3,055
|$
|3,147
|$
|3,396
|Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied
|2,543
|4,159
|4,535
|2,470
|1,158
|Home equity lines of credit
|758
|636
|693
|470
|7,049
|Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens
|1,080
|2,447
|2,693
|3,102
|5,667
|Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens
|79
|83
|84
|72
|400
|Total nonperforming real estate loans
|4,641
|7,524
|11,060
|9,261
|17,670
|Commercial & Industrial
|2,692
|2,180
|1,991
|2,056
|620
|Consumer
|52
|61
|75
|60
|80
|Leases
|172
|883
|993
|802
|913
|Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases
|2,916
|3,124
|3,059
|2,918
|1,613
|Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases
|$
|7,557
|$
|10,648
|$
|14,119
|$
|12,179
|$
|19,283
|Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries)(1) for the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(1,067
|)
|$
|(7
|)
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|1,512
|Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied
|–
|190
|680
|–
|–
|Home equity lines of credit
|114
|33
|(22
|)
|128
|102
|Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens
|727
|378
|(7
|)
|339
|328
|Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens
|–
|–
|–
|52
|–
|Construction
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Total net charge-offs of real estate loans
|838
|(467
|)
|643
|514
|1,941
|Commercial & Industrial
|612
|57
|(15
|)
|(17
|)
|189
|Consumer
|261
|227
|187
|119
|102
|Leases
|2,362
|583
|509
|445
|314
|Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases
|3,235
|867
|681
|547
|605
|Total net charge-offs
|$
|4,073
|$
|400
|$
|1,324
|$
|1,061
|$
|2,546
|(1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|U.S. Treasury securities
|$
|101
|$
|500,101
|$
|101
|$
|101
|$
|100
|Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies
|106,679
|102,020
|172,753
|192,799
|186,746
|State & political subdivisions - tax-free
|4,562
|5,379
|6,327
|6,700
|8,468
|State & political subdivisions - taxable
|–
|–
|–
|170
|170
|Mortgage-backed securities
|374,775
|366,002
|388,891
|348,975
|322,913
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|29,699
|31,832
|35,459
|38,724
|40,486
|Other debt securities
|650
|650
|650
|650
|1,100
|Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|$
|516,466
|$
|1,005,984
|$
|604,181
|$
|588,119
|$
|559,983
|Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|U.S. Treasury securities
|$
|1
|$
|35
|$
|1
|$
|1
|$
|–
|Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies
|1,036
|(159
|)
|188
|275
|(1,334
|)
|State & political subdivisions - tax-free
|10
|13
|8
|8
|(5
|)
|Mortgage-backed securities
|11,554
|5,025
|4,605
|3,364
|(696
|)
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|778
|36
|180
|89
|(510
|)
|Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale
|$
|13,379
|$
|4,950
|$
|4,982
|$
|3,737
|$
|(2,545
|)
|Deposits
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|750,127
|$
|944,915
|$
|778,809
|$
|745,134
|$
|664,683
|Money market
|1,133,952
|1,106,478
|983,170
|966,596
|961,348
|Savings
|247,799
|220,450
|248,539
|263,830
|265,613
|Retail time deposits
|406,828
|405,123
|467,346
|502,745
|531,522
|Wholesale non-maturity deposits
|198,888
|177,865
|274,121
|100,047
|47,744
|Wholesale time deposits
|113,392
|89,241
|42,094
|113,150
|284,397
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,850,986
|2,944,072
|2,794,079
|2,691,502
|2,755,307
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|927,922
|898,173
|904,409
|940,911
|882,310
|Total deposits
|$
|3,778,908
|$
|3,842,245
|$
|3,698,488
|$
|3,632,413
|$
|3,637,617
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
|42,795
|$
|43,220
|$
|45,527
|$
|44,783
|$
|44,837
|Interest on cash and cash equivalents
|111
|195
|143
|73
|132
|Interest on investment securities
|3,201
|3,545
|3,903
|3,532
|3,499
|Total interest income
|46,107
|46,960
|49,573
|48,388
|48,468
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|7,637
|8,674
|9,510
|9,655
|8,097
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|453
|555
|937
|357
|943
|Interest on FHLB advances
|244
|279
|243
|269
|278
|Interest on jr. subordinated debentures
|295
|323
|340
|352
|358
|Interest on subordinated notes
|1,145
|1,144
|1,145
|1,144
|1,145
|Total interest expense
|9,774
|10,975
|12,175
|11,777
|10,821
|Net interest income
|36,333
|35,985
|37,398
|36,611
|37,647
|Provision for credit losses ("PCL") on loans and leases
|32,335
|2,225
|919
|1,627
|3,736
|Net interest income after PCL on loans and leases
|3,998
|33,760
|36,479
|34,984
|33,911
|Noninterest income:
|Fees for wealth management services
|11,168
|11,672
|10,826
|11,510
|10,392
|Insurance commissions
|1,533
|1,666
|1,842
|1,697
|1,672
|Capital markets revenue
|2,361
|5,455
|2,113
|1,489
|2,219
|Service charges on deposits
|846
|858
|856
|852
|808
|Loan servicing and other fees
|461
|489
|555
|553
|609
|Net gain on sale of loans
|782
|597
|674
|752
|319
|Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned
|148
|(48
|)
|(12
|)
|–
|(24
|)
|Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks
|444
|432
|346
|316
|411
|Other operating income
|557
|2,134
|2,255
|3,052
|2,847
|Total noninterest income
|18,300
|23,255
|19,455
|20,221
|19,253
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and wages
|16,989
|18,667
|17,765
|17,038
|20,901
|Employee benefits
|3,500
|2,685
|3,288
|3,317
|4,166
|Occupancy and bank premises
|3,015
|3,206
|3,008
|3,125
|3,252
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|2,431
|2,401
|2,335
|2,568
|2,389
|Advertising
|401
|599
|587
|504
|415
|Amortization of intangible assets
|918
|953
|954
|956
|938
|Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs")
|231
|13
|(19
|)
|10
|17
|Professional fees
|1,368
|1,754
|1,044
|1,316
|1,320
|Pennsylvania bank shares tax
|116
|42
|514
|513
|409
|Data processing
|1,394
|1,517
|1,377
|1,303
|1,320
|Other operating expenses
|6,055
|4,593
|4,320
|4,538
|4,597
|Total noninterest expense
|36,418
|36,430
|35,173
|35,188
|39,724
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(14,120
|)
|20,585
|20,761
|20,017
|13,440
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(2,957
|)
|4,202
|4,402
|4,239
|2,764
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(11,163
|)
|$
|16,383
|$
|16,359
|$
|15,778
|$
|10,676
|Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|–
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|$
|(11,163
|)
|$
|16,384
|$
|16,360
|$
|15,785
|$
|10,677
|Per share data:
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|20,053,159
|20,124,553
|20,132,117
|20,144,651
|20,168,498
|Dilutive common shares
|–
|88,455
|76,513
|99,758
|103,163
|Weighted average diluted shares
|20,053,159
|20,213,008
|20,208,630
|20,244,409
|20,271,661
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.53
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.53
|Dividends paid or accrued per common share
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|Effective tax rate
|20.94
|%
|20.41
|%
|21.20
|%
|21.18
|%
|20.57
|%
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Rates Earned/ Paid
|Assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|$
|50,330
|$
|111
|0.89
|%
|$
|66,060
|$
|195
|1.17
|%
|$
|48,597
|$
|143
|1.17
|%
|$
|37,843
|$
|73
|0.77
|%
|$
|32,742
|$
|132
|1.64
|%
|Investment securities - available for sale:
|Taxable
|516,244
|3,065
|2.39
|%
|566,359
|3,334
|2.34
|%
|594,975
|3,765
|2.51
|%
|560,999
|3,400
|2.43
|%
|543,687
|3,363
|2.51
|%
|Tax-exempt
|4,909
|28
|2.29
|%
|5,844
|33
|2.24
|%
|6,594
|36
|2.17
|%
|7,530
|43
|2.29
|%
|9,795
|55
|2.28
|%
|Total investment securities - available for sale
|521,153
|3,093
|2.39
|%
|572,203
|3,367
|2.33
|%
|601,569
|3,801
|2.51
|%
|568,529
|3,443
|2.43
|%
|553,482
|3,418
|2.50
|%
|Investment securities - held to maturity
|13,195
|87
|2.65
|%
|12,756
|84
|2.61
|%
|12,360
|80
|2.57
|%
|10,417
|71
|2.73
|%
|8,804
|67
|3.09
|%
|Investment securities - trading
|8,528
|25
|1.18
|%
|8,330
|99
|4.72
|%
|8,407
|27
|1.27
|%
|8,572
|24
|1.12
|%
|7,629
|22
|1.17
|%
|Loans and leases *
|3,738,386
|42,898
|4.62
|%
|3,598,609
|43,326
|4.78
|%
|3,532,923
|45,642
|5.13
|%
|3,524,219
|44,903
|5.11
|%
|3,477,739
|44,958
|5.24
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,331,592
|46,214
|4.29
|%
|4,257,958
|47,071
|4.39
|%
|4,203,856
|49,693
|4.69
|%
|4,149,580
|48,514
|4.69
|%
|4,080,396
|48,597
|4.83
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|12,479
|9,829
|12,890
|13,725
|14,414
|Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
|(25,786
|)
|(21,124
|)
|(21,438
|)
|(20,844
|)
|(19,887
|)
|Other assets
|526,633
|528,744
|564,766
|509,164
|470,206
|Total assets
|$
|4,844,918
|$
|4,775,407
|$
|4,760,074
|$
|4,651,625
|$
|4,545,129
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Savings, NOW and market rate deposits
|$
|2,197,279
|$
|4,981
|0.91
|%
|$
|2,149,623
|$
|5,659
|1.04
|%
|$
|1,996,181
|$
|5,445
|1.08
|%
|$
|1,928,755
|$
|5,040
|1.05
|%
|$
|1,798,103
|$
|3,764
|0.85
|%
|Wholesale deposits
|253,322
|977
|1.55
|%
|214,229
|1,024
|1.90
|%
|299,309
|1,729
|2.29
|%
|345,782
|2,143
|2.49
|%
|342,696
|2,012
|2.38
|%
|Retail time deposits
|403,111
|1,679
|1.68
|%
|435,198
|1,991
|1.82
|%
|480,736
|2,336
|1.93
|%
|520,317
|2,472
|1.91
|%
|533,395
|2,321
|1.76
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,853,712
|7,637
|1.08
|%
|2,799,050
|8,674
|1.23
|%
|2,776,226
|9,510
|1.36
|%
|2,794,854
|9,655
|1.39
|%
|2,674,194
|8,097
|1.23
|%
|Borrowings:
|Short-term borrowings
|140,585
|453
|1.30
|%
|121,612
|555
|1.81
|%
|169,985
|937
|2.19
|%
|68,529
|357
|2.09
|%
|157,652
|943
|2.43
|%
|Long-term FHLB advances
|47,335
|244
|2.07
|%
|53,443
|279
|2.07
|%
|45,698
|243
|2.11
|%
|52,397
|269
|2.06
|%
|55,385
|278
|2.04
|%
|Subordinated notes
|98,725
|1,145
|4.66
|%
|98,681
|1,144
|4.60
|%
|98,634
|1,145
|4.61
|%
|98,587
|1,144
|4.65
|%
|98,542
|1,145
|4.71
|%
|Jr. subordinated debt
|21,768
|295
|5.45
|%
|21,726
|323
|5.90
|%
|21,680
|340
|6.22
|%
|21,637
|352
|6.53
|%
|21,595
|358
|6.72
|%
|Total borrowings
|308,413
|2,137
|2.79
|%
|295,462
|2,301
|3.09
|%
|335,997
|2,665
|3.15
|%
|241,150
|2,122
|3.53
|%
|333,174
|2,724
|3.32
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,162,125
|9,774
|1.24
|%
|3,094,512
|10,975
|1.41
|%
|3,112,223
|12,175
|1.55
|%
|3,036,004
|11,777
|1.56
|%
|3,007,368
|10,821
|1.46
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|894,264
|915,128
|903,314
|909,945
|871,726
|Other liabilities
|173,519
|159,259
|149,226
|124,211
|93,949
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,067,783
|1,074,387
|1,052,540
|1,034,156
|965,675
|Total liabilities
|4,229,908
|4,168,899
|4,164,763
|4,070,160
|3,973,043
|Shareholders' equity
|615,010
|606,508
|595,311
|581,465
|572,086
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,844,918
|$
|4,775,407
|$
|4,760,074
|$
|4,651,625
|$
|4,545,129
|Net interest spread
|3.05
|%
|2.98
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.37
|%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
|0.33
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.38
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|$
|36,440
|3.38
|%
|$
|36,096
|3.36
|%
|$
|37,518
|3.54
|%
|$
|36,737
|3.55
|%
|$
|37,776
|3.75
|%
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|$
|107
|0.01
|%
|$
|111
|0.01
|%
|$
|120
|0.01
|%
|$
|126
|0.01
|%
|$
|129
|0.01
|%
|Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks
|Interest
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|I
|Increase (Decrease)
|Effect on Yield or Rate
|Loans and leases
|Income
|$
|910
|0.10
|%
|$
|1,027
|0.11
|%
|$
|1,501
|0.17
|%
|$
|1,193
|0.14
|%
|$
|1,997
|0.23
|%
|Retail time deposits
|Expense
|$
|(118
|)
|(0.12
|)%
|$
|(134
|)
|(0.12
|)%
|$
|(151
|)
|(0.12
|)%
|$
|(171
|)
|(0.13
|)%
|$
|(222
|)
|(0.17
|)%
|Long-term FHLB advances
|Expense
|$
|34
|0.29
|%
|$
|34
|0.25
|%
|$
|34
|0.30
|%
|$
|34
|0.26
|%
|$
|33
|0.24
|%
|Jr. subordinated debt
|Expense
|$
|45
|0.83
|%
|$
|44
|0.80
|%
|$
|44
|0.81
|%
|$
|43
|0.80
|%
|$
|42
|0.79
|%
|Net interest income from fair value marks
|$
|949
|$
|1,083
|$
|1,574
|$
|1,287
|$
|2,144
|Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin
|0.09
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.21
|%
|* Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
|As of or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core):
|Net (loss) income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure)
|$
|(11,163
|)
|$
|16,384
|$
|16,360
|$
|15,785
|$
|10,677
|Add: Tax-effected non-core noninterest expense items:
|Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3,553
|Net (loss) income (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
|$
|(11,163
|)
|$
|16,384
|$
|16,360
|$
|15,785
|$
|14,230
|Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core):
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|20,053,159
|20,124,553
|20,132,117
|20,144,651
|20,168,498
|Dilutive common shares
|–
|88,455
|76,513
|99,758
|103,163
|Weighted average diluted shares
|20,053,159
|20,213,008
|20,208,630
|20,244,409
|20,271,661
|Basic earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.71
|Diluted earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.70
|Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|Net (loss) income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure)
|$
|(11,163
|)
|$
|16,384
|$
|16,360
|$
|15,785
|$
|10,677
|Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|725
|753
|754
|755
|741
|Net tangible income (numerator)
|$
|(10,438
|)
|$
|17,137
|$
|17,114
|$
|16,540
|$
|11,418
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|615,010
|$
|606,508
|$
|595,311
|$
|581,465
|$
|572,086
|Less: Average Noncontrolling interest
|695
|694
|693
|688
|685
|Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
|(202,760
|)
|(203,663
|)
|(204,637
|)
|(205,593
|)
|(206,716
|)
|Net average tangible equity (denominator)
|$
|412,945
|$
|403,539
|$
|391,367
|$
|376,560
|$
|366,055
|Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP measure)
|(10.17
|)%
|16.85
|%
|17.35
|%
|17.62
|%
|12.65
|%
|Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (core):
|Net (loss) income (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
|$
|(11,163
|)
|$
|16,384
|$
|16,360
|$
|15,785
|$
|14,230
|Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|725
|753
|754
|755
|741
|Net tangible (loss) income (core) (numerator)
|$
|(10,438
|)
|$
|17,137
|$
|17,114
|$
|16,540
|$
|14,971
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|615,010
|$
|606,508
|$
|595,311
|$
|581,465
|$
|572,086
|Less: Average Noncontrolling interest
|695
|694
|693
|688
|685
|Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
|(202,760
|)
|(203,663
|)
|(204,637
|)
|(205,593
|)
|(206,716
|)
|Net average tangible equity (denominator)
|$
|412,945
|$
|403,539
|$
|391,367
|$
|376,560
|$
|366,055
|Return on tangible equity (core) (a non-GAAP measure)
|(10.17
|)%
|16.85
|%
|17.35
|%
|17.62
|%
|16.59
|%
|Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMBC):
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|593,179
|$
|612,227
|$
|600,935
|$
|590,155
|$
|575,107
|Less: Noncontrolling interest
|695
|695
|694
|693
|686
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(202,225
|)
|(203,143
|)
|(204,096
|)
|(205,050
|)
|(206,006
|)
|Net tangible equity (numerator)
|$
|391,649
|$
|409,779
|$
|397,533
|$
|385,798
|$
|369,787
|Total assets
|$
|4,923,033
|$
|5,263,259
|$
|4,828,641
|$
|4,736,565
|$
|4,631,993
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(202,225
|)
|(203,143
|)
|(204,096
|)
|(205,050
|)
|(206,006
|)
|Tangible assets (denominator)
|$
|4,720,808
|$
|5,060,116
|$
|4,624,545
|$
|4,531,515
|$
|4,425,987
|Tangible equity ratio (BMBC)(1)
|8.30
|%
|8.10
|%
|8.60
|%
|8.51
|%
|8.35
|%
|Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMTC):
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|624,959
|$
|624,030
|$
|641,565
|$
|625,464
|$
|605,985
|Less: Noncontrolling interest
|695
|695
|694
|693
|686
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(201,979
|)
|(190,694
|)
|(191,572
|)
|(192,450
|)
|(193,329
|)
|Net tangible equity (numerator)
|$
|423,675
|$
|434,031
|$
|450,687
|$
|433,707
|$
|413,342
|Total assets
|$
|4,919,004
|$
|5,247,649
|$
|4,813,704
|$
|4,721,394
|$
|4,616,724
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(201,979
|)
|(190,694
|)
|(191,572
|)
|(192,450
|)
|(193,329
|)
|Tangible assets (denominator)
|$
|4,717,025
|$
|5,056,955
|$
|4,622,132
|$
|4,528,944
|$
|4,423,395
|Tangible equity ratio (BMTC)(1)
|8.98
|%
|8.58
|%
|9.75
|%
|9.58
|%
|9.34
|%
|Calculation of Return on Average Assets (core)
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|(0.93
|)%
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|0.95
|%
|Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income
|–
|%
|–
|%
|–
|%
|–
|%
|0.32
|%
|Return on average assets (core)
|(0.93
|)%
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.27
|%
|Calculation of Return on Average Equity (core)
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|(7.30
|)%
|10.72
|%
|10.90
|%
|10.89
|%
|7.57
|%
|Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|2.52
|%
|Return on average equity (core)
|(7.30
|)%
|10.72
|%
|10.90
|%
|10.89
|%
|10.09
|%
|Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting:
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|3.38
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.75
|%
|Effect of fair value marks
|0.09
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.21
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting
|3.29
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.54
|%
|(1)Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.
|Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting:
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
|$
|36,440
|$
|36,096
|$
|37,518
|$
|36,737
|$
|37,776
|Effect of fair value marks
|949
|1,083
|1,574
|1,287
|2,144
|Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting
|$
|35,491
|$
|35,013
|$
|35,944
|$
|35,450
|$
|35,632
|Calculation of Efficiency Ratio:
|Noninterest expense
|$
|36,418
|$
|36,430
|$
|35,173
|$
|35,188
|$
|39,724
|Less: certain noninterest expense items*:
|Amortization of intangibles
|(918
|)
|(953
|)
|(954
|)
|(956
|)
|(938
|)
|Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses
|–
|–
|–
|–
|(4,498
|)
|Noninterest expense (adjusted) (numerator)
|$
|35,500
|$
|35,477
|$
|34,219
|$
|34,232
|$
|34,288
|Noninterest income (core)
|$
|18,300
|$
|23,255
|$
|19,455
|$
|20,221
|$
|19,253
|Net interest income
|36,333
|35,985
|37,398
|36,611
|37,647
|Noninterest income (core) and net interest income (denominator)
|$
|54,633
|$
|59,240
|$
|56,853
|$
|56,832
|$
|56,900
|Efficiency ratio
|64.98
|%
|59.89
|%
|60.19
|%
|60.23
|%
|60.26
|%
|Supplemental Loan and ACL on Loans and Leases Information Used to Calculate Non-GAAP Measures
|Total ACL on loans and leases
|$
|54,070
|$
|22,602
|$
|20,777
|$
|21,182
|$
|20,616
|Less: ACL on acquired loans and leases
|3,705
|76
|102
|106
|97
|ACL on originated loans and leases
|$
|50,365
|$
|22,526
|$
|20,675
|$
|21,076
|$
|20,519
|Total ACL on loans and leases
|$
|54,070
|$
|22,602
|$
|20,777
|$
|21,182
|$
|20,616
|Loan mark on acquired loans and leases
|9,478
|10,905
|11,948
|14,174
|15,841
|Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark
|$
|63,548
|$
|33,507
|$
|32,725
|$
|35,356
|$
|36,457
|Total Portfolio loans and leases
|$
|3,767,166
|$
|3,689,313
|$
|3,540,747
|$
|3,534,665
|$
|3,523,514
|Less: Originated loans and leases
|3,424,601
|3,320,816
|3,137,769
|3,088,849
|3,032,270
|Net acquired loans
|$
|342,565
|$
|368,497
|$
|402,978
|$
|445,816
|$
|491,244
|Add: Loan mark on acquired loans
|9,478
|10,905
|11,948
|14,174
|15,841
|Gross acquired loans (excludes loan mark)
|$
|352,043
|$
|379,402
|$
|414,926
|$
|459,990
|$
|507,085
|Originated loans and leases
|3,424,601
|3,320,816
|3,137,769
|3,088,849
|3,032,270
|Total Gross portfolio loans and leases
|$
|3,776,644
|$
|3,700,218
|$
|3,552,695
|$
|3,548,839
|$
|3,539,355
|* In calculating the Corporation's efficiency ratio, which is used by Management to identify the cost of generating each dollar of core revenue, certain non-core income and expense items as well as the amortization of intangible assets, are excluded.
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|CECL Accounting Standard Adoption January 1, 2020 (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL, which requires that management’s estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The following table illustrates the impact upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, and the balances as of March 31, 2020, reflecting the impact of the adverse economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
|December 31,
2019
|January 1,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|Incurred Loss Method
|CECL (Day 1 Adoption)
|CECL
|Amount(1)
|% of segment
|Amount
|% of segment
|Amount
|% of segment
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases:
|Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied
|$
|7,960
|0.60
|%
|$
|7,493
|0.56
|%
|$
|13,329
|0.98
|%
|Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied
|2,825
|0.54
|%
|2,841
|0.54
|%
|4,192
|0.79
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,114
|0.50
|%
|1,068
|0.48
|%
|2,748
|1.31
|%
|Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens
|2,501
|0.35
|%
|4,909
|0.69
|%
|8,316
|1.17
|%
|Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens
|338
|0.92
|%
|417
|1.13
|%
|517
|1.45
|%
|Construction
|1,230
|0.61
|%
|871
|0.43
|%
|6,984
|3.16
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|3,835
|0.89
|%
|3,676
|0.85
|%
|8,734
|1.78
|%
|Consumer(3)
|438
|0.77
|%
|578
|1.01
|%
|341
|0.74
|%
|Leases
|2,361
|1.43
|%
|3,955
|2.40
|%
|8,909
|5.29
|%
|Total Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|$
|22,602
|0.61
|%
|$
|25,808
|0.70
|%
|$
|54,070
|1.44
|%
|Liabilities:
|Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)
|360
|1,181
|4,197
|Total Allowance for credit losses
|$
|22,962
|$
|26,989
|$
|58,267
|(1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
|(2) Included within Other Liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.
|(3) Includes overdrafts.
