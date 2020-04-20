BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by an increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases reflecting the impact of the adverse economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic on estimated lifetime losses under the new Current Expected Credit Loss standard (“CECL”), Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, management calculates core net income, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2019. Core net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $14.2 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share. A reconciliation of core net income and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“As we all navigate the current challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, BMT remains focused on the safety of our people and providing our customers uninterrupted service. We are committed to assisting our small business community through our active participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and our employees are working tirelessly to process applications and fund loans under the program,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “The banking industry, under the new loan loss reserve guidelines, must take a forward-looking approach to the economy as a predictor of future loan losses. BMT’s historical loan losses have been very strong compared to our peers and credit quality did not materially deteriorate in the first quarter, however under this new guidance we must look out several years and reserve for potential losses now. This environment of uncertainly is expected to persist throughout 2020 and new economic data could indicate increases or reductions in our loan loss reserves. That said, the fundamentals of the Bank were strong as we entered this unprecedented time. Setting aside the provision for credit losses, we performed well in the first quarter and this speaks to our solid foundation supported by a diversified earnings profile, a strong capital base designed to withstand a stressed environment and robust sources of liquidity. This foundation coupled with our amazing team of professionals leave us well positioned to face any challenges and volatility from the economic environment,” Mr. Leto concluded.

On April 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

  • A net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, was primarily the result of a $30.1 million increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases, as calculated under the CECL framework, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors impacting net income included a $348 thousand increase in net interest income and decreases of $5.0 million and $7.2 million in noninterest income and income tax expense, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.
     
  • Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.3 million, an increase of $348 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of $344 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $949 thousand as compared to $1.1 million for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $35.5 million, an increase of $478 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $1.1 million and $102 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $311 thousand and $274 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter ended December 31, 2019.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $1.0 million over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $54.7 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $102 thousand over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 51 basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $19.0 million in average short-term borrowings as compared to the linked quarter.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $428 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 16 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases, driven by the current interest rate environment, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $139.8 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.

    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $274 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities decreased $51.1 million over the linked quarter and experienced a six basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield.
  • The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.36% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.26% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
     
  • Noninterest income of $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $5.0 million decrease over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $3.1 million, $1.6 million, and $504 thousand in capital markets revenue, other operating income, and fees for wealth management services, respectively. The decrease in capital markets revenue was primarily due to higher volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the current quarter. The $1.6 million decrease in other operating income was primarily due to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020 due to market fluctuations affecting the Corporation's executive and director supplemental retirement plan assets. The decrease in fees for wealth management services was primarily related to the impact of the decline in the market value of wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage (“wealth assets”) resulting from the volatility in the markets seen in the first quarter of 2020.
     
  • Noninterest expense of $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was relatively unchanged, decreasing $12 thousand, as compared to the linked quarter. Decreases of $1.7 million, $386 thousand, $198 thousand, and $191 thousand in salaries and wages, professional fees, advertising expense, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively, were partially offset by increases of $1.5 million, $815 thousand, and $218 thousand in other operating expense, employee benefits and impairment of mortgage servicing rights, respectively. Included in other operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a $3.0 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily driven by the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Corporation's adoption of CECL.
     
  • The provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $32.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which was calculated under CECL, effective January 1, 2020, increased $30.1 million as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.1 million as compared to $400 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net charge-offs was primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in charge-offs on leases during the three months ended March 31, 2020, and a $1.1 million recovery on a commercial real estate loan during the three months ended December 31, 2019.
     
  • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 20.94% as compared to 20.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019

  • A net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was primarily the result of a $28.6 million increase in provision for credit losses on loans and leases, as calculated under the CECL framework, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors impacting net income included decreases of $1.3 million, $953 thousand, $3.3 million, and $5.7 million in net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, and income tax expense, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.
     
  • Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $36.4 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $949 thousand as compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $35.5 million, a decrease of $141 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $973 thousand and $325 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $564 thousand and $490 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $2.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 62 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases, driven by the current interest rate environment, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $260.6 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to same period in 2019.

    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $325 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Average available for sale investment securities decreased by $32.3 million and experienced an 11 basis point tax-equivalent yield increase as compared to the same period in 2019.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $460 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared  to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $179.5 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

    Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $490 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Average short-term borrowings decreased $17.1 million coupled with a 113 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
  • The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 3.75% for the same period in 2019. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% and 3.54% for three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume changes of interest-bearing assets and liabilities as discussed in the above bullet points. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
     
  • Noninterest income of $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $953 thousand decrease over the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $2.3 million, $148 thousand, and $139 thousand in other operating income, loan servicing and other fees, and insurance commissions, respectively, partially offset by increases of $776 thousand, $463 thousand, $172 thousand, and $142 thousand in fees for wealth management services, net gain on sale of loans, net gain on sale of other real estate owned, and capital markets revenue, respectively. The $2.3 million decrease in other operating income was primarily due to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to a $732 thousand gain on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2019, due to market fluctuations affecting the Corporation's executive and director supplemental retirement plan assets.
     
  • Noninterest expense of $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represented a $3.3 million decrease over the same period in 2019. Contributing to the decrease were decreases of $3.9 million, $666 thousand, $293 thousand, and $237 thousand in salaries and wages, employee benefits, Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in other operating expense. The decreases in salaries and wages and employee benefits was largely driven by the $4.5 million one-time expense from the voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program recorded in the first quarter of 2019. Included in other operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a $3.0 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, an increase of $3.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019, primarily driven by the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Corporation’s adoption of CECL.
     
  • The provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $32.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which was calculated under CECL, effective January 1, 2020, increased $28.6 million as compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.1 million as compared to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.
     
  • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 increased to 20.94% as compared to 20.57% for the first quarter of 2019.

Financial Condition – March 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019

  • Total assets as of March 31, 2020 were $4.92 billion, a decrease of $340.2 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the $489.5 million decrease in available for sale investment securities discussed in the bullet point below, partially offset by the $77.9 million increase in portfolio loans and leases discussed in the bullet point below and $87.1 million increase in other assets driven by an $86.0 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps.
     
  • Available for sale investment securities as of March 31, 2020 totaled $516.5 million, a decrease of $489.5 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing, in January 2020, of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2019.
     
  • Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.77 billion as of March 31, 2020 increased by $77.9 million from December 31, 2019, an increase of 2.1%. Increases of $59.1 million, $18.9 million, and $17.2 million in commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans (non-owner occupied), respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $15.0 million and $11.3 million in home equity lines of credit and consumer loans, respectively. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
     
  • The ACL on loans and leases was $22.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL and recognized an increase in the ACL on loans and leases of approximately $3.2 million, as a cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, with a corresponding decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings. The ACL on loans and leases was $54.1 million as of March 31, 2019, an increase of $31.5 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2020 as compared to our initial adoption of CECL.
     
  • Deposits of $3.78 billion as of March 31, 2020 decreased $63.3 million from December 31, 2019. A decrease of $194.8 million in interest-bearing demand accounts was partially offset by increases of $29.7 million, $27.5 million, $27.3 million, $24.2 million, and $21.0 million in noninterest bearing deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, wholesale time deposits, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, respectively.
     
  • Borrowings of $329.9 million as of March 31, 2020, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures decreased $336.1 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to a decrease of $331.2 million in short-term borrowings.
     
  • Wealth assets totaled $15.59 billion as of March 31, 2020, a decrease of $954.3 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease in wealth assets was primarily the result of the volatility in the markets experienced in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by additions through new business during the quarter. As of March 31, 2020, wealth assets consisted of $9.59 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $20.7 million from December 31, 2019, and $6.00 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, a decrease of $975.0 million from December 31, 2019.
     
  • The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of March 31, 2020, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation's planned election of the five-year transition provision.

OTHER MATTERS

Given the uncertainty and potential volatility of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations in 2020, the Corporation is withdrawing the 2020 targets and financial outlook that were issued, and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, on February 12, 2020.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation         
Summary Financial Information (unaudited)         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
 As of or For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)         
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$69,239  $42,328  $86,158  $49,643  $29,449 
Investment securities 537,592   1,027,182   625,452   606,844   578,629 
Loans held for sale 2,785   4,249   5,767   6,333   2,884 
Portfolio loans and leases 3,767,166   3,689,313   3,540,747   3,534,665   3,523,514 
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases (54,070)  (22,602)  (20,777)  (21,182)  (20,616)
Goodwill and other intangible assets 202,225   203,143   204,096   205,050   206,006 
Total assets 4,923,033   5,263,259   4,828,641   4,736,565   4,631,993 
Deposits - interest-bearing 2,850,986   2,944,072   2,794,079   2,691,502   2,755,307 
Deposits - non-interest-bearing 927,922   898,173   904,409   940,911   882,310 
Short-term borrowings 162,045   493,219   203,471   207,828   124,214 
Long-term FHLB advances 47,303   52,269   44,735   47,941   55,407 
Subordinated notes 98,750   98,705   98,660   98,616   98,571 
Jr. subordinated debentures 21,798   21,753   21,709   21,665   21,622 
Total liabilities 4,329,854   4,651,032   4,227,706   4,146,410   4,056,886 
Total shareholders' equity 593,179   612,227   600,935   590,155   575,107 
          
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)         
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$50,330  $66,060  $48,597  $37,843  $32,742 
Investment securities 542,876   593,289   622,336   587,518   569,915 
Loans held for sale 2,319   4,160   4,375   3,353   1,214 
Portfolio loans and leases 3,736,067   3,594,449   3,528,548   3,520,866   3,476,525 
Total interest-earning assets 4,331,592   4,257,958   4,203,856   4,149,580   4,080,396 
Goodwill and intangible assets 202,760   203,663   204,637   205,593   206,716 
Total assets 4,844,918   4,775,407   4,760,074   4,651,625   4,545,129 
Deposits - interest-bearing 2,853,712   2,799,050   2,776,226   2,794,854   2,674,194 
Short-term borrowings 140,585   121,612   169,985   68,529   157,652 
Long-term FHLB advances 47,335   53,443   45,698   52,397   55,385 
Subordinated notes 98,725   98,681   98,634   98,587   98,542 
Jr. subordinated debentures 21,768   21,726   21,680   21,637   21,595 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,162,125   3,094,512   3,112,223   3,036,004   3,007,368 
Total liabilities 4,229,908   4,168,899   4,164,763   4,070,160   3,973,043 
Total shareholders' equity 615,010   606,508   595,311   581,465   572,086 
          
Income Statement         
Net interest income$36,333  $35,985  $37,398  $36,611  $37,647 
Provision for loan and lease losses 32,335   2,225   919   1,627   3,736 
Noninterest income 18,300   23,255   19,455   20,221   19,253 
Noninterest expense 36,418   36,430   35,173   35,188   39,724 
Income tax (benefit) expense (2,957)  4,202   4,402   4,239   2,764 
Net (loss) income (11,163)  16,383   16,359   15,778   10,676 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest    (1)  (1)  (7)  (1)
Net (loss) income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (11,163)  16,384   16,360   15,785   10,677 
Basic earnings per share (0.56)  0.81   0.81   0.78   0.53 
Diluted earnings per share (0.56)  0.81   0.81   0.78   0.53 
Net (loss) income (core) (1) (11,163)  16,384   16,360   15,785   14,230 
Basic earnings per share (core) (1) (0.56)  0.81   0.81   0.78   0.71 
Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) (0.56)  0.81   0.81   0.78   0.70 
Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.26   0.26   0.26   0.25   0.25 
Profitability Indicators         
Return on average assets (0.93)%  1.36%  1.36%  1.36%  0.95%
Return on average equity (7.30)%  10.72%  10.90%  10.89%  7.57%
Return on tangible equity(1) (10.17)%  16.85%  17.35%  17.62%  12.65%
Return on tangible equity (core)(1) (10.17)%  16.85%  17.35%  17.62%  16.59%
Return on average assets (core)(1) (0.93)%  1.36%  1.36%  1.36%  1.27%
Return on average equity (core)(1) (7.30)%  10.72%  10.90%  10.89%  10.09%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.38%  3.36%  3.54%  3.55%  3.75%
Efficiency ratio(1) 64.98%  59.89%  60.19%  60.23%  60.26%
Share Data         
Closing share price$28.38  $41.24  $36.51  $37.32  $36.13 
Book value per common share$29.78  $30.42  $29.86  $29.31  $28.52 
Tangible book value per common share$19.66  $20.36  $19.75  $19.16  $18.34 
Price / book value 95.30%  135.57%  122.27%  127.33%  126.68%
Price / tangible book value 144.35%  202.55%  184.86%  194.78%  197.00%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,053,159   20,213,008   20,208,630   20,244,409   20,271,661 
Shares outstanding, end of period 19,921,524   20,126,296   20,124,193   20,131,854   20,167,729 
Wealth Management Information:         
Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2)$15,593,732  $16,548,060  $15,609,786  $14,815,298  $14,736,512 
Fees for wealth management services$11,168  $11,672  $10,826  $11,510  $10,392 
Capital Ratios(3)         
Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")         
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA") 11.12%  11.47%  12.17%  11.83%  11.30%
Total capital to RWA 12.35%  12.09%  12.75%  12.42%  11.87%
Tier I leverage ratio 9.12%  9.37%  9.75%  9.61%  9.48%
Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.98%  8.58%  9.75%  9.58%  9.34%
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 11.12%  11.47%  12.17%  11.83%  11.30%
          
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")         
Tier I capital to RWA 10.82%  11.42%  11.33%  11.12%  10.72%
Total capital to RWA 14.64%  14.69%  14.61%  14.44%  14.00%
Tier I leverage ratio 8.88%  9.33%  9.07%  9.04%  8.99%
Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.30%  8.10%  8.60%  8.51%  8.35%
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 10.27%  10.86%  10.75%  10.54%  10.14%
          
Asset Quality Indicators         
Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s)$4,073  $400  $1,324  $1,061  $2,546 
          
Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s)$7,557  $10,648  $14,119  $12,179  $19,283 
Other real estate owned ("OREO")       72   155   84 
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s)$ 7,557  $ 10,648  $ 14,191  $ 12,334  $ 19,367 
          
Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due$3,380  $6,314  $4,940  $8,224  $8,489 
Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 19,930   7,196   5,273   9,466   6,432 
Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due              
Total delinquent loans and leases$ 23,310  $ 13,510  $ 10,213  $ 17,690  $ 14,921 
          
Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.62%  0.37%  0.29%  0.50%  0.42%
Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.53%  0.19%  0.15%  0.27%  0.18%
NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.44%  0.04%  0.15%  0.12%  0.30%
NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.20%  0.29%  0.40%  0.34%  0.55%
NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.20%  0.29%  0.40%  0.35%  0.55%
NPAs / total assets 0.15%  0.20%  0.29%  0.26%  0.42%
ACL / NPLs 715.50%  212.27%  147.16%  173.92%  106.91%
ACL / portfolio loans 1.44%  0.61%  0.59%  0.60%  0.59%
ACL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 1.47%  0.68%  0.66%  0.68%  0.68%
(Total ACL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 1.68%  0.91%  0.92%  1.00%  1.03%
          
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs$3,248  $3,018  $5,755  $4,190  $4,057 
TDRs in compliance with modified terms 4,852   5,071   5,069   5,141   5,149 
Total TDRs$ 8,100  $ 8,089  $ 10,824  $ 9,331  $ 9,206 
          
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.         
(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.        
(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.
 


          
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation         
Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)         
(dollars in thousands)         
          
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$17,803  $11,603  $8,582  $13,742  $13,656 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 69,239   42,328   86,158   49,643   29,449 
Cash and cash equivalents 87,042   53,931   94,740   63,385   43,105 
Investment securities, available for sale 516,466   1,005,984   604,181   588,119   559,983 
Investment securities, held to maturity 13,369   12,577   12,947   10,209   10,457 
Investment securities, trading 7,757   8,621   8,324   8,516   8,189 
Loans held for sale 2,785   4,249   5,767   6,333   2,884 
Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,424,601   3,320,816   3,137,769   3,088,849   3,032,270 
Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 342,565   368,497   402,978   445,816   491,244 
Total portfolio loans and leases 3,767,166   3,689,313   3,540,747   3,534,665   3,523,514 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases (50,365)  (22,526)  (20,675)  (21,076)  (20,519)
Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases (3,705)  (76)  (102)  (106)  (97)
Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (54,070)  (22,602)  (20,777)  (21,182)  (20,616)
Net portfolio loans and leases 3,713,096   3,666,711   3,519,970   3,513,483   3,502,898 
Premises and equipment 63,144   64,965   66,439   68,092   67,279 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,157   40,961   42,200   43,116   43,985 
Accrued interest receivable 12,017   12,482   12,746   13,312   13,123 
Mortgage servicing rights 4,115   4,450   4,580   4,744   4,910 
Bank owned life insurance 59,399   59,079   58,749   58,437   58,138 
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 11,928   23,744   16,148   14,677   10,526 
Goodwill 184,012   184,012   184,012   184,012   184,012 
Intangible assets 18,213   19,131   20,084   21,038   21,994 
Other investments 16,786   16,683   16,683   16,517   16,526 
Other assets 172,747   85,679   161,071   122,575   83,984 
Total assets$4,923,033  $5,263,259  $4,828,641  $4,736,565  $4,631,993 
          
Liabilities         
Deposits         
Noninterest-bearing$927,922  $898,173  $904,409  $940,911  $882,310 
Interest-bearing 2,850,986   2,944,072   2,794,079   2,691,502   2,755,307 
Total deposits 3,778,908   3,842,245   3,698,488   3,632,413   3,637,617 
Short-term borrowings 162,045   493,219   203,471   207,828   124,214 
Long-term FHLB advances 47,303   52,269   44,735   47,941   55,407 
Subordinated notes 98,750   98,705   98,660   98,616   98,571 
Jr. subordinated debentures 21,798   21,753   21,709   21,665   21,622 
Operating lease liabilities 44,482   45,258   46,506   47,393   48,224 
Accrued interest payable 7,230   6,248   9,015   8,244   8,674 
Other liabilities 169,338   91,335   105,122   82,310   62,557 
Total liabilities 4,329,854   4,651,032   4,227,706   4,146,410   4,056,886 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock 24,655   24,650   24,646   24,583   24,577 
Paid-in capital in excess of par value 379,495   378,606   377,806   376,652   375,655 
Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (88,540)  (81,174)  (81,089)  (78,583)  (76,974)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 8,869   2,187   2,698   1,700   (3,278)
Retained earnings 269,395   288,653   277,568   266,496   255,813 
Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity 593,874   612,922   601,629   590,848   575,793 
Noncontrolling interest (695)  (695)  (694)  (693)  (686)
Total shareholders' equity 593,179   612,227   600,935   590,155   575,107 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,923,033  $5,263,259  $4,828,641  $4,736,565  $4,631,993 
                    


          
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation         
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)         
(dollars in thousands)         
 Portfolio Loans and Leases(1) as of
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied$1,354,416  $1,337,167  $1,238,881  $1,217,763  $1,222,670 
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied 530,667   527,607   499,202   514,013   511,090 
Home equity lines of credit 209,278   224,262   227,682   231,697   228,902 
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens 710,495   706,690   702,588   704,605   703,241 
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens 35,583   36,843   37,240   39,063   41,254 
Construction 221,116   202,198   195,161   195,269   202,717 
Total real estate loans 3,061,555   3,034,767   2,900,754   2,902,410   2,909,874 
Commercial & Industrial 491,298   432,227   426,084   419,936   408,596 
Consumer 45,951   57,241   50,760   49,453   48,682 
Leases 168,362   165,078   163,149   162,866   156,362 
Total non-real estate loans and leases 705,611   654,546   639,993   632,255   613,640 
Total portfolio loans and leases$3,767,166  $3,689,313  $3,540,747  $3,534,665  $3,523,514 
          
          
 Nonperforming Loans and Leases(1) as of
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied$181  $199  $3,055  $3,147  $3,396 
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied 2,543   4,159   4,535   2,470   1,158 
Home equity lines of credit 758   636   693   470   7,049 
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens 1,080   2,447   2,693   3,102   5,667 
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens 79   83   84   72   400 
Total nonperforming real estate loans 4,641   7,524   11,060   9,261   17,670 
Commercial & Industrial 2,692   2,180   1,991   2,056   620 
Consumer 52   61   75   60   80 
Leases 172   883   993   802   913 
Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 2,916   3,124   3,059   2,918   1,613 
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases$7,557  $10,648  $14,119  $12,179  $19,283 
          
          
 Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries)(1) for the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied$(2) $(1,067) $(7) $(4) $1,512 
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied    190   680       
Home equity lines of credit 114   33   (22)  128   102 
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens 727   378   (7)  339   328 
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens          52    
Construction (1)  (1)  (1)  (1)  (1)
Total net charge-offs of real estate loans 838   (467)  643   514   1,941 
Commercial & Industrial 612   57   (15)  (17)  189 
Consumer 261   227   187   119   102 
Leases 2,362   583   509   445   314 
Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases 3,235   867   681   547   605 
Total net charge-offs$4,073  $400  $1,324  $1,061  $2,546 
          
(1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
          


          
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation         
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)         
(dollars in thousands)         
 Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
U.S. Treasury securities$101 $500,101  $101 $101 $100 
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 106,679  102,020   172,753  192,799  186,746 
State & political subdivisions - tax-free 4,562  5,379   6,327  6,700  8,468 
State & political subdivisions - taxable        170  170 
Mortgage-backed securities 374,775  366,002   388,891  348,975  322,913 
Collateralized mortgage obligations 29,699  31,832   35,459  38,724  40,486 
Other debt securities 650  650   650  650  1,100 
Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value$516,466 $1,005,984  $604,181 $588,119 $559,983 
          
          
 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
U.S. Treasury securities$1 $35  $1 $1 $ 
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 1,036  (159)  188  275  (1,334)
State & political subdivisions - tax-free 10  13   8  8  (5)
Mortgage-backed securities 11,554  5,025   4,605  3,364  (696)
Collateralized mortgage obligations 778  36   180  89  (510)
Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale$13,379 $4,950  $4,982 $3,737 $(2,545)
          
          
 Deposits
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Interest-bearing deposits:         
Interest-bearing demand$750,127 $944,915  $778,809 $745,134 $664,683 
Money market 1,133,952  1,106,478   983,170  966,596  961,348 
Savings 247,799  220,450   248,539  263,830  265,613 
Retail time deposits 406,828  405,123   467,346  502,745  531,522 
Wholesale non-maturity deposits 198,888  177,865   274,121  100,047  47,744 
Wholesale time deposits 113,392  89,241   42,094  113,150  284,397 
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,850,986  2,944,072   2,794,079  2,691,502  2,755,307 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 927,922  898,173   904,409  940,911  882,310 
Total deposits$3,778,908 $3,842,245  $3,698,488 $3,632,413 $3,637,617 
                 



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation         
Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Interest income:         
Interest and fees on loans and leases$42,795  $43,220  $45,527  $44,783  $44,837 
Interest on cash and cash equivalents 111   195   143   73   132 
Interest on investment securities 3,201   3,545   3,903   3,532   3,499 
Total interest income 46,107   46,960   49,573   48,388   48,468 
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits 7,637   8,674   9,510   9,655   8,097 
Interest on short-term borrowings 453   555   937   357   943 
Interest on FHLB advances 244   279   243   269   278 
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 295   323   340   352   358 
Interest on subordinated notes 1,145   1,144   1,145   1,144   1,145 
Total interest expense 9,774   10,975   12,175   11,777   10,821 
Net interest income 36,333   35,985   37,398   36,611   37,647 
Provision for credit losses ("PCL") on loans and leases 32,335   2,225   919   1,627   3,736 
Net interest income after PCL on loans and leases 3,998   33,760   36,479   34,984   33,911 
Noninterest income:         
Fees for wealth management services 11,168   11,672   10,826   11,510   10,392 
Insurance commissions 1,533   1,666   1,842   1,697   1,672 
Capital markets revenue 2,361   5,455   2,113   1,489   2,219 
Service charges on deposits 846   858   856   852   808 
Loan servicing and other fees 461   489   555   553   609 
Net gain on sale of loans 782   597   674   752   319 
Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned 148   (48)  (12)     (24)
Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 444   432   346   316   411 
Other operating income 557   2,134   2,255   3,052   2,847 
Total noninterest income 18,300   23,255   19,455   20,221   19,253 
Noninterest expense:         
Salaries and wages 16,989   18,667   17,765   17,038   20,901 
Employee benefits 3,500   2,685   3,288   3,317   4,166 
Occupancy and bank premises 3,015   3,206   3,008   3,125   3,252 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,431   2,401   2,335   2,568   2,389 
Advertising 401   599   587   504   415 
Amortization of intangible assets 918   953   954   956   938 
Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") 231   13   (19)  10   17 
Professional fees 1,368   1,754   1,044   1,316   1,320 
Pennsylvania bank shares tax 116   42   514   513   409 
Data processing 1,394   1,517   1,377   1,303   1,320 
Other operating expenses 6,055   4,593   4,320   4,538   4,597 
Total noninterest expense 36,418   36,430   35,173   35,188   39,724 
(Loss) income before income taxes (14,120)  20,585   20,761   20,017   13,440 
Income tax (benefit) expense (2,957)  4,202   4,402   4,239   2,764 
Net (loss) income$(11,163) $16,383  $16,359  $15,778  $10,676 
Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest    (1)  (1)  (7)  (1)
Net (loss) income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation$(11,163) $16,384  $16,360  $15,785  $10,677 
          
Per share data:         
Weighted average shares outstanding 20,053,159   20,124,553   20,132,117   20,144,651   20,168,498 
Dilutive common shares    88,455   76,513   99,758   103,163 
Weighted average diluted shares 20,053,159   20,213,008   20,208,630   20,244,409   20,271,661 
Basic earnings per common share$(0.56) $0.81  $0.81  $0.78  $0.53 
Diluted earnings per common share$(0.56) $0.81  $0.81  $0.78  $0.53 
Dividends paid or accrued per common share$0.26  $0.26  $0.26  $0.25  $0.25 
Effective tax rate 20.94%  20.41%  21.20%  21.18%  20.57%
                    


                
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2020		December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019		March 31,
2019
 Average BalanceInterest Income/ ExpenseAverage Rates Earned/ PaidAverage BalanceInterest Income/ ExpenseAverage Rates Earned/ PaidAverage BalanceInterest Income/ ExpenseAverage Rates Earned/ PaidAverage BalanceInterest Income/ ExpenseAverage Rates Earned/ PaidAverage BalanceInterest Income/ ExpenseAverage Rates Earned/ Paid
                
Assets:               
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks$50,330 $111 0.89%$66,060 $195 1.17%$48,597 $143 1.17%$37,843 $73 0.77%$32,742 $132 1.64%
Investment securities - available for sale:               
Taxable 516,244  3,065 2.39% 566,359  3,334 2.34% 594,975  3,765 2.51% 560,999  3,400 2.43% 543,687  3,363 2.51%
Tax-exempt 4,909  28 2.29% 5,844  33 2.24% 6,594  36 2.17% 7,530  43 2.29% 9,795  55 2.28%
Total investment securities - available for sale 521,153  3,093 2.39% 572,203  3,367 2.33% 601,569  3,801 2.51% 568,529  3,443 2.43% 553,482  3,418 2.50%
Investment securities - held to maturity 13,195  87 2.65% 12,756  84 2.61% 12,360  80 2.57% 10,417  71 2.73% 8,804  67 3.09%
Investment securities - trading 8,528  25 1.18% 8,330  99 4.72% 8,407  27 1.27% 8,572  24 1.12% 7,629  22 1.17%
Loans and leases * 3,738,386  42,898 4.62% 3,598,609  43,326 4.78% 3,532,923  45,642 5.13% 3,524,219  44,903 5.11% 3,477,739  44,958 5.24%
Total interest-earning assets 4,331,592  46,214 4.29% 4,257,958  47,071 4.39% 4,203,856  49,693 4.69% 4,149,580  48,514 4.69% 4,080,396  48,597 4.83%
Cash and due from banks 12,479    9,829    12,890    13,725    14,414   
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (25,786)   (21,124)   (21,438)   (20,844)   (19,887)  
Other assets 526,633    528,744    564,766    509,164    470,206   
Total assets$4,844,918   $4,775,407   $4,760,074   $4,651,625   $4,545,129   
Liabilities:               
Interest-bearing deposits:               
Savings, NOW and market rate deposits$2,197,279 $4,981 0.91%$2,149,623 $5,659 1.04%$1,996,181 $5,445 1.08%$1,928,755 $5,040 1.05%$1,798,103 $3,764 0.85%
Wholesale deposits 253,322  977 1.55% 214,229  1,024 1.90% 299,309  1,729 2.29% 345,782  2,143 2.49% 342,696  2,012 2.38%
Retail time deposits 403,111  1,679 1.68% 435,198  1,991 1.82% 480,736  2,336 1.93% 520,317  2,472 1.91% 533,395  2,321 1.76%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,853,712  7,637 1.08% 2,799,050  8,674 1.23% 2,776,226  9,510 1.36% 2,794,854  9,655 1.39% 2,674,194  8,097 1.23%
Borrowings:               
Short-term borrowings 140,585  453 1.30% 121,612  555 1.81% 169,985  937 2.19% 68,529  357 2.09% 157,652  943 2.43%
Long-term FHLB advances 47,335  244 2.07% 53,443  279 2.07% 45,698  243 2.11% 52,397  269 2.06% 55,385  278 2.04%
Subordinated notes 98,725  1,145 4.66% 98,681  1,144 4.60% 98,634  1,145 4.61% 98,587  1,144 4.65% 98,542  1,145 4.71%
Jr. subordinated debt 21,768  295 5.45% 21,726  323 5.90% 21,680  340 6.22% 21,637  352 6.53% 21,595  358 6.72%
Total borrowings 308,413  2,137 2.79% 295,462  2,301 3.09% 335,997  2,665 3.15% 241,150  2,122 3.53% 333,174  2,724 3.32%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,162,125  9,774 1.24% 3,094,512  10,975 1.41% 3,112,223  12,175 1.55% 3,036,004  11,777 1.56% 3,007,368  10,821 1.46%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 894,264    915,128    903,314    909,945    871,726   
Other liabilities 173,519    159,259    149,226    124,211    93,949   
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,067,783    1,074,387    1,052,540    1,034,156    965,675   
Total liabilities 4,229,908    4,168,899    4,164,763    4,070,160    3,973,043   
Shareholders' equity 615,010    606,508    595,311    581,465    572,086   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,844,918   $4,775,407   $4,760,074   $4,651,625   $4,545,129   
Net interest spread  3.05%  2.98%  3.14%  3.13%  3.37%
Effect of noninterest-bearing sources  0.33%  0.38%  0.40%  0.42%  0.38%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin $36,440 3.38% $36,096 3.36% $37,518 3.54% $36,737 3.55% $37,776 3.75%
Tax-equivalent adjustment $107 0.01% $111 0.01% $120 0.01% $126 0.01% $129 0.01%
                
Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks
 InterestIncrease (Decrease)Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease)Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease)Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease)Effect on Yield or RateIIncrease (Decrease)Effect on Yield or Rate
Loans and leasesIncome$910 0.10% $1,027 0.11% $1,501 0.17% $1,193 0.14% $1,997 0.23%
Retail time depositsExpense$(118)(0.12)% $(134)(0.12)% $(151)(0.12)% $(171)(0.13)% $(222)(0.17)%
Long-term FHLB advancesExpense$34 0.29% $34 0.25% $34 0.30% $34 0.26% $33 0.24%
Jr. subordinated debtExpense$45 0.83% $44 0.80% $44 0.81% $43 0.80% $42 0.79%
Net interest income from fair value marks $949   $1,083   $1,574   $1,287   $2,144  
Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin  0.09%  0.10%  0.15%  0.12%  0.21%
                
* Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.
 



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation         
Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
          
Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
          
 As of or For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core):         
Net (loss) income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure)$(11,163) $16,384  $16,360  $15,785  $10,677 
Add: Tax-effected non-core noninterest expense items:         
Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses             3,553 
Net (loss) income (core) (a non-GAAP measure)$ (11,163) $ 16,384  $ 16,360  $ 15,785  $ 14,230 
          
Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core):         
Weighted average common shares outstanding 20,053,159   20,124,553   20,132,117   20,144,651   20,168,498 
Dilutive common shares    88,455   76,513   99,758   103,163 
Weighted average diluted shares 20,053,159   20,213,008   20,208,630   20,244,409   20,271,661 
Basic earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure)$(0.56) $0.81  $0.81  $0.78  $0.71 
Diluted earnings per common share (core) (a non-GAAP measure)$(0.56) $0.81  $0.81  $0.78  $0.70 
          
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity:         
Net (loss) income attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure)$(11,163) $16,384  $16,360  $15,785  $10,677 
Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets 725   753   754   755   741 
Net tangible income (numerator)$(10,438) $17,137  $17,114  $16,540  $11,418 
          
Average shareholders' equity$615,010  $606,508  $595,311  $581,465  $572,086 
Less: Average Noncontrolling interest 695   694   693   688   685 
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (202,760)  (203,663)  (204,637)  (205,593)  (206,716)
Net average tangible equity (denominator)$412,945  $403,539  $391,367  $376,560  $366,055 
          
Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP measure) (10.17)%  16.85%  17.35%  17.62%  12.65%
          
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (core):         
Net (loss) income (core) (a non-GAAP measure)$(11,163) $16,384  $16,360  $15,785  $14,230 
Add: Tax-effected amortization and impairment of intangible assets 725   753   754   755   741 
Net tangible (loss) income (core) (numerator)$(10,438) $17,137  $17,114  $16,540  $14,971 
          
Average shareholders' equity$615,010  $606,508  $595,311  $581,465  $572,086 
Less: Average Noncontrolling interest 695   694   693   688   685 
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets (202,760)  (203,663)  (204,637)  (205,593)  (206,716)
Net average tangible equity (denominator)$412,945  $403,539  $391,367  $376,560  $366,055 
          
Return on tangible equity (core) (a non-GAAP measure) (10.17)%  16.85%  17.35%  17.62%  16.59%
          
Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMBC):         
Total shareholders' equity$593,179  $612,227  $600,935  $590,155  $575,107 
Less: Noncontrolling interest 695   695   694   693   686 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (202,225)  (203,143)  (204,096)  (205,050)  (206,006)
Net tangible equity (numerator)$391,649  $409,779  $397,533  $385,798  $369,787 
          
Total assets$4,923,033  $5,263,259  $4,828,641  $4,736,565  $4,631,993 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (202,225)  (203,143)  (204,096)  (205,050)  (206,006)
Tangible assets (denominator)$4,720,808  $5,060,116  $4,624,545  $4,531,515  $4,425,987 
          
Tangible equity ratio (BMBC)(1) 8.30%  8.10%  8.60%  8.51%  8.35%
          
Calculation of Tangible Equity Ratio (BMTC):         
Total shareholders' equity$624,959  $624,030  $641,565  $625,464  $605,985 
Less: Noncontrolling interest 695   695   694   693   686 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (201,979)  (190,694)  (191,572)  (192,450)  (193,329)
Net tangible equity (numerator)$423,675  $434,031  $450,687  $433,707  $413,342 
          
Total assets$4,919,004  $5,247,649  $4,813,704  $4,721,394  $4,616,724 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (201,979)  (190,694)  (191,572)  (192,450)  (193,329)
Tangible assets (denominator)$4,717,025  $5,056,955  $4,622,132  $4,528,944  $4,423,395 
          
Tangible equity ratio (BMTC)(1) 8.98%  8.58%  9.75%  9.58%  9.34%
          
Calculation of Return on Average Assets (core)         
Return on average assets (GAAP) (0.93)%  1.36%  1.36%  1.36%  0.95%
Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income %  %  %  %  0.32%
Return on average assets (core) (0.93)%  1.36%  1.36%  1.36%  1.27%
          
Calculation of Return on Average Equity (core)         
Return on average equity (GAAP) (7.30)%  10.72%  10.90%  10.89%  7.57%
Effect of adjustment to GAAP net income to core net income 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  2.52%
Return on average equity (core) (7.30)%  10.72%  10.90%  10.89%  10.09%
          
Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting:         
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.38%  3.36%  3.54%  3.55%  3.75%
Effect of fair value marks 0.09%  0.10%  0.15%  0.12%  0.21%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting 3.29%  3.26%  3.39%  3.43%  3.54%
          
(1)Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.
 
 
Calculation of Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting: 
Tax-equivalent net interest income$36,440  $36,096  $37,518  $36,737  $37,776 
Effect of fair value marks 949   1,083   1,574   1,287   2,144 
Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting$35,491  $35,013  $35,944  $35,450  $35,632 
          
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio:         
Noninterest expense$36,418  $36,430  $35,173  $35,188  $39,724 
Less: certain noninterest expense items*:         
Amortization of intangibles (918)  (953)  (954)  (956)  (938)
Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses             (4,498)
Noninterest expense (adjusted) (numerator)$35,500  $35,477  $34,219  $34,232  $34,288 
          
Noninterest income (core)$18,300  $23,255  $19,455  $20,221  $19,253 
Net interest income 36,333   35,985   37,398   36,611   37,647 
Noninterest income (core) and net interest income (denominator)$54,633  $59,240  $56,853  $56,832  $56,900 
          
Efficiency ratio 64.98%  59.89%  60.19%  60.23%  60.26%
          
Supplemental Loan and ACL on Loans and Leases Information Used to Calculate Non-GAAP Measures        
          
Total ACL on loans and leases$54,070  $22,602  $20,777  $21,182  $20,616 
Less: ACL on acquired loans and leases 3,705   76   102   106   97 
ACL on originated loans and leases$50,365  $22,526  $20,675  $21,076  $20,519 
          
Total ACL on loans and leases$54,070  $22,602  $20,777  $21,182  $20,616 
Loan mark on acquired loans and leases 9,478   10,905   11,948   14,174   15,841 
Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark$63,548  $33,507  $32,725  $35,356  $36,457 
          
Total Portfolio loans and leases$3,767,166  $3,689,313  $3,540,747  $3,534,665  $3,523,514 
Less: Originated loans and leases 3,424,601   3,320,816   3,137,769   3,088,849   3,032,270 
Net acquired loans$342,565  $368,497  $402,978  $445,816  $491,244 
Add: Loan mark on acquired loans 9,478   10,905   11,948   14,174   15,841 
Gross acquired loans (excludes loan mark)$352,043  $379,402  $414,926  $459,990  $507,085 
Originated loans and leases 3,424,601   3,320,816   3,137,769   3,088,849   3,032,270 
Total Gross portfolio loans and leases$3,776,644  $3,700,218  $3,552,695  $3,548,839  $3,539,355 
 
* In calculating the Corporation's efficiency ratio, which is used by Management to identify the cost of generating each dollar of core revenue, certain non-core income and expense items as well as the amortization of intangible assets, are excluded.
 


            
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation           
CECL Accounting Standard Adoption January 1, 2020 (unaudited)           
(dollars in thousands)           
            
Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL, which requires that management’s estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The following table illustrates the impact upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, and the balances as of March 31, 2020, reflecting the impact of the adverse economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
            
 December 31,
2019		 January 1,
2020		 March 31,
2020
 Incurred Loss Method CECL (Day 1 Adoption) CECL
 Amount(1) % of segment Amount % of segment Amount % of segment
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases:           
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Non-owner Occupied$7,960 0.60% $7,493 0.56% $13,329 0.98%
Commercial Real Estate Loans - Owner Occupied 2,825 0.54%  2,841 0.54%  4,192 0.79%
Home equity lines of credit 1,114 0.50%  1,068 0.48%  2,748 1.31%
Residential Mortgages - secured by first liens 2,501 0.35%  4,909 0.69%  8,316 1.17%
Residential Mortgages - secured by junior liens 338 0.92%  417 1.13%  517 1.45%
Construction 1,230 0.61%  871 0.43%  6,984 3.16%
Commercial and industrial 3,835 0.89%  3,676 0.85%  8,734 1.78%
Consumer(3) 438 0.77%  578 1.01%  341 0.74%
Leases 2,361 1.43%  3,955 2.40%  8,909 5.29%
Total Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases$ 22,602 0.61% $ 25,808 0.70% $ 54,070 1.44%
            
Liabilities:           
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2) 360    1,181    4,197  
            
Total Allowance for credit losses$ 22,962   $ 26,989   $ 58,267  
            
(1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on Federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.
(2) Included within Other Liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.           
(3) Includes overdrafts.           