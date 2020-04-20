Danderyd April 20, 2020

Copperstone Resources AB announces that the Annual Report for the Financial Year ending December 31, 2019, is now available (in Swedish) at www.copperstone.se and at the Company’s office. Since earlier, the Notice for resolutions at the Annual General Meeting May 20, 2020 are also available.

For further information, please contact CEO Michael Mattsson, +46 705 739 777, michael.mattsson@copperstone.se, info@copperstone.se or visit the Copperstone website at www.copperstone.se

This information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person’s agency, 23:15 CEST on April 20, 2020.

