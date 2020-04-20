TORONTO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”) today announced that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood”) for its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.



The market-making service will be undertaken by Haywood in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Haywood $5,000 per month for a period of 12 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or Haywood. The Company and Haywood act at arm's length, and Haywood has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities except that its clients and members of its pro group may own shares of the Company from time to time. The finances and the shares used to provide the market-making service solely originate from and are the property of Haywood, an arm’s length party to the Company.

About Haywood Securities

Founded in 1981, Haywood is a 100% employee-owned investment dealer with more than 300 employees in its Canadian offices in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. Haywood Securities Inc. is a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, the Montreal Exchange (MEX), the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). For more information please visit: www.haywood.com .

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

