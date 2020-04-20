New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID Printer Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048555/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on RFID printer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of RFID applications, benefits of RFID smart labels over barcodes, and increasing demand for better inventory management systems. In addition, increasing number of RFID applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The RFID printer market analysis include end-user segments and geographic landscapes



The RFID printer market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Financial security

• Retail

• Logistics

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the integration of RFID technology in the IoT landscape as one of the prime reasons driving the RFID printer market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of omni-channel retailing, and rapid technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our RFID printer market covers the following areas:

• RFID printer market sizing

• RFID printer market forecast

• RFID printer market industry analysis"





