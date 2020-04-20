New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Reports and Data, the global healthcare personal protective equipment market was valued at USD 5,018.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8,024.4 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Healthcare personal protective equipment is witnessing a surge in demand in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of healthcare workers across the globe. Gloves, face protection masks or face shield, goggles and mask, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, and PPE boots are among some of the personal protective equipment with soaring global demand. The key factor which is expected to drive the market for the personal protective equipment includes stringent regulatory framework, increasing awareness about the importance of healthcare safety, increasing focus on safety preparedness at healthcare facilities, and accelerating rate of cases of COVID-19 infection.
Government bodies, Non-profit organizations as well as private bodies are contributing to support increase in availability of personal protective equipment, as Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crossed 2 million cases globally (as of 3rd week of April). In line with this, World Health Organization issued interim guidance for use of Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment during COVID-19, and raised concerns about disruptions in the global supply chain of PPE. The current global stockpile of PPE is inadequate to handle the existing and expected cases in different parts of the world, particularly for medical masks and respirators. The supply of gowns and goggles is also expected to be insufficient as the disease is spread. Surging global demand is not only driven by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases but also by misinformation, hoarding, and panic buying. In March 2020, WHO called on industry and governments to increase manufacturing by 40 percent to meet rising global demand As countries continue to navigate the solution midst outbreak, the demand for healthcare personal protective equipment is bound to be inelastic.
The government initiatives are expected to provide traction to the market in the near future. For instance, China is focusing on producing over 116 million masks a day, 12 times its supply prior to the outbreak. The Chinese government has offered to export protective equipment to Italy and other countries. The governments across the globe are focused on limiting the consumption of PPE for healthcare applications only, to ensure safety of health workers. CDC recommended the cancellation of all elective and non-urgent procedures and outpatient appointments for which face masks are typically used, use of face masks beyond the manufacturer-designated shelf life during patient care activities, limited reuse, and prioritization of use for activities or procedures in which splashes, sprays, or aerosolization are likely.
However, disruption in the global supply chain of raw materials of PPE and lockdowns in significant portion of world is hindering the manufacturing if PPE, despite its high demand. Furthermore, high price of specialized clothing and related products is expected to restrain the demand for the products in economically weaker nations. Furthermore, associated discomfort is also challenging the use of PPE for long durations. In April 2020, CDC recommended American population to wear a basic cloth or fabric mask as a preventive measure.
