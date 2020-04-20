New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Reports and Data, the global healthcare personal protective equipment market was valued at USD 5,018.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8,024.4 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Healthcare personal protective equipment is witnessing a surge in demand in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of healthcare workers across the globe. Gloves, face protection masks or face shield, goggles and mask, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, and PPE boots are among some of the personal protective equipment with soaring global demand. The key factor which is expected to drive the market for the personal protective equipment includes stringent regulatory framework, increasing awareness about the importance of healthcare safety, increasing focus on safety preparedness at healthcare facilities, and accelerating rate of cases of COVID-19 infection.



Government bodies, Non-profit organizations as well as private bodies are contributing to support increase in availability of personal protective equipment, as Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crossed 2 million cases globally (as of 3rd week of April). In line with this, World Health Organization issued interim guidance for use of Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment during COVID-19, and raised concerns about disruptions in the global supply chain of PPE. The current global stockpile of PPE is inadequate to handle the existing and expected cases in different parts of the world, particularly for medical masks and respirators. The supply of gowns and goggles is also expected to be insufficient as the disease is spread. Surging global demand is not only driven by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases but also by misinformation, hoarding, and panic buying. In March 2020, WHO called on industry and governments to increase manufacturing by 40 percent to meet rising global demand As countries continue to navigate the solution midst outbreak, the demand for healthcare personal protective equipment is bound to be inelastic.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2901

The government initiatives are expected to provide traction to the market in the near future. For instance, China is focusing on producing over 116 million masks a day, 12 times its supply prior to the outbreak. The Chinese government has offered to export protective equipment to Italy and other countries. The governments across the globe are focused on limiting the consumption of PPE for healthcare applications only, to ensure safety of health workers. CDC recommended the cancellation of all elective and non-urgent procedures and outpatient appointments for which face masks are typically used, use of face masks beyond the manufacturer-designated shelf life during patient care activities, limited reuse, and prioritization of use for activities or procedures in which splashes, sprays, or aerosolization are likely.

However, disruption in the global supply chain of raw materials of PPE and lockdowns in significant portion of world is hindering the manufacturing if PPE, despite its high demand. Furthermore, high price of specialized clothing and related products is expected to restrain the demand for the products in economically weaker nations. Furthermore, associated discomfort is also challenging the use of PPE for long durations. In April 2020, CDC recommended American population to wear a basic cloth or fabric mask as a preventive measure.

Further key findings from the report suggest

During 2020-Mid 2021, a short run spike is expected in the demand of PPE across the globe, where the market for healthcare applications is expected to grow at a rate of 17.2%.

Amidst the outbreak of COVID-19, World Health Organization is working with governments, industry, and the Pandemic Supply Chain Network to boost production and secure allocations for critically affected and at-risk countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) modeling, an estimated 89 million medical masks per month are required in COVID-19 response. For examination gloves, the figure is up to 76 million, while global demand for goggles stands at 1.6 million per month.

Regulatory bodies are introducing relaxed norms to facilitate import of personal protective equipment. For instance, in March 2020, the FDA started various measures to increase U.S. supplies of personal protective equipment in response to COVID-19. The measures include adjustments in import screening, flexibility to manufacturers, and creation of special mailbox service, among other provisions.

As of 2019, Head, Eye & Face Protection product segment is expected to dominate the global healthcare personal protective equipment and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2020-2027. High risk of COVID-19 and other infections through nose, eyes and ears is among primary reason driving the growth for this segment.

The surge in demand of PPE for healthcare applications is attracting the investors towards PPE industry. For instance in March 2020, 3M announced increase in their investments, mostly in the U.S., to boost N95 masks production by 30% over the next 12 months. The Maplewood, Minn.–based manufacturing conglomerate makes 1.1 billion N95 respirator masks annually, 400 million of them in the U.S.

Hospitals and clinics is expected to remain the largest end-use segment of healthcare PPE, during 2020-2027. The segment held more than 50% of market share as of 2019.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2027. Emerging market players in the region, technological advancements, rising focus of government towards healthcare facilities, and high target population in the region are among the key factors driving the market growth in the region.

Established global companies as well as emerging players are focused on increasing their manufacturing capacity as well as geographic footprint, to enhance the sales & customer base. In March 2020, Honeywell expanded its operations at its Smithfield, R.I. eye protection products plant, to enhance manufacturing capacity of N95 masks. Also, the company increased the employee strength to support the efforts of delivering masks to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for national stockpile.

The global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market is highly fragmented with major players like 3M Co., MSA Safety Inc., Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., E I DuPont de Nemours and Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, and Radians, Inc.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2901

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market on the basis of product type, end use and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Head, Eye & Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing Heat & flame protection Chemical defending Clean room clothing Mechanical protective clothing Limited general use Others

Respiratory Protection Air-purifying respirator Supplied air respirators

Protective Footwear Leather Rubber PVC Polyurethane Others

Fall Protection Personal systems Engineered systems

Hand Protection Disposable gloves Type General purpose Chemical handling Sterile gloves Surgical Material

Natural rubber Nitrile gloves Neoprene Vinyl gloves Durable gloves



Mechanical gloves Chemical handling Thermal/flame retardant Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals and Cinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Astaxanthin Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/astaxanthin-market

Cheese Powder Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cheese-powder-market

Infant Formula Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/infant-formula-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com