CALGARY, Alberta, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) Pulse Seismic Inc. will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on April 23, 2020, at the office of the Company at Suite 2700, 421-7th Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta.

This is a change from the previously announced meeting location as the conference facility previously arranged is no longer available due to the COVID-19 closures. The meeting time remains the same at 3:00 PM MDT. Recognizing the widespread cancellation of public events as a protection of individual and public safety given the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Company is strongly encouraging shareholders to not attend the meeting in-person. In-person attendance at the April 23, 2020 meeting will be limited to those necessary to conduct the formal business of the annual general meeting. There will be not be a presentation following the meeting.

The meeting will be audiocast live. To participate please dial 647-496-0229 (local – Calgary) or 1-800-635-9460 (toll free – North America) approximately 15 minutes before the commencement of the call. You will also be required to enter a participant passcode which is 512931#.

A recording of the meeting will be posted on the Pulse website at www.pulseseismic.com , after the recording has been received by Pulse, from the service provider.

Arising from this decision, if shareholders have not yet voted, Pulse encourages you to vote through one of the following channels as set out in the meeting materials that have been sent to common shareholders of the Company:

by telephone: Call the number provided on your proxy form; or,

online: Visit the website provided on your proxy form.

Votes must be received by Pulse’s transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, no later than April 21, 2021.

The Company mailed its notice of annual general meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular to common shareholders of Pulse Seismic Inc. and the document is available online at the Company’s website at www.pulseseismic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The management proxy circular contains information for shareholders regarding the annual meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of Pulse’s Board of Directors and the appointment of Pulse’s auditor. Information regarding the advisory vote on the Company’s approach to executive compensation is also disclosed in the management proxy circular.

As always, Pulse remains committed to open communication with its investors. Please find management contact information below. Additionally, if you have questions for the Board of Directors please go to our website and you will find a link under the heading About Us-Contact The Board, where you can submit your question to the Chair of the Pulse Board of Directors, Robert Robotti.

