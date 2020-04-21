VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (“Glacier” or the “Company”) announces that it has been granted an order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Order”) pursuant to Section 133(3) of the Canada Business Corporations Act permitting Glacier to hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting (the “2020 AGM”) at any time up to December 31, 2020.



Glacier sought the Order due to the current public health restrictions arising from the COVID-19 containment effort, including the logistical difficulties of holding the 2020 AGM in light of government restrictions concerning large gatherings and social distancing and the difficulties in preparing the necessary management information circular (the “Circular”) and distributing the Circular before the 2020 AGM, when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Glacier’s operations is not known.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2020 AGM date in a separate notice.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier’s strategy is implemented through two operational areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content and marketing solutions.