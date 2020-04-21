New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03250926/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on automotive lead-acid battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demographic shift, growth in automotive market, increasing electronic applications in passenger cars. In addition, demographic shift is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The automotive lead-acid battery market analysis includes application segments and geographic landscapes

The automotive lead-acid battery market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Aftermarket
• OEM

By Geographic Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America

This study identifies the growing legislative support for battery recycling as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive lead-acid battery market covers the following areas:
• Automotive lead-acid battery market sizing
• Automotive lead-acid battery market forecast
• Automotive lead-acid battery market industry analysis


