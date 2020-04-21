New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global commercial electric fryer market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143792/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on commercial electric fryer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with ENERGY STAR certification.

The commercial electric fryer market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscapes



The commercial electric fryer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Commercial floor-standing fryer

• Commercial countertop fryer



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with improved designs as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial electric fryer market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our commercial electric fryer market covers the following areas:

• Commercial electric fryer market sizing

• Commercial electric fryer market forecast

• Commercial electric fryer market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143792/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001