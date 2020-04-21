New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829278/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on industrial barcode scanner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the evolution of Industry 4.0, rise in adoption of wearable barcode scanners in manufacturing industry, and increased deployment of mobile workforce. In addition, evolution of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial barcode scanner market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The industrial barcode scanner market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mobile computers

• Handheld scanners

• Ring scanners



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the use of wearables with same functionalities as traditional barcode scanners as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial barcode scanner market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for rugged industrial barcode scanners, and increased use of big data with data captured from barcode scanners will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial barcode scanner market covers the following areas:

• Industrial barcode scanner market sizing

• Industrial barcode scanner market forecast

• Industrial barcode scanner market industry analysis





