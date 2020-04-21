New York, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Switzerland Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885592/?utm_source=GNW





A burgeoning appetite for digitized and automated solutions such as robo-advice, the upcoming transfer of wealth between generations, and the growing female segment provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for global wealth managers in the foreseeable future.



This report analyzes the investing preferences and portfolio allocation of Switzerland’s HNW individuals. It profiles HNW investors in terms of their demographics, examines the allocation of HNW investors’ portfolios, analyzes their propensity to invest offshore, and explores their product and service demand.



- 90% of Swiss HNWs are male, and almost half of those are older than 60, suggesting that spousal inheritance will increase the role of women in the market dramatically over the coming years.

- An above-average proportion of HNW individuals in Switzerland are expats. Providers that understand the distinct needs of this lucrative segment will be able to achieve higher margins.

- Advisory mandates are still popular, but will be challenged by automated services and discretionary mandates over the next 12 months.



