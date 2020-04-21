Boise, ID, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no doubt that 2020 has brought on some unprecedented, challenging times which have no doubt, taken a toll on our emotional health as well as our physical health. Many consumers are finding it much harder to maintain their exercise and/or diet routines as we remain on lockdown. Shopping less to adhere to social distancing rules may mean that you’re buying food items that last a bit longer (processed foods) than fresh produce. Being confined indoors may mean that you’re spending more time sitting and less time being physically active. Consumers may also be eating and snacking more often for comfort and convenience. Diet Doc wants to warn consumers that the best way to keep your immunity up is to keep your diet as healthy as possible and try to incorporate some form of physical activity about 30 minutes 4-5 times per day.

If you’re finding yourself picking up some extra pounds during lockdown or you’re concerned that your health and weight might be slipping, Diet Doc offers their medical staff for remote based telehealth assistance in losing weight with one on one coaching available seven days per week. Their customized Jumpstart diet plan is created specifically with your needs in mind and provide powerful weight loss prescriptions to stabilize your mood, suppress your appetite and speed up your weight loss. Diet Doc can help you fight weight loss resistance brought on by elevated cortisol (stress) levels during these times of uncertainty. Cortisol, is a common stress response hormone that can create stubborn abdominal fat. The Jumpstart Diet also has a regulating effect on glucose levels, which improves insulin sensitivity, as well as helping to lower cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and other poor health markers. DietDoc has an array of medications to help manage strong cravings for unhealthy food options, especially sugar and carbohydrates. These are such common sources of cravings due to their ability to influence mood through dopamine signaling.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available seven days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo

CONTACT INFORMATION

Diet Doc Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

San Diego, CA

(800) 581-5038

Info@DietDoc.com

https://www.dietdoc.com

Tiffany King Diet Doc 7027487526 contact@tiffanysedits.com