Royal Vopak: Interim Update Q1 2020
|In EUR millions
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q1 2019
|Revenues
|296.9
|298.8
|324.6
|Results -excluding exceptional items-
|Group operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|200.2
|204.8
|214.6
|Group operating profit (EBIT)
|127.0
|132.1
|137.0
|Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares
|82.7
|93.8
|83.3
|Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)
|0.65
|0.73
|0.65
|Results -including exceptional items-
|Group operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|198.5
|204.7
|215.7
|Group operating profit (EBIT)
|125.3
|132.0
|138.1
|Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares
|81.0
|100.0
|84.4
|Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)
|0.64
|0.78
|0.66
|Cash flow from operating activities (gross)
|142.7
|172.3
|158.8
|Cash flow from investing and divesting activities
|29.8
|-149.3
|-180.0
|Additional performance measures
|Storage capacity end of period (in million cbm)
|34.3
|34.4
|37.9
|Occupancy rate subsidiaries
|84%
|84%
|86%
|Proportional occupancy rate
|86%
|85%
|84%
|Proportional EBITDA -excluding exceptional items-
|241.0
|269.5
|240.1
|Return on capital employed (ROCE)
|11.5%
|12.5%
|12.6%
|Average capital employed
|4,252.0
|4,223.8
|4,250.7
|Net interest-bearing debt
|2,321.9
|2,335.3
|2,454.1
|Senior net debt : EBITDA (for debt covenant)
|2.65
|2.75
|2.58
Highlights for Q1 2020 -excluding exceptional items-:
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic:
The pandemic spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has a significant impact on all people and organizations around the world. Our main focus is on the health of the people working for our company around the world and to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, to manage the impact on our business and to assess the impact on the economy and society. Therefore we have put global and local measures into place to protect our employees, their families and our operations based on information provided by the World Health Organization, national and local health authorities. To date, we have observed a limited impact on our operations. Currently all our 66 terminals are operational. This may change going forward, as it is currently too early to assess the extent and nature of the full impact and future developments including the delays of projects under construction, general operating and market conditions as well as currency movements. Our focus in these circumstances is on the short term delivery and protection of long term value. Vopak plays an important role within society by storing vital products with care. We are doing our utmost during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to fulfill this role in all our locations around the world.
Exceptional items Q1 2020:
Subsequent events:
Looking ahead:
For 2020 and beyond, we will keep storing vital products with care to make a meaningful contribution to a more sustainable society, enabled by our financial performance.
The analysts’ presentation will be given via an on-demand audio webcast on Vopak’s corporate website www.vopak.com, starting at 8:45 AM CEST on 21 April 2020.
For more information please contact:
Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication,
Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2777 | e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com
Vopak Analysts and Investors: Laurens de Graaf - Head of Investor Relations,
Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2776 | e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com
About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Including our joint ventures and associates, we employ an international workforce of over 5,500 people. As of 21 April 2020, Vopak operates 66 terminals in 23 countries with a combined storage capacity of 34.3 million cbm. For more information, please visit vopak.com.
This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The content of this report has not been audited or reviewed by an external auditor
Attachment
Koninklijke Vopak N.V.
Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS
2020-04-21 Vopak Q1 2020 Interim UpdateFILE URL | Copy the link below
vpk.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: