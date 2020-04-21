New York, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Digestive Supplements Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881470/?utm_source=GNW

The paradigm shift toward preventive digestive health management practices, amid rising healthcare costs and the increasing burden of lifestyle diseases, is the major factors driving the digestive health supplements market in the country.

- Probiotics are a driving force within the booming digestive health supplement category, followed by enzymes. Probiotics and enzymes are being consumed by people of all age groups. However, the major consumption is observed among millennials, due to the growing awareness regarding health and wellness through multi-channel publicity, which has influenced their consumption pattern to a large extent.



Key Market Trends

Rising Consumer Awareness about Gut Health



Rising consumer awareness regarding gut health is anticipated to propel the demand for digestive health supplements market, and the probiotic or prebiotics segments in particular. In fact, according to the American Dietetic Association, the percentage of consumers aware of the link between prebiotics and probiotics and a healthy digestive system rose to 88% in 2017, compared to 81% in 2011. In recent years, key players are also actively offering prebiotic and probiotic supplements, as maintenance of healthy gut is increasingly becoming important among American consumers. An increased number of consumers are accepting the role of digestive health in physical health, weight management, and to maintain energy levels, which is likely to boost the demand of prebiotics in upcoming years.



Pharmacies and Drugstores holds a Prominent Share



Pharmacies and drugstores have witnessed a substantial surge in the sales of supplements associated with natural claims and ingredients. This, in turn, has led these stores to stock up respective products in their shelves, to gain sustenance in the market. Digestive probiotics are typically sold as dietary supplements and do not require FDA approval, unless they make health claims. The FDA has not sanctioned any health claims for probiotics sold in the United States. Probiotics are prohibited to be sold as non-prescription drugs unless the FDA agrees that they are both safe and effective for use by people, based on clinical study results for a specific indication.



Competitive Landscape

The rising standard of living of the consumers and preference for healthy and nutritious food is also driving the insoluble dietary fibers market, which, in turn, adds to the dietary fiber market. Some of the major players in the united states digestive supplements market are Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Herbalife International of America Inc., Pfizer Inc.?, The Nature’s Bounty Co. (Puritan’s Pride Inc.) among others.



