Orkla will report its first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, 5 May 2020 at 7.00 a.m. CET.

The quarterly report and the presentation material will be available at this time at www.orkla.com.



As a consequence of the Corona situation, there will not be a physical presentation of the results. Instead, a prerecorded presentation of the first quarter will be made available on Orkla’s webpages at 7.00 a.m. CET.

In addition, a live Q&A session with Presidet & CEO Jaan Ivar Semlitsch and CFO Harald Ullevoldsæter will be held at 8.00 a.m. CET. This session may be viewed in a live webcast at www.orkla.com (direct link: https://events.webcast.no/orkla-asa/presentations/zgtnwohiNaT9HnQpjPHh ) or followed by telephone. Dial-in details: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 (password: Orkla Q1). Questions can be asked in writing in the webcast or by phone.

Orkla ASA

Oslo, 21 April 2020



VP Investor Relations

Elise Heidenreich

Tel.: +47 951 41 147

Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no

