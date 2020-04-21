New York, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UK: Clothing & Footwear: Niche Clothing 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881544/?utm_source=GNW

It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.



The report focuses on plus size womenswear, plus size menswear, petite womenswear and maternitywear. Consumer data is based on our 2019 UK clothing survey, using a panel of 5,000 nationally representative UK clothing shoppers.



The plus size womenswear market is forecast to continue marginally outperforming plus size menswear, with growth of 11.1% to £5.6bn expected out to 2025 versus 10.9% to £2.3bn in menswear, as womenwear retailers have a greater focus on driving inclusivity. In contrast, both the petite and maternity markets are expected to struggle, with maternity clothing forecast to decline by 0.1% over the next five years, due to falling birth rates and the collapse of Mothercare.



- Store closures by several midmarket retailers, such as M&S, Debenhams and Arcadia, will continue to impact all niche clothing sectors.

- The petite market’s underperformance of total womenswear is expected to continue, as it is forecast to grow by only 1.0% out to 2025 due to the lack of specialists limiting spend.

- Price and fit are the two leading purchase drivers for plus size and petite clothing, with many shoppers now trading down to value players like boohoo.com and Matalan.

- Declining birth rates will continue to hinder the maternitywear market, as it is forecast to decline 0.1% out to 2025.



