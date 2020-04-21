DECLARATION
DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
AU 31 MARS 2020

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social221 547 097
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques255 291 980
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables255 070 729

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.corporate-elis.com
(Rubrique Relations Investisseurs / Information Réglementée / Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital de la société)

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 31 MARCH 2020

Total number of shares221,547,097
Theoretical number of voting rights255,291,980
Number of exercisable voting rights255,070,729

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.corporate-elis.com

(section Investor Relations / Regulatory Information / Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital)

Attachment