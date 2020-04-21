Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific is estimated to be a potential market for biological sample handling due to the increasing R&D and investments by government organizations in life science research. Despite having an economic slowdown in economies such as in India, increasing public healthcare programs are expected to propel the region's healthcare spending. Increasing biobanks and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, serve as the motivating factors for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. The growing need for quality samples and the need for personalized treatment is a key growth factor for the market in Asia-Pacific.



The Asia-Pacific biological sample handling market growth is attributed to the rising demand for quality samples that can be used in a wide range of applications such as a clinical trials, research, and molecular epidemiology studies. The availability of high-quality biospecimens is necessary for the development of precision medicine.



This report is intended for biological sample handling companies, storage companies, and other related companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers.



Market Segmentation:



Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling Market Research and Analysis by Storage Type

Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling Market Research and Analysis by Application

Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling Market Research and Analysis by Ownership

The report includes:



Comprehensive research methodology of the Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type

5.1.1. Cold Storage

5.1.2. Room Temperature Storage

5.2. Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handlings Market by Application

5.2.1. Drug Discovery

5.2.2. Forensic Investigation

5.2.3. DNA Extraction

5.2.4. Proteomics and Genomics Studies

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Asia-Pacific Biological Sample Handlings Market by Ownership

5.3.1. Commercial

5.3.2. Academic/Research



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. China

6.2. India

6.3. Japan

6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Alliance Pharma PLC

7.2. Abbott Laboratories

7.3. Becton, Dickinson And Co.

7.4. Brooks Automation, Inc.

7.5. Fisher BioServices

7.6. ReproCELL Europe Ltd.

7.7. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

7.8. Technidata



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kun6j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900