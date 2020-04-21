AB Vilkyškių pieninė, company code 277160980, by initiative and decision of the board the agenda of the convened Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is supplemented by paragraph 7 - “Approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Vilkyškių pieninė”.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine AB is convened at the office of Vilkyskiu pienine AB (P. Lukošaičio g. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav.) on 30 April 2020 at 1 p.m. Shareholders' registration starts from 12 p.m. until 12.50 p.m.

The supplemented agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders proposed by the Board:

1) Approval of the Company's annual report for the year 2019.

2) The Company's auditor's report of separated and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year 2019.

3) Approval of Company's separate and consolidated financial statements for the year 2019.

4) Net Profit (loss) appropriation of the year 2019.

5) Approval of Remuneration policy of Vilkyskiu pienine AB.

6) Election of the Company's Audit firm and setting the conditions of payment.

7) Approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Vilkyškių pieninė.

Topped the agenda the issue of a new version of the Articles of Association approval, the Company's Board is obliged to propose to the shareholders to approve the new wording as changing The notification manner (changes in articles 49, 83, 85 and 86). Changes related to the fact that instead of the closed newspaper Lietuvos žinios the next notification channel to be selected – electronic Journal of public announcements of register of the legal entities.

Taking into account the probability that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution of 14 March 2020 may be extended to the Meeting Day, we recommend the shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine AB to express their opinions and vote on the issues announced at the General Meeting of Shareholders in advance by submitting a written vote by advanced bulletins.

The Company shall not provide the possibility for shareholders to participate, vote and give the mandate to represent them in the General Meeting of Shareholders through electronic communication channels.

The account date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is 23 April 2020. In General Meeting of the shareholders have the rights to participate and vote persons who were company's shareholders at the end of accounting date of shareholders meeting personally or their authorized persons, or persons with whom voting rights transferring contract is signed.

The rights accounting day is 15 May 2020. Property rights are possessed by persons who are shareholders at the end of the 10th working day after the shareholders' meeting that issued appropriate decision.

The agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be supplemented by initiative of shareholders who own shares carrying not less than 1/20 of all the votes. Proposals to the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be submitted not later than on the 16 April 2020. Along with a proposal to supplement the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders it is required to submit the drafts of proposed decisions or, if decisions shall not be adopted, explanations on each of the proposed issues.

Shareholders who own shares carrying not less than 1/20 of all votes own the right at any time before the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders or during the meeting in writing sending them by a registered mail at the above-specified head-office address of the Company or by e-mail info@vilvi.eu to propose new draft decisions on the issues already included or to be included into agenda.

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the 30 April 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agenda issues to the Company in writing by e-mail info@vilvi.eu or at the head-office address P. Lukošaičio g. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav. The Company undertakes to respond if the questions are received not later 3 working days before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

On decisions, which are included into Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agenda, can be voted in writing by completing the general ballot paper. On shareholder's request, the Company shall from the 22 April 2020 (or another previous date, when the Board will approve the financial statements and notify via Nasdaq Baltic and website http://www.vilkyskiu.lt in the section “Investors”) send the general ballot paper by registered mail free of charge or by hand against receipt. The filled in general ballot paper must be signed by shareholders' or a person authorized by him. The vote of the shareholders' authorized person voting particulars must be added the right to vote in a document.

Shareholders who participate in General Meeting must submit an identity document, the authorized person – an identity document and the letter of attorney in accordance with the procedure laid down by the law. A person who is not a shareholder, besides this document, must also submit a document confirming the right to vote at General Meeting of Shareholders.

Due to the protracted audit work during the quarantine period and consequent postponement of the Board meeting for approval of the financial statements, starting from the 22 April 2020 (or another previous date, when the Board will approve the financial statements and notify via Nasdaq Baltic and website http://www.vilkyskiu.lt in the section “Investors”) shareholders can get acquainted with the company‘s documents related to the agenda of shareholders meeting at the company's office located P.Lukošaičio g. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav., or on the webpage of the company ( http://www.vilkyskiu.lt ). Taking into account that on the date of this announcement quarantine is in force in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania (and there is no possibility to predict or extend its validity) - we invite shareholders of the Company to give priority to familiarization with the information provided in the Companies website section „For Investors“.

Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director Vilija Milaseviciute, phone +370 441 55102