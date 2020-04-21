MCLEAN, Va., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) will host Appian World 2020 Virtual Edition on May 12 and 13, 2020. This year’s virtual event gives every attendee the best seat in the house for the world’s premier conference on low-code automation. Register for free at https://ap.pn/3crB7qw.
The event agenda is packed with live and on-demand presentations on artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, low-code development, cloud security, DevOps, IT governance, and more. Sessions on Appian’s free COVID-19 application and other solutions will demonstrate why low-code automation is vital in times of change.
Keynote speakers include:
Hear from Appian product experts, industry analysts, and business leaders, and interact with sessions presenters in live Q&As. Presenting organizations include AmeriHealth, Biogen, Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS), ENI, Fannie Mae, Federal Drug Administration, General Dynamics Information Technology, Health Care Service Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Premera Blue Cross, Syneos Health, The Howard Hughes Corporation, Vanguard, and the United States Air Force.
We are taking advantage of the virtual format to make Appian World safe and highly-interactive:
In just two days you’ll learn how to unleash the power of full-stack automation at the speed of low-code - adding new value to your organization, customers, and career.
Learn more at www.appianworld.com, and register at https://ap.pn/3e2VVXe.
