Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wheat Protein Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wheat Protein Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing uses of wheat protein in varied end-user industries, growing significance for nutrition and weight management and increasing awareness about various nutritional food and beverage items.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Uses of Wheat Protein in Varied End-user Industries

3.1.2 Growing Significance for Nutrition and Weight Management

3.1.3 Increasing Awareness About Various Nutritional Food and Beverage Items

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Wheat Protein Market, By Product

4.1 Wheat Protein Isolates

4.2 Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

4.3 Concentrate Wheat Protein

4.4 Textured Wheat Protein

4.5 Wheat Gluten



5 Wheat Protein Market, By Form

5.1 Liquid Form

5.2 Dry Form



6 Wheat Protein Market, By Type

6.1 Non-Soluble

6.2 Soluble

6.3 Sub-optimal Grade Product

6.4 General Grade Product

6.5 Optimal Grade Product



7 Wheat Protein Market, By Function

7.1 Foaming

7.2 Viscoelasticity

7.3 Emulsification

7.4 Adhesion and Extensibility

7.5 Texturing

7.6 Binding



8 Wheat Protein Market, By Source

8.1 Conventional

8.2 Organic



9 Wheat Protein Market, By Application

9.1 Animal & Pet Food

9.2 Food & Beverages

9.2.1 Sweet & Savory Snacks

9.2.2 Functional Foods & Beverages

9.2.3 Sports Nutrition & Weight Management

9.2.4 Sauces, Dressings & Soups

9.2.5 Processed meat & Sea Food

9.2.6 Bakery & Confectionery

9.2.7 Meat Substitutes

9.2.8 Nutritional Bars & Drinks

9.2.9 Other Food & Beverages

9.3 Other Applications

9.3.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care

9.3.2 Dairy Products

9.3.3 Noodles

9.3.4 Pasta



10 Wheat Protein Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Distribution Channel

10.2 Direct Channel



11 Wheat Protein Market, By Concentration

11.1 95%

11.2 85%

11.3 75%



12 Wheat Protein Market, By Geography

12.1 North America

12.1.1 US

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.3 Mexico

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Germany

12.2.2 UK

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 France

12.2.5 Spain

12.2.6 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 Australia

12.3.5 New Zealand

12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East

12.4.1 Saudi Arabia

12.4.2 UAE

12.4.3 Rest of Middle East

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Others



13 Key Player Activities

13.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.3 Product Launch & Expansions

13.4 Other Activities



14 Leading Companies

14.1 The Agrana Group

14.2 Tereos Syrol

14.3 Manildra Group

14.4 Glico Nutrition

14.5 MGP Ingredients Inc.

14.6 Crespel & Deiters

14.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company

14.8 Kerry Inc.

14.9 BASF SE

14.10 Roquette

14.11 Gluten Y Almidones Industriales

14.12 Cargill Incorporated

14.13 Krner-Strke

14.14 Cropenergies

14.15 Nutra Healthcare



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ml6dql

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900