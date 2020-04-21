Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultracapacitor Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total market is expected to grow from $915 million in 2019 to $2.36 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 14.5% with strong growth expected from North America and APAC. Fierce competition is expected, especially in Asia, from Japanese participants that compete with quality products. Some companies that have been considered in this study are Maxwell, Eaton, Skeleton technologies, Nawa, and Panasonic Corporation.
Market trends have been analyzed for the study period between 2016-2026, with the base year being 2019. The study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW) regions. The study assesses the latest trends across the globe and discusses the various uses of ultracapacitors in consumer, industrial, and automotive applications with detailed forecast for each segment.
This research study tracks the global market demand for ultracapacitors, including all three types of construction. Electrical double layer capacitor (EDLC) is the most prominent type, followed by hybrid and pseudo capacitors, used in emerging applications.
This deliverable also tracks end-user applications in detail with revenue contribution from each of end-user application. The end-user applications discussed in detail are consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and others. Industrial equipment includes cordless power drills, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), material handling equipment, and renewable energy installations.
Similarly, the transportation application includes hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs), encompassing passenger cars, buses, and trucks. The study highlights the increasing adoption of elective vehicles, leading to increased market potential for ultracapacitors.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Ultracapacitor Market
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Ultracapacitor Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Ultracapacitor Market
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. Consumer Electronics Segment Analysis
8. Industrial Segment Analysis
9. Transportation Segment Analysis
10. Others Segment Analysis
11. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
