This report studies the commercial landscape of the N type face masks/respirators. This report categorizes the commercial landscape by type, material, companies, applicability and end-use.



N type face masks/respirators are of most crucial at the time of any epidemic flue and can beat the virus-like COVID-19, as they provide the protection of inhaling or coming in direct contact of the virus and also restrict an affected one to spread germs or viruses.



These N-type masks are specially designed to protect individuals from a host of viruses. The individuals can purchase the mask as per their mouth size to ensure complete protection. They are available in the customization and they cover mouth, nose, and chin without leaving any kinds of gaps.



By Type, the Commercial Landscape is Split Into:



Type 1: Based on the Masks/Respirator Efficiency

N95 masks/respirators

N99 masks/respirators

N100 masks/respirators

Type 2: Based on the Masks/Respirator Ventilation Passage

Mask with Exhalation Valve

Mask without Exhalation Valve

Type 3: Based on the Masks/Respirator Coverage Area

Full face mask

Half face mask

By the End-Use/Application, the Report Covers Following Sections:

Individuals

Industrial sector

Health Care sector

By Top Companies, with Products, Material, Applicability and End-use:

3M

Honeywell

Kimberly-clark

Cardinal Health

Shanghai Dasheng

Vogmask

CM

Te Yin

Gerson

Makrite

This report covers the materials used for the manufacturing of these masks/respirators parts. Filters used in masks/respirators by type and material. Proper selection of material provides comfort and easiness to the user in breathing and provides ease in doing their work.



This report also includes the applicability of N type masks/respirators for Particulate matter, Bacteria, Virus, Spores, Allergens, Others. With tables and figures helping analyze the commercial landscape of N type masks/respirators, this research provides key statistics on the type, material, applicability and end-use.



In addition, this report discusses the key players, certifications, R&D activities and recent activities related to the merger, acquisition, collaboration, licensing and initiatives taken by players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary



2. Scope & Objective



3. Research methodology



4. Context

4.1 Today's consumer and its demands/needs

4.2 Need and benefits of respirators in daily life

4.3 Corona out-burst



5. Introduction

5.1 Masks and Respirators

5.2 Potential risk factors without masks and respirators

5.3 Area of Application



6. Respirator mask types

6.1 Based on the respirator efficiency

6.1.1 N95

6.1.2 N99

6.1.3 N100

6.2 Based on ventilation in respirator

6.2.1 With exhalation valve

6.2.2 Without exhalation valve

6.2.3 Based on area protected by respirator

6.2.4 Full face mask

6.2.5 Half face mask



7. Filter

7.1 Type

7.1.1 Woven

7.1.2 Non-woven

7.2 Material

7.2.1 Polypropylene

7.2.2 Polyester

7.2.3 Polystyrene

7.2.4 Carbon

7.2.5 Fiberglass

7.2.6 Others



8. Application of respirators

8.1 Individual

8.2 Industrial

8.3 Health & care



9. Applicability of respirators

9.1 Particulate matter

9.2 Bacteria

9.3 Virus

9.4 Spores

9.5 Allergens

9.6 Others



10. Service life of respirators

10.1 Disposable respirator

10.2 Reusable respirator



11. Materials for respirator accessories



12. Necessary Certificates

12.1 OSHAl

12.2 FDA

12.3 NIOSH

12.4 Others



13. Key players

13.1 3M

13.1.1 Production sites

13.1.2 Masks/respirators types

13.1.3 Materials

13.1.4 Applicability

13.1.5 Initiatives

13.2 Honeywell

13.3 Kimberly-Clark

13.4 Cardinal Health

13.5 Shanghai Dasheng

13.6 Vogmask

13.7 CM

13.8 Te Yin

13.9 Gerson

13.92 Masks/respirators types

13.10 Makrite



14. Recent activity snapshot

14.1 Acquisition/Merger/Collaborations/Licensing

14.2 Initiatives

14.2.1 Key Players

14.2.2 Small Players

14.2.3 Emerging Players

14.3 R&D/Technical

14.4 Others



15. Appendix



16. Recommendations

