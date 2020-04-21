Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "N Type - Face Masks/Respirators Commercial Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the commercial landscape of the N type face masks/respirators. This report categorizes the commercial landscape by type, material, companies, applicability and end-use.

N type face masks/respirators are of most crucial at the time of any epidemic flue and can beat the virus-like COVID-19, as they provide the protection of inhaling or coming in direct contact of the virus and also restrict an affected one to spread germs or viruses.

These N-type masks are specially designed to protect individuals from a host of viruses. The individuals can purchase the mask as per their mouth size to ensure complete protection. They are available in the customization and they cover mouth, nose, and chin without leaving any kinds of gaps.

By Type, the Commercial Landscape is Split Into:

Type 1: Based on the Masks/Respirator Efficiency

  • N95 masks/respirators
  • N99 masks/respirators
  • N100 masks/respirators

Type 2: Based on the Masks/Respirator Ventilation Passage

  • Mask with Exhalation Valve
  • Mask without Exhalation Valve

Type 3: Based on the Masks/Respirator Coverage Area

  • Full face mask
  • Half face mask

By the End-Use/Application, the Report Covers Following Sections:

  • Individuals
  • Industrial sector
  • Health Care sector

By Top Companies, with Products, Material, Applicability and End-use:

  • 3M
  • Honeywell
  • Kimberly-clark
  • Cardinal Health
  • Shanghai Dasheng
  • Vogmask
  • CM
  • Te Yin
  • Gerson
  • Makrite

This report covers the materials used for the manufacturing of these masks/respirators parts. Filters used in masks/respirators by type and material. Proper selection of material provides comfort and easiness to the user in breathing and provides ease in doing their work.

This report also includes the applicability of N type masks/respirators for Particulate matter, Bacteria, Virus, Spores, Allergens, Others. With tables and figures helping analyze the commercial landscape of N type masks/respirators, this research provides key statistics on the type, material, applicability and end-use.

In addition, this report discusses the key players, certifications, R&D activities and recent activities related to the merger, acquisition, collaboration, licensing and initiatives taken by players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive summary

2. Scope & Objective

3. Research methodology

4. Context
4.1 Today's consumer and its demands/needs
4.2 Need and benefits of respirators in daily life
4.3 Corona out-burst

5. Introduction
5.1 Masks and Respirators
5.2 Potential risk factors without masks and respirators
5.3 Area of Application

6. Respirator mask types
6.1 Based on the respirator efficiency
6.1.1 N95
6.1.2 N99
6.1.3 N100
6.2 Based on ventilation in respirator
6.2.1 With exhalation valve
6.2.2 Without exhalation valve
6.2.3 Based on area protected by respirator
6.2.4 Full face mask
6.2.5 Half face mask

7. Filter
7.1 Type
7.1.1 Woven
7.1.2 Non-woven
7.2 Material
7.2.1 Polypropylene
7.2.2 Polyester
7.2.3 Polystyrene
7.2.4 Carbon
7.2.5 Fiberglass
7.2.6 Others

8. Application of respirators
8.1 Individual
8.2 Industrial
8.3 Health & care

9. Applicability of respirators
9.1 Particulate matter
9.2 Bacteria
9.3 Virus
9.4 Spores
9.5 Allergens
9.6 Others

10. Service life of respirators
10.1 Disposable respirator
10.2 Reusable respirator

11. Materials for respirator accessories

12. Necessary Certificates
12.1 OSHAl
12.2 FDA
12.3 NIOSH
12.4 Others

13. Key players
13.1 3M
13.1.1 Production sites
13.1.2 Masks/respirators types
13.1.3 Materials
13.1.4 Applicability
13.1.5 Initiatives
13.2 Honeywell
13.3 Kimberly-Clark
13.4 Cardinal Health
13.5 Shanghai Dasheng
13.6 Vogmask
13.7 CM
13.8 Te Yin
13.9 Gerson
13.92 Masks/respirators types
13.10 Makrite

14. Recent activity snapshot
14.1 Acquisition/Merger/Collaborations/Licensing
14.2 Initiatives
14.2.1 Key Players
14.2.2 Small Players
14.2.3 Emerging Players
14.3 R&D/Technical
14.4 Others

15. Appendix

16. Recommendations

