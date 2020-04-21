Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Nutrition: Current Scenario and Foresight Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Novel Technologies Can Drive the Global Personalized Nutrition Market to USD 11.35 Billion by 2026.



Innovations in Monitoring Apps, Biosensors and Electronic Menus Will Drive Future Market of Personalized Nutrition



The rising trends for consumerism and the impact it has on human health are driving the novel trends for analysis of the dietary needs of individuals. Keeping in mind the data set parameters based on genetic profiles, serum biomarker analysis, physical activities, age, dietary habits, etc. have been generated to recommend a personalized diet.

In this report, we have identified various industry players (both big players and start-ups), key innovations and application areas which will be key for driving future growth in technology innovation and market potential of novel products in personalized nutrition. An increase in the global prevalence of malnutrition, poor health, and lifestyle disorders are driving factors for personalized nutrition with CAGR of 9.3%.



Serum Biomarkers, Age and Medical Conditions are Key Parameters for Analysis



Among the major industry players Nestec, IBM, Midea, Good Measures are key players that focus on various innovations. Nestec is a leader among others focused on developing tailored food and nutritional formulations based on various nutritional health score determination systems taking inconsideration serum biomarkers, age, sex, height, gender, BMI and medical condition.



Major Players

Nestec

DSM

IBM

Midea Group

Good Measures

HANAComtech

i-SENS

Kraft Foods

Sayes Medical Tech

3UP-PLUS

On the basis of convenience of use and quick monitoring of all based tools, wearable devices and biosensors will be driving the growth of various players in this domain. Substantial marketed products are being produced and provided by startup companies in this domain including 23andMe, Bulu Box, DayTwo and FitGenie. The introduction of artificial intelligence-based algorithms to better track health data on a routine basis is also increasingly changing the various aspects of customized nutrition.



Innovations in Metabolic Profiling Tools is Emerging as a New Market Driver



Previously, personalized nutrition research was focused on the integration of genetic data, but today various other parameters that give a more comprehensive outcome of the dietary behavior of the individual are also reliable. Although a digitalized DNA-based diet is expected to grow at the CAGR 9.7% during the forecast period, various advancements in metabolic profiling tools have enabled the investigation of nutrition requirements of an individual which subsequently drives the growth of personalized nutrition.



Personalized Nutrition Will Provide Benefits in Improving the Health of Individuals with Obesity, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)



The personalized diet is as good as personalized medicines for reducing the risk of various diseases like Obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), nutritional deficiencies, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, etc. It may help in curbing the high food intake which contributes to obesity and weight gain. The potential market for personalized nutrition is huge as it applies to both diseased and healthy people, eating is a daily and essential habit, therefore opportunities for personalization are continuous to enhance or maintain health.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Context

3.1 Today's Consumer and Its Demands/Needs

3.2 Need and Benefits of Personalized Nutrition



4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Personalized Nutrition

4.2 Categorization

4.3 Market Potential and Likely Impact



5. Personalized Nutrition Avenues



6. How to Accomplish (Screening Criteria for Personalized Nutrition)

6.1 Genome Profile

6.2 Serum Biomarker

6.3 Gut Microbiome Diversity

6.4 Body Metrics

6.5 Lifestyle Factor

6.6 Others



7. What It Can Do

7.1 Healthier, Fitter, Active Lifestyle

7.2 Chronic Disease Management

7.3 Disease Prevention

7.4 Promote General Wellbeing (Physical, Social, Mental)

7.5 Others



8. What Companies Can Offer (Nutritional Recommendations)

8.1 Dietary Supplements and Nutraceutical

8.1.1 Vitamins

8.1.2 Botanicals/Herbals

8.1.3 Minerals

8.1.4 Enzymes

8.1.5 Others

8.2 Functional Food

8.2.1 Fortified Dairy Products

8.2.2 Proteins

8.2.3 Dietary Fibers

8.2.4 Fatty Acids

8.2.5 Minerals

8.2.6 Prebiotics & Probiotics

8.2.7 Synbiotics

8.3 Functional Beverages

8.3.1 Sports and Performance Drinks

8.3.2 Smart Drinks



9. Where It Will Help (Application Areas)

9.1 Physical Fitness

9.2 Chronic Diseases

9.3 Lifestyle Abnormalities

9.4 Metabolic Disorders

9.5 Sports Nutrition

9.6 Others



10. Key Industry Players

10.1 Leaders/Incumbents (Big Players)

10.1.1 BASF

10.1.2 Royal DSM

10.1.3 Nestle

10.1.4 Lonza

10.1.5 IBM

10.2 New Entrants/Disruptors (Start-ups)

10.2.1 Caligenix

10.2.2 Day Two Inc.

10.2.3 Drawbridge Health

10.2.4 Fitgenie

10.2.5 Food Gene &Me

10.2.6 Mixfit Inc.

10.2.7 Habit

10.3 Emerging (Researchers/Academia/Players at Concept Stage)

10.3.1 Eurogenetica Ltd.

10.3.2 Molecular You Corp.

10.3.3 3UP PLUS

10.3.4 Amazing Food Solution Inc.

10.3.5 Atlas Biomed Group Ltd.

10.3.6 Bender Tech LLC

10.3.7 University of Monash

10.3.8 University of Tufts

10.3.9 Weizmann Institute of Science

10.3.10 O2 FOOTPRINT



11. Recent Activity Snapshot

11.1 Acquisition/Merger/Collaborations/Licensing

11.2 R&D/Technical

11.3 Macro-economic

11.4 Others



12. Foresight

12.1 Potential Challenges and Possible Solutions

12.2 Technology Readiness Level Snapshot

12.3 Technology Adoption Curve

12.4 Emerging Business Models and How It Could Play

12.5 Key Concepts/Technologies/Players to Look For



13. Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aizuge

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900