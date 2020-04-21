GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 21 APRIL 2020 AT 12.00

Transfer of Gofore Plc's treasury shares

Gofore Plc's Board of Directors has decided to grant a total of 24,154 treasury shares to employees of Silver Planet Oy who did not sell Silver Planet Oy shares to Gofore as part of the acquisition on 14 February 2019. The transfer of the shares is related to the acquisition announced on 14 February 2019, in which Gofore acquired the digital transformation consulting company Silver Planet Oy in its 100% ownership.

The number of shares is based on the terms of the purchase agreement for the purchase of Silver Planet Oy's share capital and the condition for the transfer has been the commitment of the personnel to the terms of the company’s share-based incentive program. The shares to be transferred are purchased or to be purchased in public trading through the company’s share repurchase program. The shares will be transferred without compensation. The transfer is expected to take place on 28 April 2020.

