NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 21, 2020 at 12.00 EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200421085342_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-20
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,740 Unit price: 0.87 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,503 Unit price: 0.86 EUR
(3): Volume: 982 Unit price: 0.838 EUR
(4): Volume: 67 Unit price: 0.84 EUR
(5): Volume: 2,408 Unit price: 0.856 EUR
(6): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 0.86 EUR
(7): Volume: 822 Unit price: 0.788 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,392 Unit price: 0.79 EUR
(9): Volume: 3,086 Unit price: 0.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 35,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.85523 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
