NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 21, 2020 at 12.00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200421085342_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-20

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,740 Unit price: 0.87 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,503 Unit price: 0.86 EUR

(3): Volume: 982 Unit price: 0.838 EUR

(4): Volume: 67 Unit price: 0.84 EUR

(5): Volume: 2,408 Unit price: 0.856 EUR

(6): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 0.86 EUR

(7): Volume: 822 Unit price: 0.788 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,392 Unit price: 0.79 EUR

(9): Volume: 3,086 Unit price: 0.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 35,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.85523 EUR