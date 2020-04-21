Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body Masks Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The body masks market is poised to grow by $ 323.28 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the body masks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven growth in the wellness industry, increase in product offerings specific to distinct skin concerns and skin types, and innovation and portfolio extension. In addition, growth in by the wellness industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the rise in demand for organic and natural masks as one of the prime reasons driving the body masks market growth during the next few years.
This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The body masks market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading body masks market vendors that include Casmara Cosmetics SA, Crown Laboratories Inc., HATCH Collection LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Services, KARUNA, KOCOSTAR.COM, Lush Retail, and NATURA & CO.. Also, the body masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10. Vendor Landscape
11. Vendor Analysis
12. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
