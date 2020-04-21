Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Visualization Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the global data visualization market is estimated to display a positive market trend in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, exhibiting a growth rate of 9.00%.



The rising demand for cloud technology in data visualization and the budding demand for quick decision making are driving the market for data visualization. Besides, the rising demand for data visualization tools in the BFSI sector presents further opportunities for market growth. This growth is, however, being restrained by the lack of skilled professionals and the expanding demand for virtual as well as augmented reality.



The global market for data visualization covers the regions of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.



The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market over the forecast period. Big Data has proliferated the Asia-Pacific region, which can be observed with the growing internet usage, smartphone penetration, rapid rate of urbanization, development in ML, and the need for customer and behavioral analytics. These factors have propelled the growth of the market for data visualization in the region. Further, enhanced IoT adoption and the growing inclination towards smart factories may lead to increased data generation. The usage of large amounts of generated data calls for data preparation. This demand is expected to push the growth of the studied market.



The data visualization market is strengthened by the presence of companies like Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Sisense Inc, Oracle, TIBCO Software Inc, Looker Data Sciences Inc, SAS Institute Inc, SAP SE, Information Builders, International Business Machines Corporation, QlikTech International, InetSoft Technology Corp, and Dundas Data Visualization Inc.



International Business Machines Corporation is an integrated IT company. It offers services like consulting, delivery & implementation services, cloud & cognitive offerings, enterprise software & systems, and financing solutions. It serves the public, industrial, communications, financial services, and distribution industries. IBM operates across Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company generated a revenue of $19,161 million for the second quarter that ended in June 2019, showcasing an increase of 5.4% over the previous quarter.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Data Visualization Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Asia-Pacific is the Most Promising Regional Market

2.2.2. IT and Telecom is Anticipated to Grow at Highest CAGR

2.2.3. China is the Leading Regional Market

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Compatibility

2.4.2. Cost-Effectiveness

2.4.3. Ease of Use

2.4.4. Security

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing in Data Visualization

2.7.2. Budding Demand for Quick Decision Making

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals Restrains Market Growth

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Demand for Data Visualization Tools in BFSI Sector

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Expanding Demand for Virtual Reality Augmented Reality



3. Data Visualization Market Outlook - By Deployment

3.1. On-Premise

3.2. Cloud



4. Data Visualization Market Outlook - By End-User

4.1. BFSI

4.2. IT and Telecom

4.3. Retail/E-Commerce

4.4. Healthcare and Lifesciences

4.5. Manufacturing

4.6. Government

4.7. Other End-Users



5. Data Visualization Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market By Deployment

5.1.2. Market By End-User

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market By Deployment

5.2.2. Market By End-User

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market By Deployment

5.3.2. Market By End-User

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market By Deployment

5.4.2. Market By End-User

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market By Deployment

5.5.2. Market By End-User

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Tableau Software Inc.

6.2. SAP Se

6.3. SAS Institute Inc.

6.4. Microsoft Corporation

6.5. Oracle Corporation

6.6. TIBCO Software Inc.

6.7. IBM Software Inc.

6.8. Information Builders Inc.

6.9. Qliktech International Ab

6.10. Looker Data Sciences Inc.

6.11. Sisense Inc.

6.12. Microstrategy Inc.

6.13. Dundas Data Visualization Inc.

6.14. Hitachi Vantara

6.15. InetSoft Technology Corporation



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope

7.2. Scope of Study

7.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ll7nqj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900