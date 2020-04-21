Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US HIV Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest research US HIV Market and Competitive Landscape Highlights - 2020, provides comprehensive insights into HIV pipeline products, HIV epidemiology, HIV market valuations and forecast, HIV drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - HIV treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope:

HIV pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of HIV by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

HIV epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with HIV in the US

HIV drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for HIV in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

HIV drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of HIV drugs in the US

HIV market valuations: Find out the market size for HIV drugs in 2019 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2025

HIV drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key HIV drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research:



Support monitoring and reporting national HIV market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US HIV market

Track competitive developments in HIV market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for HIV market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the HIV market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for HIV products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies



Key Topics Covered:



HIV Treatments HIV Pipeline US HIV Epidemiology Marketed Drugs for HIV in US US HIV Market Size and Forecast US HIV Products Sales and Forecast US HIV Market Competitive Landscape Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9emzvg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900