This report provides market sizing, forecasting, trend mapping and competitive analysis for point of care tests using PCR or other molecular technology with fast turnaround times and usability in near-patient settings. Major IVD companies such as Abbott and Roche compete in this segment, influenza competitors Sekisui and Quidel also operate, as do specialty concerns such as Curetis, Biocartis, and a host of small but innovative players.



Molecular point of care or mPOC systems are designed to be faster than lab-based tests while more accurate than existing point of care systems. Development of new systems and menu expansion on existing lines is constant. The analyst defines molecular point of care or mPOC as consisting of devices marketed to customers outside the reference lab that run PCR or other DNA and RNA testing on a device with a small footprint. mPOC systems tend to have a result time fast enough for an office visit or bedside consultation. These systems feature cartridges or reduced preparation steps and limited interpretation of test results.



Less than 10 years from the launch of products this remains a novel test instrument area though with the increasing market definition and participation by IVD majors. The market is by no means stable; there is still heavy competition and a need to justify purchases to providers. The report provides the current status of this market, including estimates of current sales of near-patient molecular systems, forecasts for their future use, and the segments that they are best participating in. Though a global report in scope, regional market share is also provided.



The data in The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care includes information on systems and competitor analysis, as well as data on the size and growth of the market:

Current Molecular POC Systems

Molecular Point of Care Market: 2019-2024

Molecular Point of Care Market Share by Vendor, 2019 ($M, %)

Small-Footprint Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (%)

Geographic Breakout of the Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW)

Segment Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (Respiratory vs. Other)

Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (%; Respiratory, Other)

Respiratory Segment Breakout, 2019 (Flu, RSV, Strep, Other)

Breakout of mPOC Respiratory, 2019 (%; Flu, Strep, RSV, Other)

Near Patient Molecular IVD Market: 2019-2024

Near Patient Molecular Market Share by Vendor, 2019

Company Profiles

Many trends are covered in the report, including menu expansion, disease statistics, the COVID-19 crisis, immunoassay competition and enhancement of those competitive POC systems, emerging markets, new journal studies about the efficacy of mPOC and other trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Where is Molecular Point of Care in 2020?

Molecular Point of Care Market Analysis

Market Observations

Near-Patient Molecular Systems Market

Current Trends

CLIA Waivers and New Standard

PAMA Hurts Point of Care Most

Immunoassay Are Competitive and Not Going Away

Thermo Buys Qiagen

Molecular Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Defined

Usage of Molecular Point of Care

Leading mPOC Platforms

Trends

Scope and Methodology

2. Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Development and Trends

Advantages and Disadvantages of Molecular Point of Care

Justification: The Sensitivity/Specificity Argument

New Systems and Menu Expansion

Molecular POC Enters STI with Binx Approval

Recent RSV Test Approvals Add Revenue Lines to Respiratory

Spartan Bioscience Pushing to Commercialize Personalized Heart Test

Ontera Developing Single-Pore Sensor for Sepsis, TB, and Zika Diagnostic Testing

QuantuMDx and SpeeDx Collaborate on Battery-Operated SDi Test

Addition, Time to Results, CLIA-waiver, US/EU Availability)

Investment in MPOC Systems

EU Researchers Awarded 3M to Develop POC Molecular Tests

Scope Fluidics AST System Sees Investment

Other Recent Investments

Competition From Raman Spectroscopy?

China As A Poc Market

Common Tests and Analytes in POC Diagnostics

Thermo's Qiagen Acquisition

Component Technologies of Molecular Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Microfluidics

qPCR

Microarrays

Isothermal Amplification

Test Automation

Primers and Probes

Detection

Next-Generation Sequencing

Molecular Diagnostics

Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

Isothermal Amplification Methods

Line Probe Assays

Next-Generation Sequencing

Applications and Potential Applications For Molecular Point-Of-Care

Major Testing Applications for Molecular POC Diagnostics

Influenza

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Strep A

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Emerging Applications

Zika

Other Respiratory Infections

Group B Streptococcus

Human Papillomavirus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Vaginitis

Tuberculosis

Malaria

Other Tropical and Neglected Diseases

Cancer

European Device Regulations Nearing

3. Market Analysis

Molecular Point of Care Market Analysis

Respiratory Molecular Point of Care Segmentation

NEAR PATIENT MOLECULAR MARKET

Market Share Near Patient

4. Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Aidian Oy

Akonni Biosystems

Binx Health, Inc.

Biocartis NV

Biomrieux Sa

Cepheid

Molecular Healthcare-Acquired Infection (HAI) Testing

Molecular Sexual Health and Women's Health Testing

Molecular Critical Infectious Disease Testing

Molecular Oncology/Genetics Testing

Credo Bioscience

Curetis Nv

Diasorin S.P.A

Genmark Diagnostics

Greiner Bio-One Gmbh

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Mesa Biotech, Inc.

Qiagen Nv

Quantumdx Group

Quidel Corporation

Roche

Sekisui Diagnostics Llc

T2 Biosystems

Appendix: Covid-19 and Molecular Poc

CDC Response Creates Opportunity

Covid-19'S Unique Challenge

mPOC Steps In?

List of Mpoc Tests Under Development

