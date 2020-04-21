Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides market sizing, forecasting, trend mapping and competitive analysis for point of care tests using PCR or other molecular technology with fast turnaround times and usability in near-patient settings. Major IVD companies such as Abbott and Roche compete in this segment, influenza competitors Sekisui and Quidel also operate, as do specialty concerns such as Curetis, Biocartis, and a host of small but innovative players.

Molecular point of care or mPOC systems are designed to be faster than lab-based tests while more accurate than existing point of care systems. Development of new systems and menu expansion on existing lines is constant. The analyst defines molecular point of care or mPOC as consisting of devices marketed to customers outside the reference lab that run PCR or other DNA and RNA testing on a device with a small footprint. mPOC systems tend to have a result time fast enough for an office visit or bedside consultation. These systems feature cartridges or reduced preparation steps and limited interpretation of test results.

Less than 10 years from the launch of products this remains a novel test instrument area though with the increasing market definition and participation by IVD majors. The market is by no means stable; there is still heavy competition and a need to justify purchases to providers. The report provides the current status of this market, including estimates of current sales of near-patient molecular systems, forecasts for their future use, and the segments that they are best participating in. Though a global report in scope, regional market share is also provided.

The data in The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care includes information on systems and competitor analysis, as well as data on the size and growth of the market:

  • Current Molecular POC Systems
  • Molecular Point of Care Market: 2019-2024
  • Molecular Point of Care Market Share by Vendor, 2019 ($M, %)
  • Small-Footprint Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (%)
  • Geographic Breakout of the Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW)
  • Segment Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (Respiratory vs. Other)
  • Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2019 (%; Respiratory, Other)
  • Respiratory Segment Breakout, 2019 (Flu, RSV, Strep, Other)
  • Breakout of mPOC Respiratory, 2019 (%; Flu, Strep, RSV, Other)
  • Near Patient Molecular IVD Market: 2019-2024
  • Near Patient Molecular Market Share by Vendor, 2019
  • Company Profiles

Many trends are covered in the report, including menu expansion, disease statistics, the COVID-19 crisis, immunoassay competition and enhancement of those competitive POC systems, emerging markets, new journal studies about the efficacy of mPOC and other trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Where is Molecular Point of Care in 2020?
  • Molecular Point of Care Market Analysis
  • Market Observations
  • Near-Patient Molecular Systems Market
  • Current Trends
  • CLIA Waivers and New Standard
  • PAMA Hurts Point of Care Most
  • Immunoassay Are Competitive and Not Going Away
  • Thermo Buys Qiagen
  • Molecular Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Defined
  • Usage of Molecular Point of Care
  • Leading mPOC Platforms
  • Trends
  • Scope and Methodology

2. Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Development and Trends

  • Advantages and Disadvantages of Molecular Point of Care
  • Justification: The Sensitivity/Specificity Argument
  • New Systems and Menu Expansion
  • Molecular POC Enters STI with Binx Approval
  • Recent RSV Test Approvals Add Revenue Lines to Respiratory
  • Spartan Bioscience Pushing to Commercialize Personalized Heart Test
  • Ontera Developing Single-Pore Sensor for Sepsis, TB, and Zika Diagnostic Testing
  • QuantuMDx and SpeeDx Collaborate on Battery-Operated SDi Test
  • Addition, Time to Results, CLIA-waiver, US/EU Availability)
  • Investment in MPOC Systems
  • EU Researchers Awarded 3M to Develop POC Molecular Tests
  • Scope Fluidics AST System Sees Investment
  • Other Recent Investments
  • Competition From Raman Spectroscopy?
  • China As A Poc Market
  • Common Tests and Analytes in POC Diagnostics
  • Thermo's Qiagen Acquisition
  • Component Technologies of Molecular Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
  • Microfluidics
  • qPCR
  • Microarrays
  • Isothermal Amplification
  • Test Automation
  • Primers and Probes
  • Detection
  • Next-Generation Sequencing
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • Real-Time PCR (qPCR)
  • Isothermal Amplification Methods
  • Line Probe Assays
  • Next-Generation Sequencing
  • Applications and Potential Applications For Molecular Point-Of-Care
  • Major Testing Applications for Molecular POC Diagnostics
  • Influenza
  • Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)
  • Strep A
  • Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
  • Emerging Applications
  • Zika
  • Other Respiratory Infections
  • Group B Streptococcus
  • Human Papillomavirus
  • Herpes Simplex Virus
  • Vaginitis
  • Tuberculosis
  • Malaria
  • Other Tropical and Neglected Diseases
  • Cancer
  • European Device Regulations Nearing

3. Market Analysis

  • Molecular Point of Care Market Analysis
  • Respiratory Molecular Point of Care Segmentation
  • NEAR PATIENT MOLECULAR MARKET
  • Market Share Near Patient

4. Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Aidian Oy
  • Akonni Biosystems
  • Binx Health, Inc.
  • Biocartis NV
  • Biomrieux Sa
  • Cepheid
  • Molecular Healthcare-Acquired Infection (HAI) Testing
  • Molecular Sexual Health and Women's Health Testing
  • Molecular Critical Infectious Disease Testing
  • Molecular Oncology/Genetics Testing
  • Credo Bioscience
  • Curetis Nv
  • Diasorin S.P.A
  • Genmark Diagnostics
  • Greiner Bio-One Gmbh
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
  • Mesa Biotech, Inc.
  • Qiagen Nv
  • Quantumdx Group
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Roche
  • Sekisui Diagnostics Llc
  • T2 Biosystems

Appendix: Covid-19 and Molecular Poc

  • CDC Response Creates Opportunity
  • Covid-19'S Unique Challenge
  • mPOC Steps In?
  • List of Mpoc Tests Under Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9htvuo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900