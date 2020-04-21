Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides market sizing, forecasting, trend mapping and competitive analysis for point of care tests using PCR or other molecular technology with fast turnaround times and usability in near-patient settings. Major IVD companies such as Abbott and Roche compete in this segment, influenza competitors Sekisui and Quidel also operate, as do specialty concerns such as Curetis, Biocartis, and a host of small but innovative players.
Molecular point of care or mPOC systems are designed to be faster than lab-based tests while more accurate than existing point of care systems. Development of new systems and menu expansion on existing lines is constant. The analyst defines molecular point of care or mPOC as consisting of devices marketed to customers outside the reference lab that run PCR or other DNA and RNA testing on a device with a small footprint. mPOC systems tend to have a result time fast enough for an office visit or bedside consultation. These systems feature cartridges or reduced preparation steps and limited interpretation of test results.
Less than 10 years from the launch of products this remains a novel test instrument area though with the increasing market definition and participation by IVD majors. The market is by no means stable; there is still heavy competition and a need to justify purchases to providers. The report provides the current status of this market, including estimates of current sales of near-patient molecular systems, forecasts for their future use, and the segments that they are best participating in. Though a global report in scope, regional market share is also provided.
The data in The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care includes information on systems and competitor analysis, as well as data on the size and growth of the market:
Many trends are covered in the report, including menu expansion, disease statistics, the COVID-19 crisis, immunoassay competition and enhancement of those competitive POC systems, emerging markets, new journal studies about the efficacy of mPOC and other trends.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Development and Trends
3. Market Analysis
4. Company Profiles
Appendix: Covid-19 and Molecular Poc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9htvuo
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
