Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Packaging Market in Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia & Poland): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Glass Packaging Market is predicted to reach US$19 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period spanning 2020-2024.



The market growth is driven by various factors like increasing demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, rising beer production in Europe, growing wine trade and increasing recycling rate of glass packaging. The market is expected to experience certain trends such as surging food & beverage demand in Europe, rising middle-class population and the introduction of lightweight glass. European glass packaging market also faced certain challenges like fluctuating grape production and various barriers to entry. The market in 2020 is predicted to experience a moderate decline due to the emergence of COVID-19 disease, globally.



Europe glass packaging market by application can be segmented as into the following categories: beverages, food, pharmaceuticals and personal care. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by beverages, followed by food, pharmaceuticals and personal care. The Europe beverage glass packaging market byproduct can be segmented into the following five segments: still wine, beer, spirits, soft drinks and sparkling wine. The highest share of the market was held by still wine, followed by beer in 2019.



Europe glass packaging market by region can be segmented as follows: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Poland. The highest share of the market in 2019 was held by Germany, followed by the UK. Germany is predicted to hold a dominant position in the market over the years supported by the stringent government policies regarding the banning of plastic bags.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe glass packaging market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Poland) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Vidrala, Owens Illinois, Vetropack, Ardagh Group, Amcor and Verallia) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Packaging

1.2 Glass Packaging

1.3 Glass Production Process

1.4 Types of Glasses

1.5 Advantages & Disadvantages of Glass Packaging



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Effect on First Quarter GDP

2.3 Impact on Trade

2.3.1 Fluctuating European Trade

2.4 Government Intervention to Support Economies

2.5 Regional Impact



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Europe Glass Packaging Market by Value

3.2 Europe Glass Packaging Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Europe Glass Packaging Market by Application

3.3.1 Europe Beverage Glass Packaging Market by Product

3.3.2 Europe Beverage Glass Packaging Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Europe Food Glass Packaging Market Forecast by Value

3.3.4 Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Europe Personal Care Glass Packaging Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Europe Glass Packaging Market by Raw Material

3.5 Europe Glass Packaging Market by Region

3.6 Europe Glass Packaging Market by Volume

3.7 Europe Glass Packaging Market Forecast by Volume

3.8 Europe Glass Packaging Market Volume by Raw Material

3.9 Europe Glass Packaging Market Volume by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 Germany

4.2 UK

4.3 France

4.4 Italy

4.5 Spain

4.6 Russia

4.7 Poland

4.8 Iberian Peninsula



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Demand for Alcoholic Beverage

5.1.2 Upsurge in Demand for Non-Alcoholic Beverage

5.1.3 Increase in Wine Trade

5.1.4 High Recycling Rates of Glass Packaging Materials

5.1.5 Rising Beer Production

5.1.6 Sustainability

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Expanding Demand for Food & Beverages

5.2.2 Rising Middle Class Population

5.2.3 Lightweight Glass

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Fluctuating Grape Production

5.3.2 Barriers to Entry



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Europe Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

6.1.3 Europe Glass Packaging Market Share - Key Players

6.1.4 Sales by End-market Mix Comparison - Key Players

6.2 Western Europe Market

6.2.1 Western Europe Glass Packaging Market Share - Key Players



7. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

7.1 Vidrala

7.2 Owens Illinois

7.3 Vetropack

7.4 Ardagh Group

7.5 Amcor

7.6 Verallia



