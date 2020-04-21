Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transmitting antennas market was worth $193.7 million in 2019. It is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.51% and reach $182.3 million by 2023.



The transmitting antennas market consists of sales of transmitting antennas and related services that allow wireless communication between a group of devices and their related networks. Antennas transform electrical energy from the transmitter into electromagnetic energy and radiate into the surrounding atmosphere.



Transmitting Antennas Market Global Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global transmitting antennas market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the transmitting antennas? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Transmitting Antennas market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transmitting antennas market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The transmitting antennas market section of the report gives context. It compares the transmitting antennas market with other segments of the transmitting antennas market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, transmitting antennas indicators comparison.

Major players in the transmitting antennas market are Accel Networks, Honeywell International, Intel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings, Ruckus Wireless, Airgo Networks (Acquired by Qualcomm), Broadcom Corp, Linx Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Motorola.



The transmitting antennas market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America was the largest region in the transmitting antennas market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the transmitting antennas market in the forecast period.



The transmitting antennas market covered in this report is segmented by type into smart antenna, mini-strip antenna, others. It is also segmented by end-user industry into aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunication, others.



In 2019, Antennas Direct, Inc., a USA based company acquired Mohu indoor antennas for an undisclosed amount. Acquisition of Mohu was aimed to strengthen Antennas Direct, Inc. in delivering TV antennas to the Over-The-Air market and providing customers with a range of cord-cutting options. Mohu, aa USA based company specialized in paper-thin Leaf and Leaf Ultimate Indoor Antennas for high definition television channels.



The demand for low-cost antennas acts as a major restraint for the transmitting antennas market. Customers demand small size, low cost and high efficient antennas, which is a technical restraint for the manufacturers. Size and cost of antennas are not interdependent and the size of the antenna affects the efficiency in the output. The demand for low-cost antennas burdens the companies to manufacture antennas with high efficiency for the same cost. The increasing demand for low-cost transmitting antennas hampers the growth of the market.



Companies are manufacturing military antennas to cater to rising demand for a military antenna in military services. Military antennas are capable of providing better surveillance, accurate tracking, security concerns in the use of military aircraft, naval vessels, armored vehicles, aircraft, and others. For instance, TACO, a Canada based company, manufactures muldipol military antennas, which specializes in ground-air-ground, air traffic control and associated vehicular and base communications applications. Requirement of enhanced features in a military antenna is gaining traction, contributing to the growth of the market.



Rising investment in autonomous vehicles increases the demand for antennas, driving the market. Autonomous vehicles are equipped with different sensing technologies such as cameras, light detection and ranging (LIDAR), laser-based sensors, global positioning systems, and radar transceivers to sense complex environments. For instance, in February 2019, Amazon invested $700 million in Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer and $530 million in Aurora, an autonomous driving startup. Increased investments in autonomous vehicles fuels the growth of the transmitting antennas market.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6o5k1

